Arlington County, VA

WUSA9

Montgomery County distributes Narcan, shares resources on fentanyl overdoses

CLARKSBURG, Md. — It’s an issue urgent enough to call not just students, but whole families, to school on a Saturday:. As parents, community members, and school officials grow increasingly concerned over the rising number of fentanyl overdoses among Montgomery County teenagers, hundreds gathered at the "Family Forum on Fentanyl" at Clarksburg High School Saturday morning.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Rockville teen gets custom recumbent bike thanks to nonprofit

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 19-year-old Rockville man got a custom recumbent bike thanks to the folks at the Safeway Foundation and the nonprofit Preston’s March for Energy. The bike was made specifically for Luke O'Neil. According to Luke's father, he has a special genetic condition called DYRK1A that makes him unique. Luke is passionate about protecting wolves and has his own YouTube channel.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Inside Nova

Prince William County receives $2.1M for crisis services center

Prince William County received slightly less in state funding than hoped for its new mental health crisis services center. County Executive Chris Shorter told the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday that the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services provided $2.1 million toward the crisis receiving center. “It’s...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Name Review Advances for Two Loudoun Schools

The School Board’s school renaming talks continued Tuesday with Mercer Middle School and Frances Hazel Reid Elementary School at the heart of the discussion. The school renaming process started in June 2020 after the School Board started a discussion on an action plan to combat systemic racism. The plan included a review of all division facility names, with 10 schools being flagged for review.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
alexandriava.gov

In Memoriam: Deputy William G. Truesdale

William G. Truesdale was born in South Carolina on July 29, 1933. Bill joined the Navy, serving during the Korean War, and began his career in public safety working as a shore patrolman. He later worked for the Fairmount Heights Police Department in Maryland and later at Lorton prison with the District of Columbia Department of Corrections. In 1973, he became a deputy with the Alexandria Sheriff’s Office.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Fairfax Times

Public Safety - Week of January 27, 2023

Fairfax County Police detectives have arrested a 40-year-old Alexandria woman for stealing a car on Jan. 15 with a 6-year-old girl in the back seat. Officers were in the area of Little River Turnpike and Southland Avenue in Annandale Jan. 18 on a separate investigation. They were approached by a victim, who had their SUV stolen around 6:50 p.m. in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike. During the initial report, officers learned the victim left their 2012 Honda Pilot running, while they went inside a restaurant. The victim returned, and the SUV was missing.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Elementary School Boundary Changes Proposed for Three Schools

The attendance zones for three elementary schools are being looked at for upcoming changes by the school division. During Tuesday night’s School Board meeting, Chief Operations Officer Kevin Lewis said the proposed changes are to adjust the cluster alignment for two schools and the other was to address a new residential development.
LEESBURG, VA
ffxnow.com

Milk & Honey Cafe brings Southern cooking to new Fairfax location

A regional restaurant brand is opening another location in Virginia. Milk & Honey Cafe, a Maryland-based company that was founded in 2016, opened on Jan. 18 at 9518 Main Street in Fairfax City. The brunch-style restaurant has a total of 38 seats, a spokesperson for the company told FFXnow in...
FAIRFAX, VA
