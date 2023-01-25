The new Episode of Valorant began earlier this year on Jan. 10, and it was gearing players up for frequent updates to the game. Starting with Patch 6.01, Riot Games expected to release updates every two weeks to ensure that players would always feel like there was something new. Unfortunately, Riot had to delay the release of Patch 6.02 and were forced to go against their biweekly patch release plan.

