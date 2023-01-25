Read full article on original website
Jerry Rice's Son Continues His Legacy After Transferring to Major Program in California
I miss Jerry Rice. By the time I started understanding what football was, I'd just missed the star San Francisco 49ers wide receiver's prime years. It was in the late 1990s, however, that I began gravitating toward my favorite NFL players. Living in Pittsburgh, it was impossible not to love Steelers like Rod Woodson, Greg Lloyd and Kevin Greene, but something about Rice stuck with me. Watching him dominate, even late in his career, was like poetry in motion. He's arguably the greatest football player in NFL history, and there might never be another weapon to come along and break his records. But if there is a player to do it, it's Jerry Rice's son.
NFL World Reacts To Friday Patrick Mahomes Announcement
Over the past few days, the betting line for the AFC title game has shifted between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs opened as favorites, but the line quickly shifted in favor of the Bengals following the injury to star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. After a few practice ...
Centre Daily
Dolphins Flavor in AFC Championship Game
The NFL is down to its final four, and it's impossible not to see Miami Dolphins storylines all over the place. We can start with significant trades, all involving at least one first-round pick, with three of the final four teams — Kansas City, Philadelphia and San Francisco. But...
Centre Daily
3 Things We Learned About the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022
If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were paying attention, they'll have learned a lot about themselves coming out of a completely disappointing 2022 season. Using failure as a teacher, here are three lessons the Bucs should learn, and use to help sculpt their approach to 2023. LESSON 1: SECURE THE FRONT...
5 NFL quarterback signings we’d love to see in free agency
As we approach another NFL offseason, one of the biggest questions on everyone’s mind is where the top quarterbacks will
Centre Daily
Falcons at Shrine Bowl Day 1: Practice Recap
LAS VEGAS -- The Atlanta Falcons coaches see kicked off their week at the East-West Shrine Bowl with a 90-minute practice session Saturday at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas' Fertitta Center. The Falcons' coaching staff is overseeing the East team in the college football showcase game, with special teams coordinator...
Centre Daily
‘It takes all of us’: Jason and Kylie Kelce are driving forces for the Eagles Autism Foundation
PHILADELPHIA — Ryan Hammond stood five years ago in the auditorium of the Eagles practice facility, invited at the end of a team meeting to speak about the franchise’s new charitable foundation. She had been recently hired to start the Eagles Autism Foundation and needed some help. She needed the players — not just the quarterback, but everyone — to buy in. Finally, a hand went up. It was Jason Kelce.
Centre Daily
Rams to hire Mike LaFleur to be their offensive coordinator
LOS ANGELES — Rams coach Sean McVay will hire Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator, with the deal expected to be finalized this weekend, a person with knowledge of the situation said Friday. LaFleur replaces Liam Coen, who left the Rams staff after one season to return to the post...
Centre Daily
From actor to AFC championship: SoCal’s Trenton Irwin on big stage with Bengals
LOS ANGELES — Trenton Irwin sat at the end of the dining room table — but not for long. The teen watched for nearly 30 seconds as others tasted their food, and then were catapulted in succession through a window, into a China cabinet and French doors. When Irwin finally took a bite, he was launched backward into the wall of a faux fireplace with more velocity than a Joe Burrow pass.
Centre Daily
Timberwolves beat Grizzlies; moment of silence for Nichols
Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 25 points in the third quarter as Minnesota extended its lead, D’Angelo Russell added 19 points and the Timberwolves topped the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 111-100 on Friday night. The Grizzlies took the court minutes after video footage was released of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols...
Centre Daily
Falcons ‘Closely Monitoring’ Panthers Coach for Defensive Coordinator?
The Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator search, prompted by the retirement of Dean Pees, was reportedly hitting the "home stretch" - but there are still some things to handle before a final decision is made. Among those is seeing how head coach openings around the NFL play out, as some candidates,...
Centre Daily
This Day in Phillies History: Phillies Trade a Hall of Famer to the Cubs
The Philadelphia Phillies probably look back on Jan. 27, 1982 as a day they would like back. That is the day that the Phillies sent Larry Bowa and Ryne Sandberg to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Ivan DeJesus. DeJesus spent the next three seasons in Philadelphia and slashed .249/.319/.319...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: ESPN Insiders Very Low on Rui Hachimura Trade for LA
The Lakers somewhat shocked the NBA world this week when they made a trade with the Washington Wizards for 24-year-old forward Rui Hachimura. The Lakers gave up shooting guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks, in a move that felt like pretty low value for a former lottery pick. Many...
Panthers score dramatic goals in regulation, OT to beat Bruins
Aleksander Barkov tied the game with 1.4 seconds remaining in regulation, then recorded his 600th career point by assisting on
Centre Daily
Warriors guard Stephen Curry fined $25,000 for mouthpiece toss
That’s one expensive piece of plastic. One day after being named an All-Star starter, Stephen Curry was hit with a $25,000 fine for throwing his mouthpiece into the stands on Wednesday night, a move done in frustration that got him ejected from the Warriors game against the Grizzlies. Curry...
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Pelicans-Bucks Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Sunday's game.
Centre Daily
Warriors vs. Raptors Injury Report Revealed
The Golden State Warriors picked up a great win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, and will look to carry that momentum into their showdown with the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. In what feels like a rare occurrence in the modern NBA, both teams have very short injury reports for this game, as most of the top talent is expected to be available.
