ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Driver safe after water-pipe coupling failure causes sinkhole in South-Central El Paso

By Times staff report
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 3 days ago

A car fell into a sinkhole in the 700 block of Feliz Place in the Clardy Fox area of South-Central El Paso on Tuesday afternoon. The sinkhole was created after a coupling failed.

The El Paso Fire Department said the driver was able to exit the car. No injuries were reported.

"A preliminary investigation revealed that a coupling, a device used to hold two segments of pipeline, failed Tuesday, resulting in a leak that caused the pavement to break on Feliz Place," El Paso Water said in a statement Wednesday. "The water main itself did not break as previously reported."

The statement added: "An estimated 30 customers were impacted, and water service was restored Tuesday night. The 8-inch water main was in good condition and was replaced about four years ago. Temporary pavement is expected to be placed this week and the street will reopen on Monday. That portion of the street will be permanently repaved at a later time."

El Paso Water also said it had been in contact with the driver and advised the person of the claims process with the utility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cOSrU_0kR5QjX900

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Driver safe after water-pipe coupling failure causes sinkhole in South-Central El Paso

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

Crash in central El Paso sends 1 person to hospital with serious injuries

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving two cars sends one person to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning according to the El Paso Fire Department Dispatch. The crash happened on Piedras Street and San Jose Avenue in central El Paso around 10 a.m., dispatch added. No...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Crash near US-54 south, Trowbridge causing delays

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One of the collector-distributor lanes on US-54 south near Trowbridge is closed for a crash Friday. The Texas Department of Transportation says there is a minor backup. Law enforcement, the fire department and a tow truck are at the scene. No injuries were reported.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Road closures for El Paso Police Chief Gregory Allen’s services

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Road closures for the funeral arrangements honoring El Paso Police Chief's Gregory K. Allen have been posted by the Texas Department of Transportation. Thursday Paisano eastbound flyover to Loop 375 Border Highway eastbound will be closed between 3:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday. Friday The following closures will be in The post Road closures for El Paso Police Chief Gregory Allen’s services appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
PLANetizen

El Paso Freeway Cap Linked to Road Expansion

A proposed freeway cap in El Paso, Texas could rejoin neighborhoods divided by Interstate 10, but could be tied to the freeway’s expansion, reports Dan Zukowski in Smart Cities Dive. “The 2,300-foot-long deck would reconnect those communities, creating a new public space. According to illustrations published by the Downtown Deck Plaza Foundation, the deck could include green space, athletic fields, pedestrian paths and other amenities.”
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police detain 4 people in Lower Valley incident at Quality Inn hotel

El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — Police detained at least four people at a crime scene investigation in the Lower Valley, according to an El Paso Police Department dispatcher. It happened just after 4 a.m. on Friday at The Quality Inn hotel near Bel Air High School on Yarbrough Drive. =
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Three people sent to hospital after gas leak at Hanks High School

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three individuals were transported to a local hospital Thursday afternoon after a minor gas leak occurred at J.M. Hanks High School. According to dispatch, a minor gas leak occurred inside a classroom at J.M. Hanks High School. Students were evacuated and the gas leak has since been fixed. Two students […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Intermittent shoulder work on Madrid Avenue in Las Cruces expected to take three weeks

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Intermittent shoulder work will take place on Madrid Avenue from Solano Avenue to Sexton Street for approximately three weeks starting Monday, according to the city. Utility and pedestrian improvements are being made on the street by Highland Enterprises under contract with the city. RoadRUNNER Transit Route 6, Stop 24 The post Intermittent shoulder work on Madrid Avenue in Las Cruces expected to take three weeks appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Rollover crash reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover crash was reported in northeast El Paso Friday morning. The crash was reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson. The two left lanes are closed and the Cassidy on-ramp is also closed. It's unknown if there were any injuries reported. There is...
EL PASO, TX
smartcitiesdive.com

El Paso to reconnect neighborhoods divided by highway with deck plaza

El Paso, Texas, is taking steps to advance a proposed deck plaza over Interstate 10 in the city’s downtown. The city has selected the design and engineering firm that will lead the planning and design, but the development could be paired with widening the highway. The Texas Department of...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

WATCH LIVE: Funeral service and burial underway for El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Funeral service to honor late El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen will continue Friday. The funeral service will be at Abundant Church on 1000 Valley Crest starting at 11 a.m. The service will be followed by precession to Evergreen East Cemetery at 12400 Montana. At the cemetery, police honors will The post WATCH LIVE: Funeral service and burial underway for El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

200 students evacuated from Berino Elementary due to smell of oil

UPDATE: Students are returning back to the Berino Elementary building after it was cleared. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Berino Elementary School is being evacuated due to the smell of oil in the school, according to a spokesperson for the Gadsden Independent School District. About 200 students were walked to Desert Pride Academy, a neighboring The post 200 students evacuated from Berino Elementary due to smell of oil appeared first on KVIA.
BERINO, NM
cbs4local.com

Rollover crash shuts down all lanes of I-10 west in Vinton

VINTON, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Vinton were closed Thursday afternoon for a rollover crash, The Texas Department of Transportation confirmed. A car was seen flipped over in the center median. Lanes reopened around 5:30 p.m., TxDOT said. It is unknown if anyone was...
VINTON, TX
tourcounsel.com

Paseo Del Norte | Shopping mall in El Paso, Texas

We close with Plaza Paseo del Norte, a small shopping center where you can find practical stores, where you can buy just what you need for your home or wardrobe. In addition, it has some gastronomic options and social areas that you can enjoy. Leisure and entertainment: Living area.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Late El Paso Police Chief Allen laid to rest with full honors Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends, family, fellow law enforcement and the community said its final goodbyes Friday, Jan. 27 to El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who died unexpectedly at age 71 on Jan. 17. Funeral services were held at Abundant Living Faith Center in the Lower Valley this morning. A procession of police […]
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

City of Las Cruces aims to launch crisis intervention unit by March

This year, the city of Las Cruces is planning on launching Project L.I.G.H.T., a crisis intervention unit that will respond to individuals in the midst of a mental health crisis. It will be a part of the fire department’s Mobile Integrated Health Unit (M.I.H.), and the city is expected to receive over $1 million in federal funds for the project.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

West Towne Marketplace expanding with new stores

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Construction is underway for new stores at the West Towne Marketplace that will open up later in 2023. Two of the new businesses will be a Cheddar Scratch Kitchen and a Sherman-Williams Paint Store, according to Adam Frank, President of River Oaks Properties. One of...
EL PASO, TX
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy