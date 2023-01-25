Read full article on original website
kchi.com
MoDOT Roadwork For Week Of January 30th
The Missouri Department of Transportation has several roadwork projects for the week of January 30th. The work for the local counties include:. Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through January. Route WW – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from...
kchi.com
Fire Call On Clay Street
A report of a structure fire summoned Chillicothe Fire Department to apartment 1 at 420 Clay Street. The call came in Thursday at about 10:05 pm and they arrived in a couple of minutes. While en route, they were advised it was a fire in a pot on the stove.
kmmo.com
THREE INJURED IN SALINE COUNTY CRASH
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Saline County on Friday, January 27, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Michelle Cook, attempted to make a left turn onto U.S. Highway 65 and traveled into the path of a vehicle driven by David Borgstadt. The crash injured three occupants in Borgstadt’s vehicle.
kchi.com
Recent Bookings For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports three recent bookings at area jails. 37-year-old Bryan Michael Flemming was booked Monday by the Chillicothe Police Department for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged nonsupport and for resisting. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $4,500.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In The Local Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol. Friday evening, Troopers in Daviess County arrested 26-year-old Kaleb J Cosens of Excelsior Springs for alleged DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a window tint violation. He was held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. Early Saturday...
Three teens charged in Blue Valley High School vandalism
Three teenagers are accused of vandalizing Blue Valley High School in Overland Park, Kansas, with offensive language and pictures in January.
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail
A Chillicothe man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports 60-year-old William E Stoner was arrested and booked for alleged harassment. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only.
kchi.com
Carroll County Bridge Project Begins Monday
A Carroll County bridge on Route E will close Monday. The Missouri Department of Transportation announced the Lost Creek Bridge, approximately one mile east of Route OO, will close for replacement. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Mera Excavating, LLC to complete the project. Crews plan to close Route...
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Man in Livingston County Court Tomorrow on Felony Pair
A Chillicothe man faces two felony charges in Livingston County Court. Court documents say Charles Wayne Doyle faces felony charges of first-degree harassment and armed criminal action. Records list both charges from January 20. The court denied Doyle’s bond. He will appear for a confined docket hearing Wednesday morning...
kchi.com
CHS Boys Wrestling Goes 2-1 At Macon Triangular On Thursday
The Chillicothe High School Boys Wrestling team went 2-1 in its three matches at Macon on Thursday night. The Hornets fell 45-29 to North Callaway and took down Palmyra 66-18 and Macon 44-24. 113: Carter Shipers (CHILLICO) over Tristan Young (NORTHCAL) (TF 16-0 6:00) 120: James Hail (CHILLICO) over Keitan...
kttn.com
Chillicothe police investigating “thousands of dollars in damage” to Chillicothe Municipal Airport
Chillicothe police are investigating property damage at the Chillicothe Municipal Airport, and are requesting the public’s assistance in an effort to solve the case. At 2:20 Monday afternoon, a report was made to Chillicothe Police that “thousands of dollars worth of damage” was done to the grounds near the runway. Police said it appears the damage was caused by a motor vehicle driving on the soft ground, and on the runway. There also was trash and litter left on the runway.
middlegatimes.com
Live Music in Macon this Weekend
There will be a lot of great music being performed at various local venues this weekend. Fans of rock and roll, rap, rockabilly, jazz, and even mystic rock music will be able to find a live performance that satisfies their ears somewhere in Macon. Here are just a few of the interesting live music events taking place in Middle Georgia this weekend.
Yes, There’s a Town in Missouri Home to the World’s Largest Goose
Welp, this is something you don't see every day. A town in Missouri is known to have the World's Largest Goose named Maxie. You will find Maxis in Sumner, Missouri(the Wild Goose Capital of the World) where she has been placed since 1974. Maxie is a 40-foot tall and wing span of 62 feet sculpture of a goose that has set the small town of Sumner on the map. Kansas City sculptor David Jackson created Maxie, which was backed by the Missouri governor to be put together at the time.
kttn.com
Man from Green Castle arrested by patrol
A Green Castle man has been accused of multiple allegations following a traffic stop Thursday night in Sullivan County. The highway patrol has accused 28-year-old Shelby Billington of felony drug possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone, and Xanax. Billington also was accused of alleged failure to display valid license plates, having no...
kjluradio.com
Warrensburg man seriously injured in crash just south of Marshall
Three people are injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports David Borgstadt, 35, of Warrensburg, was driving on Highway 65 just south of Marshall on Friday night when a SUV turned into his path. Borgstadt was flown to a Columbia hospital...
kttn.com
Chillicothe Police arrest suspicious individual on Clay Street
Monday night, Chillicothe Police conducted a pedestrian check on a suspicious person in the 300 block of Clay Street. Officers recognized the suspect to have an active warrant for his arrest although, police said, he attempted to lie about his identity. Officers attempted to take the suspect into custody when he physically resisted the arrest.
kchi.com
Man Surrenders Probation – Headed To Prison
A Chillicothe man will head to prison after surrendering his probation. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office received orders to transport 39-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Davenport to the Missouri Department of Corrections. Davenport was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. He had surrendered his probation on a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. Davenport had been in custody since December 02, 2022 on this case after failing to appear in court.
kttn.com
Trenton woman facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child after having unsanitary living conditions
A Trenton woman faces charges related to allegedly having unsanitary living conditions for two children under the age of one. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 31-year-old Jenna Rose Clemens was arrested on January 24th. She has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Reports
One injury accident and one arrest are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Tuesday. A single-vehicle crash on Route E in Carroll County left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report at about 12:20 pm 65-year-old Ronald W Sebastian of Carrollton was eastbound near County Road 191 when he ran off the right side of the road and overturned. Sebastian was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
KMZU
Charges filed in Carrollton motel fire
UPDATE: (01/24/23, 1:15 a.m.) -- Arson charges have been filed after a fire at a motel in Carrollton. The Carrollton Police Department issued a statement Tuesday, saying an officer conducting traffic control at the scene, noticed a man come out from behind a parked car near the Carrollton Inn, early Monday morning. An interview with the subject determined he was inside the motel when the fire started. 24 year old Patrick Lee Hall-Taylor, 24, of Carrollton, has been charged with second degree arson, first degree property damage and trespassing. According to a probable cause statement, Hall-Taylor is known by local law enforcement to on occasion be homeless and confirmed that this is his current situation in an interview. He reportedly admitted to drinking intoxicants prior to entering the structure. As he entered the Carrollton Inn, he allegedly lit two matches to help him stay warm. Prior to leaving the inn and falling asleep outside, Hall-Taylor says he did not see any fire. No bond is allowed.
