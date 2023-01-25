ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
prosportsextra.com

Photo Of Joe Burrow Wearing Chiefs Helmet Goes Viral

Joe Burrow’s dad shared a photo of the Cincinnati Bengals star QB wearing a plastic Kanas City Chiefs helmet as a child. “Won’t be wearing that helmet Sunday. Who Dey,” wrote Jimmy Burrow. Burrow is undefeated against the Chiefs in his career, winning all three contests against...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes sought advice from legendary QB ahead of AFC Championship

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is no stranger to huge playoff games, but that still did not stop him from seeking the counsel of one all-time great ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship. Mahomes said Thursday he has spoken to Tom Brady this week about his preparation for the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. “I... The post Patrick Mahomes sought advice from legendary QB ahead of AFC Championship appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

How much money do the New York Giants have to spend in 2023?

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has his team in an excellent financial position entering the offseason. Per Pro Football Focus, the Giants have the most effective cap space between now and 2024. This offseason, the Giants have the third-most effective cap space in the NFL, giving Schoen plenty of money to spend on in-house talent in addition to free agents.
NEW YORK STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Former NFL linebacker dies suddenly at 25

A former NFL linebacker has died at the age of 25, the team announced on Thursday, while the circumstances of his death — including when and how it happened — remain unclear. The linebacker, Jessie Lemonier, played in seven games with the Detroit Lions during the 2021 season....
DETROIT, MI
wearebuffalo.net

Aaron Rodgers One Step Closer To Playing the Bills Twice a Year

The NFL still has to get through the AFC and NFC Championship games, along with the Pro Bowl skills challenge and of course, the Super Bowl. However, the NFL off-season moves are already starting fast and furious. The Bills fired safeties coach Jim Salgado on Thursday, while the head coaching...
Yardbarker

Cowboys Coach McCarthy Reacts to Quinn, Kellen News

The Dallas Cowboys are at a crossroads of sorts entering this offseason, and changes are already being made to the coaching staff. But one move on Thursday is a massive positive, as defensive coordinator Dan Quinn told CowboysSI.com that he is for a second straight season pulling himself out of the head coaching carousel and is staying with the Cowboys as their defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Bengals Are Now Dealing With Concerning Injury

On Thursday, the Bengals added tight end Hayden Hurst to their injury report. He's dealing with a calf injury.   Hurst played a pivotal role in last Sunday's win over the Bills, hauling in five passes for 59 yards and a touchdown.  The Bengals listed Hurst as a limited participant ...
CINCINNATI, OH
TMZ.com

Tom Brady Spends Quality Time W/ Daughter Vivian, Off-Season Daddy Duty!

Tom Brady has a lot more free time this off-season, and the 7x Super Bowl winner is putting it to good use ... spending an afternoon with his 10-year-old daughter, Vivian, while she took horse riding lessons!. It's the first off-season since Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorced, and with his...
atozsports.com

Bengals’ AFC title hopes just got a little harder with latest news

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive season on Sunday. As exciting as that is, the task has become more difficult as of Friday. Cincinnati survived not having starting left tackle Jonah Williams and right guard...
CINCINNATI, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Shannon Sharpe Predicts NFL Championship Weekend

Shannon Sharpe had some interesting predictions this morning. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have had a ton of great debates involving the NFL so far this season. Overall, there have been a lot of narratives to go around. Now, however, we have reached the end of the season as four teams remain in the playoffs.
KANSAS STATE
The Comeback

Bengals CB roasts Arrowhead Stadium ahead of AFC clash

Arrowhead Stadium will have a new name in Sunday’s AFC championship clash, according to one Cincinnati Bengals player. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton told ESPN he’s personally renaming the iconic stadium and longtime home of the Kansas City Chiefs to “Burrowhead Stadium” in honor of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ahead of this weekend’s big game. Read more... The post Bengals CB roasts Arrowhead Stadium ahead of AFC clash appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Former Steelers CB Ike Taylor's Revealing Answer On The One Man Responsible For Matt Canada's Return

The Pittsburgh Steelers have elected to retain Matt Canada as their offensive coordinator. The decision is made, and no amount of grousing or histrionics is going to change that fact. Fans are despondent but have little choice but to move toward acceptance. At some point this summer before opening day the feeling will turn to optimism and the hope that somehow Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan know something we don’t about Canada.
PITTSBURGH, PA

