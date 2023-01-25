ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

numberfire.com

Marcus Morris (rib) out again Saturday for Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Morris missed Thursday night's contest due to a rib contusion. Now, he has once again been ruled out of action Saturday. Expect another start on the wing for Luke Kennard in Morris' absence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Nets starting Seth Curry for injured Ben Simmons (knee) on Saturday

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Curry will make his third start this season after Ben Simmons was held out with knee soreness. In 31.8 expected minutes, our models project Curry to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Curry's projection includes 14.7 points,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Seth Curry (knee) not listed on Brooklyn's Saturday injury report

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the New York Knicks. After sitting one game with knee soreness, Curry is expected to return on Saturday. In 32.1 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Curry to score 26.1 FanDuel points. Curry's Saturday projection includes 15.6 points, 3.1...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Ben Simmons (knee) ruled out for Nets on Saturday

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons will not play Saturday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Simmons is dealing with left knee soreness, which is why he left Thursday's game early and did not return. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action in the crosstown rivalry. Expect Patty Mills to see a boost in work.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (personal) not listed on Saturday's injury report

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (personal) is available for Saturday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Porter Jr. is on track to play after Denver's forward was sidelined three games for personal reasons. In a matchup versus a 76ers' team ranked 11th in opposing effective shooting percentage, our models project Porter Jr. to score 27.5 FanDuel points.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Eric Gordon (knee) available for Houston on Saturday

Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Gordon has been removed from Saturday's injury report and should be good to go against the Pistons. Our models expect him to play 31.8 minutes against Detroit. Gordon's Saturday projection includes 14.3 points, 2.2...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) out again Saturday for Washington

Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis will not play Saturday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Porzingis was lsited doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. He'll remain sidelined due to a sprained left ankle. Expect Corey Kispert to draw another start on the wing. In 41 games...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Warriors' Andrew Wiggins (illness) out on Friday

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Wiggins (illness) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Wiggins has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not be available to face the Raptors on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Knicks' Evan Fournier (personal) available on Saturday

New York Knicks guard/forward Evan Fournier (personal) is available for Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Fournier has been removed from the injury report and should be active against the Nets on Saturday. Fournier is averaging 6.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 12.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Taurean Prince (ankle) still out for Timberwolves Saturday

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Prince is still dealing with the sprained left ankle that has kept him sidelined as of late. Now, he has once again been ruled out of action. In 28 games this season, Prince...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Boston's Robert Williams (ankle) ruled out on Saturday

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Williams will miss tonight's showdown against his team's historic rivals after suffering a left ankle sprain. Expect Grant Williams to see more minutes on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 550.2 minutes...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) questionable on Saturday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. James continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable to face Boston on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against the Celtics. James' Saturday projection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Sunday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Antetokounmpo is on track to play on Saturday after the Bucks' superstar was designated as probable. In 34.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Antetokounmpo to score 56.2 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's Sunday projection includes 29.7...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

San Antonio's Josh Richardson (knee) out on Saturday

San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Richardson will miss his second straight game after San Antonio's guard was ruled out with left knee soreness. Expect Doug McDermott to see more time off the bench on Saturday night. McDermott's projection...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Atlanta's De'Andre Hunter (illness) starting on Saturday, Bogdan Bogdanovic to bench

Atlanta Hawks small forward De'Andre Hunter (illness) is starting in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Hunter will join Atlanta's starting lineup after he was sidelined two games with asthma symptoms. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team ranked ninth in defensive rating, our models project Hunter to score 22.9 FanDuel points.
ATLANTA, GA

