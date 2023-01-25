Read full article on original website
Delaware Gov. John Carney tests positive for COVID-19
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware Gov. John Carney has tested positive for COVID-19, the governor's office announced on Saturday. Carney tested positive late Friday using an at-home antigen test after experiencing mild symptoms, according to a news release.
Florida Senate committee discusses possible fee hikes on electric vehicles
The Florida Senate Transportation Committee met in Tallahassee on Tuesday to discuss fees to be imposed on Floridians who drive electric vehicles. The committee was tasked to work out appropriate fees, depending on what type of EV was being used. Battery-only cars would have a higher fee than a hybrid that uses an internal combustion motor in tandem with the battery.
Election-denying lawmakers hold key election oversight roles
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican lawmakers who have spread election conspiracy theories and falsely claimed that the 2020 presidential outcome was rigged are overseeing legislative committees charged with setting election policy in two major political battleground states. Divided government in Pennsylvania and Arizona means that any voting restrictions those...
Fake nursing diploma scheme in Florida; 25 arrested
MIAMI (AP) — Federal authorities in Florida have charged 25 people with participating in a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal shortcut for aspiring nurses to get licensed and find employment. Recently unsealed federal grand jury indictments allege the defendants took part in a scam that sold more...
Man gets prison for attacking Capitol officer who later died
WASHINGTON (AP) — A New Jersey man who joined a mob's attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Friday to more than six years in prison for using pepper spray to assault police officers, one of whom died a day after the siege. Julian Khater didn't mention the death...
Trump opens 2024 run, says he's 'more committed' than ever
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump kicked off his 2024 White House bid with stops Saturday in New Hampshire and South Carolina, events in early-voting states marking the first campaign appearances since announcing his latest run more than two months ago. “Together we will complete the unfinished...
Clark's double-double leads No. 10 Iowa past Nebraska 80-76
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 33 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 10 Iowa held off Nebraska for an 80-76 win on Saturday. It was the 10th double-double of the season for Clark, who came into the game second in the nation in scoring at 26.8 points per game. She just missed a triple-double, finishing with nine assists.
Man who claimed he had bomb near Capitol pleads guilty
WASHINGTON (AP) — A man who caused evacuations and an hourslong standoff with police on Capitol Hill when he claimed he had a bomb in his pickup truck outside the Library of Congress pleaded guilty on Friday to a charge of threatening to use an explosive. Floyd Ray Roseberry,...
Teen who fired at Florida deputies sentenced to 20 years
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A teenage girl who, along with a younger boy, engaged in a shootout with Florida deputies from a home they had broken into in 2021 was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison after reaching a plea deal. During a hearing, 15-year-old Nicole Jackson-Maldonado...
