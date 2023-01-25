Read full article on original website
Related
WUSA
Elementary school children being followed home by men in Montgomery County
A warning for parents in Montgomery County. Some Chevy Chase Elementary students say men have been following them home from school.
fox5dc.com
PGCPS apologizes, seniors no longer need extra credits to graduate
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - In a new letter to parents, Prince George's County Public Schools apologizes for a system error they say caused students to be three credits short of graduation. Days after FOX 5's report on the matter, PGCPS now says the seniors do in fact have the necessary...
Inside Nova
Bone marrow drive this weekend for 5-year-old Stafford girl in need of match
You could be the match that helps a 5-year-old Stafford County resident in need of a life-saving bone marrow transplant. Three upcoming events are planned to identify potential matches for Elliott, who was diagnosed in November 2022 with an aggressive blood disease called severe aplastic anemia. But there were no...
Volunteers Needed to Bake Birthday Cakes for Children in Loudoun Community
Birthday cakes are something that many of us take for granted. Unfortunately, there are children who've never experienced the joy of a birthday cake on their special day. One local organization is voluntarily making birthday cakes for children who otherwise wouldn't have one. More volunteers are needed to meet demand, however.
Montgomery County distributes Narcan, shares resources on fentanyl overdoses
CLARKSBURG, Md. — It’s an issue urgent enough to call not just students, but whole families, to school on a Saturday:. As parents, community members, and school officials grow increasingly concerned over the rising number of fentanyl overdoses among Montgomery County teenagers, hundreds gathered at the "Family Forum on Fentanyl" at Clarksburg High School Saturday morning.
System error that put 34 seniors' graduation in jeopardy 'will not keep students from graduating'
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Seniors at Frederick Douglass High School in Prince George's County were told they wouldn't graduate in spring after failing to take a mandatory course the school never told them to take. An electronic system error impacted 34 students across the school system, many of...
Arlington man raises thousands to send students with disabilities to Disney World
ARLINGTON, Va. — An Arlington man is going above and beyond to give students with disabilities a memorable graduation experience. Dr. Dennis Edelbrock has served as a trumpet professor at George Mason University’s Dewberry Family School of Music for three decades. Yet, while teaching hundreds, if not thousands...
Rockville teen gets custom recumbent bike thanks to nonprofit
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 19-year-old Rockville man got a custom recumbent bike thanks to the folks at the Safeway Foundation and the nonprofit Preston’s March for Energy. The bike was made specifically for Luke O'Neil. According to Luke's father, he has a special genetic condition called DYRK1A that makes him unique. Luke is passionate about protecting wolves and has his own YouTube channel.
Inside Nova
Prince William County receives $2.1M for crisis services center
Prince William County received slightly less in state funding than hoped for its new mental health crisis services center. County Executive Chris Shorter told the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday that the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services provided $2.1 million toward the crisis receiving center. “It’s...
loudounnow.com
Name Review Advances for Two Loudoun Schools
The School Board’s school renaming talks continued Tuesday with Mercer Middle School and Frances Hazel Reid Elementary School at the heart of the discussion. The school renaming process started in June 2020 after the School Board started a discussion on an action plan to combat systemic racism. The plan included a review of all division facility names, with 10 schools being flagged for review.
Virginia Library Pays Nikole Hannah-Jones More Than $35K For ‘The 1619 Project’ Speech, And Some Are Unhappy
A Virginia Library is paying Nikole Hannah-Jones more than $35,000 for a speech titled “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story." The post Virginia Library Pays Nikole Hannah-Jones More Than $35K For ‘The 1619 Project’ Speech, And Some Are Unhappy appeared first on NewsOne.
alexandriava.gov
In Memoriam: Deputy William G. Truesdale
William G. Truesdale was born in South Carolina on July 29, 1933. Bill joined the Navy, serving during the Korean War, and began his career in public safety working as a shore patrolman. He later worked for the Fairmount Heights Police Department in Maryland and later at Lorton prison with the District of Columbia Department of Corrections. In 1973, he became a deputy with the Alexandria Sheriff’s Office.
County board advances 'Missing Middle' housing proposal in Arlington
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — In an unanimous decision, the Arlington County Board voted Wednesday to advance the 'Missing Middle' strategy aimed at addressing rising housing costs in the region. This housing strategy sparked after a study conducted for the area referred to the missing middle of housing stock in...
WLBT
Superintendent denies accusations awards were withheld from overachieving students to prevent hurt feelings
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (CNN) – Virginia’s state attorney general is investigating a National Merit awards controversy in Fairfax County, where multiple high schools delayed notifying students about their National Merit Scholarships but called it human error. Parents and other critics said the lapse was intentional, and now the...
Fairfax Times
Public Safety - Week of January 27, 2023
Fairfax County Police detectives have arrested a 40-year-old Alexandria woman for stealing a car on Jan. 15 with a 6-year-old girl in the back seat. Officers were in the area of Little River Turnpike and Southland Avenue in Annandale Jan. 18 on a separate investigation. They were approached by a victim, who had their SUV stolen around 6:50 p.m. in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike. During the initial report, officers learned the victim left their 2012 Honda Pilot running, while they went inside a restaurant. The victim returned, and the SUV was missing.
Elementary school students have reported being followed home by strangers in Chevy Chase, Maryland
CHEVY CHASE, Md. — Students at Chevy Chase Elementary have reported two incidents in which they have been followed by men as they walk home, according to a letter sent out by the school's principal. Jody L. Smith informed parents that last week, three boys told their parents that...
loudounnow.com
Elementary School Boundary Changes Proposed for Three Schools
The attendance zones for three elementary schools are being looked at for upcoming changes by the school division. During Tuesday night’s School Board meeting, Chief Operations Officer Kevin Lewis said the proposed changes are to adjust the cluster alignment for two schools and the other was to address a new residential development.
ffxnow.com
Milk & Honey Cafe brings Southern cooking to new Fairfax location
A regional restaurant brand is opening another location in Virginia. Milk & Honey Cafe, a Maryland-based company that was founded in 2016, opened on Jan. 18 at 9518 Main Street in Fairfax City. The brunch-style restaurant has a total of 38 seats, a spokesperson for the company told FFXnow in...
Fairfax County gets $20,000 grant to remove invasive species
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — If you see a spotted lanternfly, kill it. That's the message from Fairfax County Park officials. The beautiful bug comes from Asia and is invasive to the area. Their voracious appetite makes them a major threat to plants and local wineries. Spotted lanternflies especially love...
fox5dc.com
Teenager shot outside of Northeast DC school; Building placed on lockdown
WASHINGTON - A juvenile teenager was shot near a Northeast D.C. school on Friday, prompting a lockdown at the building. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1200 block of 49th Street around 2:15 p.m., not far from Ron Brown College Preparatory High School. Police said...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
49K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0