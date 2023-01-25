Has Vice President Kamala Harris actually ever read the Declaration of Independence?

Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Kamala Harris keeps demanding gun control, without offering actual solutions
Vice President Kamala Harris is tired of everybody not taking action on gun control. According to Harris, what we must do is take action, and we do that by... taking action. Harris offered typically empty comments about gun control when visiting a memorial in Monterey Park, California. As Democrats often do when talking about gun control, Harris said that we just must do something, but what exactly that "something" is went unmentioned. “Tragically we keep saying the same things," Harris said. "Congress must act. Should they? Yes. Can they? Yes.”
Washington Examiner
Biden and Democrats try to claim the economy as an issue before 2024 elections
Republicans, underscoring 40-year high inflation and pandemic-exacerbated supply chain kinks, excoriated Democrats' economic policies before last year's midterm elections. Now, after outperforming expectations in 2022, Democrats are trying to prove their mettle regarding the economy before next year's presidential cycle as President Joe Biden and the White House simultaneously attempt to move on from his classified documents controversy.
Trump says DeSantis running for president would be ‘a great act of disloyalty’
Former President Trump said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) running for president would be “a great act of disloyalty” as he kicked off his first two major campaign events as part of his own 2024 presidential run. Trump visited New Hampshire and South Carolina, two of the first states to vote in the primary calendar,…
Washington Examiner
Jill Biden shields Joe from answering questions on classified docs at White House
First lady Jill Biden came to her husband's defense Thursday when he was questioned about the classified document controversy dogging his presidency. President Joe Biden was walking through the White House during the Lunar New Year festivity when he was asked a question about whether he would let the FBI search one of his houses. The president looked flustered, but then the first lady intervened and waved at reporters before catching up with him en route to the celebration.
Trump Delivers Bitter Speech Filled With Falsehoods in New Hampshire
Trump’s sustained truth-stretched swing is hardly a surprise
Washington Examiner
Manchin claims McCarthy said Social Security and Medicare cuts are off the table
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) privately agreed that cuts to Medicare and Social Security are off the table when it comes to raising the debt ceiling, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) told reporters Wednesday. Manchin and McCarthy held a private meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss raising the debt ceiling, which needs...
Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape makes chilling call to TV station: 'I'm so sorry I didn't get more of them'
Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape said he was 'sorry I didn't get more of them' in a chilling phone call to a local California TV news station Friday after video of the attack was released.
Washington Examiner
Trump suffers RNC endorsement slump with only four of 168 backing him: Report
An overwhelming majority of the Republican National Committee appears tepid about backing former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Of the 168 RNC members, only four offered an endorsement, while 20 opposed him, 35 kept their options open, and the remaining didn't respond, according to a survey by the New York Times. The apprehension among members signals that Trump's ironclad grip on the party may be waning as the GOP mulls possible alternatives.
Washington Examiner
Kristi Noem criticized by South Dakota Freedom Caucus for allegedly overstepping authority
Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) is being criticized by members of the South Dakota legislature's Freedom Caucus for allegedly overstepping her constitutional authority. The group of lawmakers claims the state's Department of Labor and Regulations sponsored legislation to be introduced by a collective committee, despite no individual lawmaker sponsoring the pieces of legislation.
Washington Examiner
Biden oil reserve refill plan won't work, industry group told administration
The leading U.S. oil and gas industry group told the Department of Energy its Strategic Petroleum Reserve refill plan wouldn't work as intended, its CEO said Thursday after the department's first attempt failed to advance. The DOE solicited offers in December to begin refilling the reserve after the drawdown of...
Washington Examiner
Sinema passed over for Appropriations after Democratic Party defection
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) did not end up on the powerful Appropriations Committee despite angling for a seat after she left the Democratic Party to become an independent late last year. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) released a list of Democratic committee assignments on Thursday afternoon, including assignments for...
Washington Examiner
Marjorie Taylor Greene amendment to bar Biden from selling oil suffers massive defeat
An amendment pushed by Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to bar President Joe Biden from selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve crashed and burned in a massive bipartisan defeat Thursday. The amendment failed 14-418, with only 14 Republicans in support. In announcing the amendment, Greene accused Biden of being a...
Washington Examiner
Buyer’s remorse: Freedom Caucus rep worries open amendments will backfire on GOP
Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) said House Republicans could clamp down on the open amendment process for bills if Democrats play politics with the return to regular order. The entire House voted on dozens of amendments to the Strategic Production Response Act, which would force the president to increase domestic oil production to offset tapping into the U.S. oil reserve. It was the first open amendment process on a bill in nearly seven years, and, notably, Republicans chose a safe piece of legislation to reintroduce the practice since it has no chance of passing the Democratic-controlled Senate or President Joe Biden's desk.
Washington Examiner
Van Jones says black officers might have been 'driven by racism' against Tyre Nichols
CNN host and political commentator Van Jones sparked backlash when he suggested that all five of the black Memphis police officers involved in the deadly Jan. 7 traffic stop of Tyre Nichols were likely motivated by racism. "The police who killed Tyre Nichols were Black. But they might still have...
Washington Examiner
WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump visits New Hampshire in soft launch for 2024 campaign
Former President Donald Trump is starting to move his 2024 campaign along after a quiet launch in November was met with tepid response. En route to his first campaign rally in an “intimate” meeting in South Carolina, Trump is making a stop in New Hampshire to speak at the annual meeting of state Republicans.
Washington Examiner
Durham used Russian intelligence memos to gain access to emails linked to George Soros: Report
Special counsel John Durham leaned on Russian intelligence memos to access emails from an aide to George Soros, according to a report. The memos were given to the CIA by a Dutch spy agency and featured analysis from Russian intelligence about alleged conversations that involved American victims of Russian cyberattacks, the New York Times reported. Durham then used the memos as justification to flex grand jury power to get access to the emails from the Soros aide, according to the report.
Washington Examiner
Merrick Garland misses Jim Jordan deadline on Biden classified docs
Attorney General Merrick Garland has missed the deadline set by a House Republican investigator asking for information about the Justice Department's investigation into President Joe Biden’s apparent mishandling of classified information. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, fired off a letter to Garland on...
Washington Examiner
Top intelligence official defends herself over 'stonewalling' accusations around Biden classified documents
Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines defended herself one day after bipartisan outcry from committee members about her stonewalling on details about the Trump and Biden classified documents sagas. Members of the Senate committee slammed the unwillingness of Haines to provide details on or give them access to the classified...
Washington Examiner
Sen. Rick Scott announces run for reelection, not for president: Report
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) has reportedly announced that he is running for reelection, but not to be president. "I’m running for the U.S. Senate," Scott said, NBC News reported. The outlet was told that Scott plans to push his controversial tax plan, "Rescue America," which President Joe Biden blasted last fall.
