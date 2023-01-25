ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleged phony ID scam lands two women in county prison, police say

Jan. 27—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Two women, one from Montgomery County and one from Maryland, were jailed in Cambria County on Thursday for an alleged scam to buy a vehicle from Cernic's Cycle World using stolen identification that they purchased on the internet, authorities allege. The state police Auto...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Gob lovers flock to The Johnstown Galleria on Saturday

Jan. 28—Johnstown resident Season Detrick picked her way through the hoard of shoppers crowding numerous tables gobs. There were pumpkin, lemon gobs, peanut butter and chocolate gobs for the 14th annual Gob Fest Day, held Saturday at The Johnstown Galleria in Richland Township. Hundreds of people flocked to the...
JOHNSTOWN, PA

