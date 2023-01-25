Sheriff: Man wanted for armed robbery arrested after crashing into Rockdale deputies’ cars

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies say they arrested a man wanted for armed robbery after he crashed into their cars during a chase in two metro Atlanta counties.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said Daryn Rouse, 27, was wanted for armed robbery in North Carolina and armed bank robbery in Maryland.

On Tuesday, DeKalb County police originally spotted Rouse’s car, which was flagged as stolen, and began a chase.

The chase entered Rockdale County where their deputies took over. The sheriff’s office said the chase ended at Iris Drive and Flat Shoals Road after Rouse hit two deputy cars.

As he tried to escape, deputies said Rouse physically attacked one of them.

“I want to continue to send a message to individuals who want to become criminals: Rockdale County is not the place you want to come to,” Sheriff Eric Levett said.

