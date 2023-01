Ilya Sorokin made 23 saves and Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist, leading the New York Islanders to a 2-0 victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night. Anders Lee also scored and Kyle Palmieri had two assists, helping New York stop a six-game slide. It was Sorokin's fourth shutout of the season and No. 14 for his career.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO