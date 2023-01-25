ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

Sag Harbor Gallerist & Photographer Tulla Booth Remembered

Sag Harbor artist, designer and gallerist Tulla Booth, a beloved wife, stepmother, grandmother, cousin, sister and friend, died peacefully in her sleep on January 6 after a lengthy illness. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Ed Segal, who...
SAG HARBOR, NY
Laura Grenning Shares the Magic of Dan’s Cover Artist Ben Fenske

On this week's cover of Dan's Papers, we have the 2020 oil painting "Girl, Morning" by Ben Fenske. Born in 1978 to a working-class Minnesotan family, Fenske dreamed of becoming an artist and was greatly inspired by the works of major Russian painters that he was introduced to in his teens. He sought classical art training at the Bougie Studio in Minneapolis, founded by former students of renowned artist Richard Lack, and continued his studies at the Studio of Joseph Paquet and the prestigious Florence Academy of Art.
SAG HARBOR, NY

