ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Has Vice President Kamala Harris actually ever read the Declaration of Independence?

By Christopher Tremoglie, Commentary Writer
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris keeps demanding gun control, without offering actual solutions

Vice President Kamala Harris is tired of everybody not taking action on gun control. According to Harris, what we must do is take action, and we do that by... taking action. Harris offered typically empty comments about gun control when visiting a memorial in Monterey Park, California. As Democrats often do when talking about gun control, Harris said that we just must do something, but what exactly that "something" is went unmentioned. “Tragically we keep saying the same things," Harris said. "Congress must act. Should they? Yes. Can they? Yes.”
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Washington Examiner

Biden and Democrats try to claim the economy as an issue before 2024 elections

Republicans, underscoring 40-year high inflation and pandemic-exacerbated supply chain kinks, excoriated Democrats' economic policies before last year's midterm elections. Now, after outperforming expectations in 2022, Democrats are trying to prove their mettle regarding the economy before next year's presidential cycle as President Joe Biden and the White House simultaneously attempt to move on from his classified documents controversy.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Jill Biden shields Joe from answering questions on classified docs at White House

First lady Jill Biden came to her husband's defense Thursday when he was questioned about the classified document controversy dogging his presidency. President Joe Biden was walking through the White House during the Lunar New Year festivity when he was asked a question about whether he would let the FBI search one of his houses. The president looked flustered, but then the first lady intervened and waved at reporters before catching up with him en route to the celebration.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Manchin claims McCarthy said Social Security and Medicare cuts are off the table

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) privately agreed that cuts to Medicare and Social Security are off the table when it comes to raising the debt ceiling, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) told reporters Wednesday. Manchin and McCarthy held a private meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss raising the debt ceiling, which needs...
Washington Examiner

Trump suffers RNC endorsement slump with only four of 168 backing him: Report

An overwhelming majority of the Republican National Committee appears tepid about backing former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Of the 168 RNC members, only four offered an endorsement, while 20 opposed him, 35 kept their options open, and the remaining didn't respond, according to a survey by the New York Times. The apprehension among members signals that Trump's ironclad grip on the party may be waning as the GOP mulls possible alternatives.
INDIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Kristi Noem criticized by South Dakota Freedom Caucus for allegedly overstepping authority

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) is being criticized by members of the South Dakota legislature's Freedom Caucus for allegedly overstepping her constitutional authority. The group of lawmakers claims the state's Department of Labor and Regulations sponsored legislation to be introduced by a collective committee, despite no individual lawmaker sponsoring the pieces of legislation.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden oil reserve refill plan won't work, industry group told administration

The leading U.S. oil and gas industry group told the Department of Energy its Strategic Petroleum Reserve refill plan wouldn't work as intended, its CEO said Thursday after the department's first attempt failed to advance. The DOE solicited offers in December to begin refilling the reserve after the drawdown of...
Washington Examiner

Sinema passed over for Appropriations after Democratic Party defection

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) did not end up on the powerful Appropriations Committee despite angling for a seat after she left the Democratic Party to become an independent late last year. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) released a list of Democratic committee assignments on Thursday afternoon, including assignments for...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Buyer’s remorse: Freedom Caucus rep worries open amendments will backfire on GOP

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) said House Republicans could clamp down on the open amendment process for bills if Democrats play politics with the return to regular order. The entire House voted on dozens of amendments to the Strategic Production Response Act, which would force the president to increase domestic oil production to offset tapping into the U.S. oil reserve. It was the first open amendment process on a bill in nearly seven years, and, notably, Republicans chose a safe piece of legislation to reintroduce the practice since it has no chance of passing the Democratic-controlled Senate or President Joe Biden's desk.
Washington Examiner

Durham used Russian intelligence memos to gain access to emails linked to George Soros: Report

Special counsel John Durham leaned on Russian intelligence memos to access emails from an aide to George Soros, according to a report. The memos were given to the CIA by a Dutch spy agency and featured analysis from Russian intelligence about alleged conversations that involved American victims of Russian cyberattacks, the New York Times reported. Durham then used the memos as justification to flex grand jury power to get access to the emails from the Soros aide, according to the report.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Merrick Garland misses Jim Jordan deadline on Biden classified docs

Attorney General Merrick Garland has missed the deadline set by a House Republican investigator asking for information about the Justice Department's investigation into President Joe Biden’s apparent mishandling of classified information. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, fired off a letter to Garland on...
DELAWARE STATE
Washington Examiner

Sen. Rick Scott announces run for reelection, not for president: Report

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) has reportedly announced that he is running for reelection, but not to be president. "I’m running for the U.S. Senate," Scott said, NBC News reported. The outlet was told that Scott plans to push his controversial tax plan, "Rescue America," which President Joe Biden blasted last fall.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy