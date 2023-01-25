Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
nbc16.com
Roseburg HS graduation rates see drop, district believes downward trend temporary
ROSEBURG, Ore. — In a report released by the Oregon Department of Education Thursday, Roseburg High School's graduation rate for 2022 was lower than the state average, a result that Roseburg Public Schools says was anticipated because of the pandemic and will be temporary based on the success of programs already in place at the school.
nbc16.com
Bethel School District sees high graduation rates in 2021-22 school year
EUGENE, Ore. — The Bethel School District has seen high rates of on-time student graduation, topping three major metro-area districts and state average, according to a press release from the District. Graduation rate data released Thursday, January 26, by the Oregon Department of Education showed that the Bethel School...
nbc16.com
Lane Community College instructor selected by U.S. State Dept. for teaching fellowship
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane Community College ESOL instructor, Indira Marie Bakshi, has been selected for a 10-month fellowship project, training teachers and teaching English at the Asociación Tucumána de Intercambio Cultural Argentino Norteamericano (ATICANA) in San Miguel de Tucumán, Argentina, according to a release from LCC.
nbc16.com
Eugene to hold open house on changes to Franklin Boulevard
EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene will hold an open house to update the community on the latest design and get feedback on the Franklin Boulevard Transformation project. Members of the community are invited to drop in anytime on Thursday, February 2 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Ford Alumni Center Ballroom at 1720 E. 13th Avenue in Eugene.
nbc16.com
Lane County launches 'Fentanyl Aware' campaign
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Public Health launched its "Fentanyl Aware" campaign Thursday, aimed at "addressing the increasing supply and use of fentanyl in Lane County," Lane County Government announced in a press release. “Ultimately, we hope the outcome of this campaign is saved lives,” said Lane County...
nbc16.com
2023 Point-in-Time count starts Thursday in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday the Lane County Human Services Division will begin its yearly census of people experiencing homelessness. The count starts at 7:00 a.m. Thursday and ends at 7:00 p.m. Friday. The Point-in-Time count is a federal requirement from the United States Department of Housing and...
nbc16.com
Message from Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner regarding Tyre Nichols case
Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner released this message regarding the Tyre Nichols case:. What happened to Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, is unconscionable. It’s tragic for the victim, their family, and communities of color across our nation. Our entire nation awaited the release of the video and nothing could have prepared us for what we saw. I thought I was prepared to watch the video and found myself having a flood of difficult emotions and physically sick watching these officers beat Mr. Nichols. I was immediately transported back in time to early in my career, 1991, when I watched the beating of Rodney King. When something like this happens, even if it’s in another state, it’s normal to ask what prevents this from happening in Eugene. The horrific event involving Mr. Nichols isn’t related to a lack of training. This is an issue that starts with the hiring process. Hiring the right officers with the heart for service creates a culture that won’t tolerate this type of policing behavior.
nbc16.com
Easterseals wants to help unhoused Veterans
The 2023 Point in Time count is a federally required census to count the homeless population on a given night in counties across the nation. The Easterseals Homeless Veteran Reintegration Program, allowed our station to tag along while they were out helping with the count. Lead by James "Patch" Ackland,...
nbc16.com
Egan Warming Centers to activate Saturday, on standby Sunday through Wednesday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With colder temperatures forecasted over the weekend and early next week, the Egan Warming Center is calling for all hands on deck as they expect an increase of guests needing their services. Warming Centers will open Saturday, January 28, they will remain on standby for...
nbc16.com
Local food pantries increasing supplies, anticipating SNAP benefit changes
Local food pantries are increasing their supply in anticipation of greater need from lower-income Oregonians. February is the last month Oregonians will receive increased emergency food benefits. Since April 2020, the federal government allowed states to provide Emergency Allotments (EA) to SNAP households. The EA was in addition to the...
nbc16.com
Eugene Police Chief: Chase, standoff 'could have gone a completely different direction'
EUGENE, Ore. — A routine traffic stop led to a chaotic sequence of events for Eugene police officers. According to Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner, an EPD officer initiated a traffic stop just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday night. A man was driving a silver truck with a female passenger. The truck pulled into a parking lot off W 11th Ave. in Eugene, but during the interaction, EPD says the truck rammed into the police vehicle and took off.
nbc16.com
Oregon State softball senior on Collegiate Player of the Year Watchlist
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State softball team is coming off one of their best seasons in program history, making it to the Women's College World Series for the first time since 2006. And although there were some major leaders from that World Series team that will not be...
nbc16.com
Police: Third arrest made in shooting deaths on W.18th Avenue
Eugene — A third arrest has been made in the shooting deaths of two people on W. 18th Avenue. Previous Coverage| Police investigating deadly shooting on W. 18th Avenue. The Eugene Police Department arrested Mridul Raghav, 21, Friday in Eugene. Raghav is being charged with two counts of Murder...
nbc16.com
Bad boys Beavers baseball back and ready to compete
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State baseball team was close to making it to the College World Series but fell short to Auburn in super regionals last year. And after losing eight players to the 2022 MLB draft, many players that have been waiting their turn will have the opportunity to show what they can do.
nbc16.com
Oregon State Men's basketball starting second half of conference season strong
Although the Oregon State Men's basketball team only has eight wins this season the Beavers were thrilled to get their first Pac-12 Road win of the season this past weekend against Cal. But there is still lots of improvement to be made on this young Oregon State team going into...
nbc16.com
Player Spotlight: Victoria Nguyen
Listed at 5'5, Willamette's Victoria Nguyen is often the smallest player on the court during her basketball games. But you would never notice it, by the physicality and aggressiveness that she plays with. “I don’t like looking or feeling scared when I’m on the court," Nguyen said. "So I go...
nbc16.com
Deputies arrest man accused of shooting, killing neighbor's dog in Marion County
JEFFERSON, Ore. — A SWAT team arrested a 43-year-old Jefferson man on aggravated animal abuse and gun charges after he was accused of shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog last summer. While arresting Jeremy Cornwell, investigators say they searched the shed where he lives and found more than...
Comments / 0