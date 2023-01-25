Read full article on original website
Related
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
numberfire.com
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Antetokounmpo is dealing with knee soreness and is probable to face the Pacers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.0 minutes against Indiana. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 30.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (personal) not listed on Saturday's injury report
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (personal) is available for Saturday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Porter Jr. is on track to play after Denver's forward was sidelined three games for personal reasons. In a matchup versus a 76ers' team ranked 11th in opposing effective shooting percentage, our models project Porter Jr. to score 27.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Myles Turner (ankle) questionable on Friday for Pacers
Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Turner is dealing with a right ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Bucks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.6 minutes against Milwaukee. Turner's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert starting on Thursday in place of injured Donovan Mitchell (groin)
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. LeVert will get the start on Thursday with Donovan Mitchell sidelined with a groin injury. Our models expect LeVert to play 34.0 minutes against Houston. LeVert's Thursday projection includes 17.3 points, 4.3...
numberfire.com
Knicks' Evan Fournier (personal) available on Saturday
New York Knicks guard/forward Evan Fournier (personal) is available for Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Fournier has been removed from the injury report and should be active against the Nets on Saturday. Fournier is averaging 6.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 12.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Nets starting Seth Curry for injured Ben Simmons (knee) on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Curry will make his third start this season after Ben Simmons was held out with knee soreness. In 31.8 expected minutes, our models project Curry to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Curry's projection includes 14.7 points,...
numberfire.com
Marcus Morris (rib) out again Saturday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Morris missed Thursday night's contest due to a rib contusion. Now, he has once again been ruled out of action Saturday. Expect another start on the wing for Luke Kennard in Morris' absence.
numberfire.com
Ben Simmons (knee) ruled out for Nets on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons will not play Saturday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Simmons is dealing with left knee soreness, which is why he left Thursday's game early and did not return. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action in the crosstown rivalry. Expect Patty Mills to see a boost in work.
numberfire.com
Atlanta's De'Andre Hunter (illness) starting on Saturday, Bogdan Bogdanovic to bench
Atlanta Hawks small forward De'Andre Hunter (illness) is starting in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Hunter will join Atlanta's starting lineup after he was sidelined two games with asthma symptoms. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team ranked ninth in defensive rating, our models project Hunter to score 22.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins (illness) out on Friday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Wiggins (illness) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Wiggins has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not be available to face the Raptors on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.
numberfire.com
Hornets' Terry Rozier (illness) available on Thursday
Charlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Rozier has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Bulls on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 33.9 minutes against Chicago. Rozier's Thursday projection includes 20.0 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Kevon Looney starting for Warriors on Friday, Jonathan Kuminga coming off the bench
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Looney will get the start on Friday with Jonathan Kuminga moving back to the bench. Our models expect Looney to play 24.0 minutes against Toronto. Looney's Friday projection includes 6.6 points, 8.6...
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) still out for Timberwolves Saturday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Prince is still dealing with the sprained left ankle that has kept him sidelined as of late. Now, he has once again been ruled out of action. In 28 games this season, Prince...
numberfire.com
Eric Gordon (knee) available for Houston on Saturday
Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Gordon has been removed from Saturday's injury report and should be good to go against the Pistons. Our models expect him to play 31.8 minutes against Detroit. Gordon's Saturday projection includes 14.3 points, 2.2...
numberfire.com
Seth Curry (knee) not listed on Brooklyn's Saturday injury report
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the New York Knicks. After sitting one game with knee soreness, Curry is expected to return on Saturday. In 32.1 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Curry to score 26.1 FanDuel points. Curry's Saturday projection includes 15.6 points, 3.1...
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) questionable on Saturday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. James continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable to face Boston on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against the Celtics. James' Saturday projection...
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic playing with Hawks' second unit on Saturday night
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is not starting in Saturday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Bogdanovic will return to his previous second unit role after De'Andre Hunter was named Atlanta's starter. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Bogdanovic to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Bogdanovic's projection includes 14.2...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Goran Dragic (illness) probable on Saturday
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (illness) is probable for Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Dragic is recovering from an illness and is probable for Saturday's clash with the Magic. Our models expect him to play 10.0 minutes against Orlando. Dragic's Saturday projection includes 4.1 points, 1.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists,...
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) on Saturday, Christian Braun to bench
Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Caldwell-Pope will make his 48th start this season after the veteran was sidelined one game with a wrist ailment. In a matchup against a 76ers' team ranked 24th in pace, our models project Caldwell-Pope to score 20.8 FanDuel points.
