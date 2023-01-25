ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
25 hard-to-get restaurant tables in Tampa Bay that are always worth the wait

There's busy restaurants, and there's ones that seem to always be slammed. Tampa Bay has a thriving restaurant scene and some of our local favs have the crowds to prove it. From high-end dining, to comfort food and neighborhood dives, here are a few of our favorite local haunts where you'll almost never eat alone. Remember, it doesn't hurt to call ahead!
Is Your Favorite On My Top 10 Mexican Restaurants In Tampa Bay

Is your favorite on My Top 10 Mexican restaurants in Tampa Bay. Some of our favorite dishes at Mexican restaurants include tacos, burritos, enchiladas, and fajitas. Extra hot sauce and jalapenos, please? These dishes are often favorites because they are flavorful, versatile, and can be made with a variety of ingredients such as meats, beans, and vegetables. Have it your way, right? Additionally, they are often served with traditional Mexican sauces and toppings such as salsa, guacamole, and sour cream, which add a unique and delicious flavor.
They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
Popular Taco Chain ‘Del Taco’ Is Coming To Tampa Bay

Looks like a new taco franchise coming to the Tampa Bay area and people are very excited about it!. The very popular West Coast taco chain Del Taco is making it’s way to Florida by opening at least seven Tampa Bay area Del Tacos. If you’ve never had Del Taco before here’s what they specializes in… Del Taco offers Mexican cuisine with some American foods like burgers, shakes, and fries. So get excited for a new fast food chain to wake up your taste buds.
A rare midcentury 'Bird Cage' home in St. Petersburg is back on the market

Only a few exist, but a rare midcentury Florida home designed specifically for our state's balmy climate, is once again for sale in South Pinellas Point. Known as Vision-Aire homes, and nicknamed "Bird Cage houses" for their unique airey design, this home is just one of 13 built by the late celebrated Florida architect Glenn Q. Johnson, whose work can still be found at the St. Pete Beach Library, the North Shore Aquatic Center, and the Pinellas County Judicial Building, among other well-known structures.
A Golden Named Kevin: This Tampa Dog Is A Social Media Sensation

An adorable Tampa dog has become a social media sensation thanks to his doting owner. Elysse Gorney had moved from Orlando to Tampa for her first law firm job and had been living here for a year when she decided to get Kevin, a golden retriever puppy who has become better known as @agoldennamedkevin.
