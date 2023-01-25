ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Roseburg HS graduation rates see drop, district believes downward trend temporary

ROSEBURG, Ore. — In a report released by the Oregon Department of Education Thursday, Roseburg High School's graduation rate for 2022 was lower than the state average, a result that Roseburg Public Schools says was anticipated because of the pandemic and will be temporary based on the success of programs already in place at the school.
Bethel School District sees high graduation rates in 2021-22 school year

EUGENE, Ore. — The Bethel School District has seen high rates of on-time student graduation, topping three major metro-area districts and state average, according to a press release from the District. Graduation rate data released Thursday, January 26, by the Oregon Department of Education showed that the Bethel School...
Eugene to hold open house on changes to Franklin Boulevard

EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene will hold an open house to update the community on the latest design and get feedback on the Franklin Boulevard Transformation project. Members of the community are invited to drop in anytime on Thursday, February 2 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Ford Alumni Center Ballroom at 1720 E. 13th Avenue in Eugene.
Lane County launches 'Fentanyl Aware' campaign

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Public Health launched its "Fentanyl Aware" campaign Thursday, aimed at "addressing the increasing supply and use of fentanyl in Lane County," Lane County Government announced in a press release. “Ultimately, we hope the outcome of this campaign is saved lives,” said Lane County...
2023 Point-in-Time count starts Thursday in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday the Lane County Human Services Division will begin its yearly census of people experiencing homelessness. The count starts at 7:00 a.m. Thursday and ends at 7:00 p.m. Friday. The Point-in-Time count is a federal requirement from the United States Department of Housing and...
Message from Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner regarding Tyre Nichols case

Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner released this message regarding the Tyre Nichols case:. What happened to Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, is unconscionable. It’s tragic for the victim, their family, and communities of color across our nation. Our entire nation awaited the release of the video and nothing could have prepared us for what we saw. I thought I was prepared to watch the video and found myself having a flood of difficult emotions and physically sick watching these officers beat Mr. Nichols. I was immediately transported back in time to early in my career, 1991, when I watched the beating of Rodney King. When something like this happens, even if it’s in another state, it’s normal to ask what prevents this from happening in Eugene. The horrific event involving Mr. Nichols isn’t related to a lack of training. This is an issue that starts with the hiring process. Hiring the right officers with the heart for service creates a culture that won’t tolerate this type of policing behavior.
Easterseals wants to help unhoused Veterans

The 2023 Point in Time count is a federally required census to count the homeless population on a given night in counties across the nation. The Easterseals Homeless Veteran Reintegration Program, allowed our station to tag along while they were out helping with the count. Lead by James "Patch" Ackland,...
Local food pantries increasing supplies, anticipating SNAP benefit changes

Local food pantries are increasing their supply in anticipation of greater need from lower-income Oregonians. February is the last month Oregonians will receive increased emergency food benefits. Since April 2020, the federal government allowed states to provide Emergency Allotments (EA) to SNAP households. The EA was in addition to the...
Eugene Police Chief: Chase, standoff 'could have gone a completely different direction'

EUGENE, Ore. — A routine traffic stop led to a chaotic sequence of events for Eugene police officers. According to Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner, an EPD officer initiated a traffic stop just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday night. A man was driving a silver truck with a female passenger. The truck pulled into a parking lot off W 11th Ave. in Eugene, but during the interaction, EPD says the truck rammed into the police vehicle and took off.
Police: Third arrest made in shooting deaths on W.18th Avenue

Eugene — A third arrest has been made in the shooting deaths of two people on W. 18th Avenue. Previous Coverage| Police investigating deadly shooting on W. 18th Avenue. The Eugene Police Department arrested Mridul Raghav, 21, Friday in Eugene. Raghav is being charged with two counts of Murder...
Bad boys Beavers baseball back and ready to compete

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State baseball team was close to making it to the College World Series but fell short to Auburn in super regionals last year. And after losing eight players to the 2022 MLB draft, many players that have been waiting their turn will have the opportunity to show what they can do.
Player Spotlight: Victoria Nguyen

Listed at 5'5, Willamette's Victoria Nguyen is often the smallest player on the court during her basketball games. But you would never notice it, by the physicality and aggressiveness that she plays with. “I don’t like looking or feeling scared when I’m on the court," Nguyen said. "So I go...
EUGENE, OR

