Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
prosportsextra.com
Photo Of Joe Burrow Wearing Chiefs Helmet Goes Viral
Joe Burrow’s dad shared a photo of the Cincinnati Bengals star QB wearing a plastic Kanas City Chiefs helmet as a child. “Won’t be wearing that helmet Sunday. Who Dey,” wrote Jimmy Burrow. Burrow is undefeated against the Chiefs in his career, winning all three contests against...
NFL Decides On Punishment For Jaguars Player Who Injured Patrick Mahomes
The most talked-about thing in the NFL this week has been the right ankle of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. That's because, a week ago, Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain when he was dragged to the ground awkwardly by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Arden Key. The NFL ...
Joe Burrow was caught on a hot mic saying 'I'm him,' and his response was perfect
Cincinnati’s impressive 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills was one of the most impressive of Joe Burrow’s five playoff wins as he picked apart one of the league’s more talented defenses as a barrage of snow fell in Orchard Park, New York. During that win — which...
msn.com
Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023
Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023. Former NFL star and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski shares which team he thinks will win the Super Bowl. He also dishes on why he thinks teammate Tom Brady and actor Sally Field are a “perfect match.”
Why Patrick Mahomes is an Overrated Gimmick
Coach Jason Brown, made famous from his appearances as a JUCO college football coach in Netflix’s popular show ‘Last Chance U’, explains why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is an ‘overrated gimmick.”
Yardbarker
Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday
The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor
In case you missed it, the mayor of Cincinnati involved himself in the ongoing AFC Championship hype train on Friday. Mayor Aftab Pureval took several shots at the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The mayor then, in perhaps cringy fashion, claimed that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was Mahomes’ father. Not all were Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Patrick Mahomes Has Hilarious Response To Speculation About His Injury
Patrick Mahomes' high-ankle sprain is no laughing matter, but the phenom quarterback is maintaining a sense of humor through his recovery. Mahomes on Thursday was asked about fans and analysts online trying to diagnose his status based on footage of him walking around at practice. ...
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills fire defensive coach
The Buffalo Bills made a change to the coaching staff. According to a new report, the Buffalo Bills fired an assistant defensive coach Thursday morning. The Bills appear to be making slight changes to the coaching staff following a disappointing postseason. The defense received much criticism following the Bills’ loss at home in the divisional round to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bengals fans getting their Whataburger fix in Kansas City might have Mahomes to thank
Whataburger fans living in Greater Cincinnati know that you can't get it in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana. The Whataburger locations closest to the Tri-State are near Nashville, Tennessee. While Bengals fans headed to Kansas City for Sunday's AFC Championship against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium might be looking forward to...
WLWT 5
'That includes mom and dad': Father of Bengals QB says son blocks out all the noise on game day
CINCINNATI — The father of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is heading to Kansas City this weekend with a big bunch of Burrow to cheer on his son. "Well, my sister from Houston, Texas, her daughter, my brother and his wife, they're bringing friends. Robin, my wife is from Nebraska, so she has family coming," Jimmy Burrow said.
NFL World Reacts To Brittany Mahomes' Message For Cincinnati Mayor
Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval got under Brittany Mahomes' skin with a comment he made about her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. "Joseph Lee Burrow, who's 3-0 against Mahomes, has been asked by officials to take a paternity test confirming whether or not he's his father," Pureval ...
Cincinnati Mayor may have cost Bengals AFC Title with shot at Chiefs
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval might have doomed the Bengals vs. the Chiefs following a cringing video taunting the Kingdom ahead of the AFC Championship. He couldn’t help himself. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval could not help himself. No doubt he is excited about the Bengals, but he may have doomed them.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Coach McCarthy Reacts to Quinn, Kellen News
The Dallas Cowboys are at a crossroads of sorts entering this offseason, and changes are already being made to the coaching staff. But one move on Thursday is a massive positive, as defensive coordinator Dan Quinn told CowboysSI.com that he is for a second straight season pulling himself out of the head coaching carousel and is staying with the Cowboys as their defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
Yardbarker
And just like that – Sean Payton jumps back to frontrunner
Sean Payton has re-emerged as the frontrunner to take over as head coach for the Arizona Cardinals this fall. Of course, this means almost nothing considering the back-and-forth action we have seen over the past few weeks. Names such as Brian Flores, Dan Quinn, DeMeco Ryans, and Vance Joseph have...
Jim Nantz Provides New Details About Travis Kelce's Back Injury
After spending all week worrying about the health of one superstar, Chiefs fans suddenly switched their concern to another on Friday. Tight end Travis Kelce showed up on the team's injury report ahead of its AFC Championship Game rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite practicing in full all ...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers CB Ike Taylor's Revealing Answer On The One Man Responsible For Matt Canada's Return
The Pittsburgh Steelers have elected to retain Matt Canada as their offensive coordinator. The decision is made, and no amount of grousing or histrionics is going to change that fact. Fans are despondent but have little choice but to move toward acceptance. At some point this summer before opening day the feeling will turn to optimism and the hope that somehow Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan know something we don’t about Canada.
Report: Broncos Recently Traveled to Michigan to Meet Jim Harbaugh
Greg Penner reportedly held a follow-up meeting with Michigan's coach as due diligence regarding the franchise's head coach vacancy.
