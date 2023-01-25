Driver safe after water-pipe coupling failure causes sinkhole in South-Central El Paso

A car fell into a sinkhole in the 700 block of Feliz Place in the Clardy Fox area of South-Central El Paso on Tuesday afternoon. The sinkhole was created after a coupling failed.

The El Paso Fire Department said the driver was able to exit the car. No injuries were reported.

"A preliminary investigation revealed that a coupling, a device used to hold two segments of pipeline, failed Tuesday, resulting in a leak that caused the pavement to break on Feliz Place," El Paso Water said in a statement Wednesday. "The water main itself did not break as previously reported."

The statement added: "An estimated 30 customers were impacted, and water service was restored Tuesday night. The 8-inch water main was in good condition and was replaced about four years ago. Temporary pavement is expected to be placed this week and the street will reopen on Monday. That portion of the street will be permanently repaved at a later time."

El Paso Water also said it had been in contact with the driver and advised the person of the claims process with the utility.

