thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Michael Vick Makes Injury Claim on Patrick Mahomes that Should Scare the Bengals, NFL
Michael Vick talked about Patrick Mahomes’ injury and his statement should scare the Cincinnati Bengals.Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs... The post Michael Vick Makes Injury Claim on Patrick Mahomes that Should Scare the Bengals, NFL appeared first on Outsider.
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
atozsports.com
Patrick Mahomes doesn’t hold back while discussing Bengals’ defense
There’s been a lot of “bulletin board” material flying back and forth this week between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, but none of that is coming from KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes, much like Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, leaves the trash-talking to his teammates.
Major Analyst Ranks Bengals As Worst Team Playing On Championship Weekend
The First Things First host is talking a big game about his Chiefs.
prosportsextra.com
Photo Of Joe Burrow Wearing Chiefs Helmet Goes Viral
Joe Burrow’s dad shared a photo of the Cincinnati Bengals star QB wearing a plastic Kanas City Chiefs helmet as a child. “Won’t be wearing that helmet Sunday. Who Dey,” wrote Jimmy Burrow. Burrow is undefeated against the Chiefs in his career, winning all three contests against...
Patrick Mahomes sought advice from legendary QB ahead of AFC Championship
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is no stranger to huge playoff games, but that still did not stop him from seeking the counsel of one all-time great ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship. Mahomes said Thursday he has spoken to Tom Brady this week about his preparation for the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. “I... The post Patrick Mahomes sought advice from legendary QB ahead of AFC Championship appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Shannon Sharpe Makes Bold Final Score Prediction for Bengals vs. Chiefs
Always one to be outspoken and opinionated, Shannon Sharpe was ready to give his AFC Championship game prediction on Friday. The Undisputed host talked to his cohost Skip Bayless about the Bengals and Chiefs matchup. They don’t see eye-to-eye hardly at all, but they might have come to an agreement here.
Yardbarker
How much money do the New York Giants have to spend in 2023?
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has his team in an excellent financial position entering the offseason. Per Pro Football Focus, the Giants have the most effective cap space between now and 2024. This offseason, the Giants have the third-most effective cap space in the NFL, giving Schoen plenty of money to spend on in-house talent in addition to free agents.
americanmilitarynews.com
Former NFL linebacker dies suddenly at 25
A former NFL linebacker has died at the age of 25, the team announced on Thursday, while the circumstances of his death — including when and how it happened — remain unclear. The linebacker, Jessie Lemonier, played in seven games with the Detroit Lions during the 2021 season....
wearebuffalo.net
Aaron Rodgers One Step Closer To Playing the Bills Twice a Year
The NFL still has to get through the AFC and NFC Championship games, along with the Pro Bowl skills challenge and of course, the Super Bowl. However, the NFL off-season moves are already starting fast and furious. The Bills fired safeties coach Jim Salgado on Thursday, while the head coaching...
Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni's Wife Prefers to Keep a Very Low Profile
All eyes are on the Philadelphia Eagles right now. Most people would think that the NFL team is trending due to their quarterback, Jalen Hurts, the super-attractive athlete who has been trending on TikTok, but there’s more to it. The Philadelphia Eagles have had one heck of a season...
atozsports.com
National media outlet names the free agent the Chiefs can’t afford to lose this offseason
Pro Football Focus recently named a free agent that each NFL team can’t afford to lose this offseason and they went with an obvious choice for the Kansas City Chiefs. PFF’s Brad Spielberger believes offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr is a player the Chiefs can’t let get away later this spring.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Coach McCarthy Reacts to Quinn, Kellen News
The Dallas Cowboys are at a crossroads of sorts entering this offseason, and changes are already being made to the coaching staff. But one move on Thursday is a massive positive, as defensive coordinator Dan Quinn told CowboysSI.com that he is for a second straight season pulling himself out of the head coaching carousel and is staying with the Cowboys as their defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
Look: Bengals Are Now Dealing With Concerning Injury
On Thursday, the Bengals added tight end Hayden Hurst to their injury report. He's dealing with a calf injury. Hurst played a pivotal role in last Sunday's win over the Bills, hauling in five passes for 59 yards and a touchdown. The Bengals listed Hurst as a limited participant ...
TMZ.com
Tom Brady Spends Quality Time W/ Daughter Vivian, Off-Season Daddy Duty!
Tom Brady has a lot more free time this off-season, and the 7x Super Bowl winner is putting it to good use ... spending an afternoon with his 10-year-old daughter, Vivian, while she took horse riding lessons!. It's the first off-season since Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorced, and with his...
atozsports.com
Bengals’ AFC title hopes just got a little harder with latest news
The Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive season on Sunday. As exciting as that is, the task has become more difficult as of Friday. Cincinnati survived not having starting left tackle Jonah Williams and right guard...
hotnewhiphop.com
Shannon Sharpe Predicts NFL Championship Weekend
Shannon Sharpe had some interesting predictions this morning. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have had a ton of great debates involving the NFL so far this season. Overall, there have been a lot of narratives to go around. Now, however, we have reached the end of the season as four teams remain in the playoffs.
Bengals CB roasts Arrowhead Stadium ahead of AFC clash
Arrowhead Stadium will have a new name in Sunday’s AFC championship clash, according to one Cincinnati Bengals player. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton told ESPN he’s personally renaming the iconic stadium and longtime home of the Kansas City Chiefs to “Burrowhead Stadium” in honor of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ahead of this weekend’s big game. Read more... The post Bengals CB roasts Arrowhead Stadium ahead of AFC clash appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers CB Ike Taylor's Revealing Answer On The One Man Responsible For Matt Canada's Return
The Pittsburgh Steelers have elected to retain Matt Canada as their offensive coordinator. The decision is made, and no amount of grousing or histrionics is going to change that fact. Fans are despondent but have little choice but to move toward acceptance. At some point this summer before opening day the feeling will turn to optimism and the hope that somehow Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan know something we don’t about Canada.
