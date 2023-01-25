Read full article on original website
Nets starting Seth Curry for injured Ben Simmons (knee) on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Curry will make his third start this season after Ben Simmons was held out with knee soreness. In 31.8 expected minutes, our models project Curry to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Curry's projection includes 14.7 points,...
Bogdan Bogdanovic playing with Hawks' second unit on Saturday night
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is not starting in Saturday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Bogdanovic will return to his previous second unit role after De'Andre Hunter was named Atlanta's starter. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Bogdanovic to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Bogdanovic's projection includes 14.2...
Portland's Jusuf Nurkic (calf) out for Saturday's game versus Raptors
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (calf) is ruled out for Saturday's contest versus the Toronto Raptors. Nurkic will sit out at home after Portland's center was held out with left calf tightness. Expect Drew Eubanks to see more time at center versus a Raptors' unit ranked fifth in points allowed in the paint.
Portland's Josh Hart (hamstring) ruled out on Saturday, Nassir Little to start
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (hamstring) will not play in Saturday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Hart will watch from the sidelines after the 27-year old was ruled out with a hamstring ailment. In a matchup versus a Toronto unit ranked 26th in pace, Nassir Little will see an increased role on Saturday night.
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Antetokounmpo is on track to play on Saturday after the Bucks' superstar was designated as probable. In 34.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Antetokounmpo to score 56.2 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's Sunday projection includes 29.7...
Jazz starting Kelly Olynyk (ankle) on Saturday, Malik Beasley to bench
Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk (ankle) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Dallas Mavericks. Olynyk will make his 40th start this season after the veteran was sidelined eight games with an ankle sprain and Malik Beasley was benched. In 25.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Olynyk to score 25.6 FanDuel points.
Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (personal) questionable on Saturday
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (personal) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. While Porter was able to participate in Friday's practice after he missed three games for personal reasons, the 24-year old's availability remains in question on Saturday. Expect Bruce Brown to play an increased role versus a Philly unit ranked seventh in defensive rating if Porter Jr. is ruled out.
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) questionable on Saturday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. James continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable to face Boston on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against the Celtics. James' Saturday projection...
Trail Blazers starting Nassir Little on Saturday for inactive Josh Hart (hamstring)
Portland Trail Blazers small forward Nassir Little is starting in Saturday's contest versus the Toronto Raptors. Little will make his first start this season after Josh Hart was kept on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. In an opportunity versus a Raptors' team ranked 19th in defensive rating, Little's FanDuel salary stands at $3,900.
Ben Simmons (knee) ruled out for Nets on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons will not play Saturday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Simmons is dealing with left knee soreness, which is why he left Thursday's game early and did not return. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action in the crosstown rivalry. Expect Patty Mills to see a boost in work.
Joel Embiid (foot) available for 76ers on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will play Saturday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Embiid is dealign with left foot soreness, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light for a high-profile matchup versus Nikola Jokic down low.
Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) out again Saturday for Washington
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis will not play Saturday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Porzingis was lsited doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. He'll remain sidelined due to a sprained left ankle. Expect Corey Kispert to draw another start on the wing. In 41 games...
Mavericks starting Josh Green for Luka Doncic (ankle) on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Josh Green is starting in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Green will make his second appearance in Dallas' starting lineup after Luka Doncic was ruled out with an ankle injury. In 32.4 expected minutes versus a Jazz team ranked 26th in defensive rating, our models project Green to score 26.8 FanDuel points.
San Antonio's Josh Richardson (knee) out on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Richardson will miss his second straight game after San Antonio's guard was ruled out with left knee soreness. Expect Doug McDermott to see more time off the bench on Saturday night. McDermott's projection...
Rockets starting Eric Gordon (knee) on Saturday for inactive Jalen Green (calf)
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (knee) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Detroit Pistons. Gordon will make his 43rd appearance with Houston's first unit after he missed one game with knee soreness and Jalen Green was ruled out with a calf contusion. In 30.9 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Gordon to score 23.4 FanDuel points.
Indiana's Myles Turner (ankle) active on Friday night
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (ankle) will play in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Turner will be available after Indiana's center was listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain. In 30.6 expected minutes, our models project Turner to score 36.6. FanDuel points. Turner's Friday projection includes 16.5 points,...
Chicago's Goran Dragic (illness) active on Saturday
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. After missing three games with an illness, Dragic will be active in a second unit role. In 10.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Dragic to record 4.1 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.
Boston's Robert Williams (ankle) ruled out on Saturday
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Williams will miss tonight's showdown against his team's historic rivals after suffering a left ankle sprain. Expect Grant Williams to see more minutes on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 550.2 minutes...
Anthony Davis (foot) active for Lakers' Saturday contest against Celtics
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (foot) will play in Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. Davis will be available on the road after the 29-year old was listed as probable. In a matchup versus a Boston team ranked ninth in points allowed in the paint, our models project Davis to score 38.6 FanDuel points.
