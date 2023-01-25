Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Decoding the Current State of Cary's Housing Market: Insights from Real-World ExamplesJames TulianoCary, NC
Unusual Facts About Raleigh You Never KnewTed RiversRaleigh, NC
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
Triangle leaders leverage ADUs for affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
Related
chapelboro.com
Town of Chapel Hill Earns A-List Ranking for Climate Leadership
The Town of Chapel Hill has received an A-List rating from the Carbon Disclosure Project, one of 122 cities and towns worldwide to receive the highest score. It honors “bold climate action and transparency.”. “We are honored to have Chapel Hill recognized once again on the global stage for...
Summerfield Farms development project moves forward
SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — A Guilford County development project moves forward tonight despite intense debate. The owner of Summerfield Farms wants to bring hundreds of homes and develop nearly one-thousand acres. However, he needed approval to change zoning laws, and Thursday night he got it. WFMY News 2's Grace Holland...
'Never seen this many people on the streets': Durham sees rise in homeless population
Mental health challenges and substance abuse are the top factors that many living on the street have to overcome, one expert says.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill: Higher Density Housing, Mayor’s Conference, and More
Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger visited with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, January 26th. She discussed town plans for higher density housing, participation in recent mayor’s conferences, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Housing crunch: Whether buying or renting, rising costs hammer Wake households
RALEIGH – The cost of housing is leaving many Wake County residents in a bind. Despite a slight increase in housing affordability in December 2022 compared to November and October, home ownership was 31.7% less affordable for homebuyers than it was the prior year, the most recent data from Triangle Multiple Listing Service found.
Triangle leaders leverage ADUs for affordable housing
Over the past few years, building regulations have eased in the Triangle to expand housing choices as municipalities look for innovative solutions to address the lack of affordable housing.
If Beth Wood vacates her role, how would a new North Carolina state auditor be chosen?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State Auditor Beth Wood did not appear in Wake County court Thursday. Instead, her attorney was present. Wood is accused in a hit-and-run that took place in December. The Raleigh Police Department says she crashed her state-owned car into a parked car. Video from a bystander shortly after the crash appears […]
Chronicle
Durham's guaranteed income pilot program for the formerly incarcerated sees success in first year, hopes for additional funding
After receiving positive feedback on Durham’s guaranteed income pilot program for formerly incarcerated residents in the city, nonprofit StepUp Durham, which administers the program, hopes for additional funding to continue its efforts. Since March 2022, 109 formerly incarcerated Durham residents have received monthly stipends of $600 through the Excel...
chapelboro.com
Carrboro: Small Businesses, Poetry Event, and More
Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke wtih 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, January 27th. He discussed small businesses in Carrboro, an upcoming poetry event at the Century Center, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Phase 1 Map of Orange County Broadband Project Released
The internet provider Lumos, formerly NorthState, released a map of the first phase of its Orange County broadband project earlier this month. The project aims to bring high-speed internet service to unserved and underserved areas of the county. At a recent meeting with Orange County staff, Lumos reported they have...
rhinotimes.com
Possible Prepared Food Tax For Greensboro Is Hard To Swallow For Some
The City of Greensboro often makes requests of Guilford County government for cooperation on a wide variety of issues. The latest such discussion – still in the very early stages – could lead to the city asking the county for help in implementing a prepared food tax. That...
Wake Co. reports 20 homeless camps during yearly count of unsheltered population
RALEIGH, N.C. — The number of people and families experiencing a housing crisis has grown to a level that has overwhelmed Wake County’s resources and put a strain on the dozens of community partners that interact with the unsheltered population. In December, the Raleigh/Wake Partnership to End and...
Walkable Midtown is moving forward
Updates on the waterfront park, new bridges, and greenway connection
Saint Augustine's University, real estate firm announce $75 million campus land project
RALEIGH, N.C. — Saint Augustine's University and Atlanta-based real estate development firm Carter agreed to a proposed $75 million campus land project. The university announced plans on Saturday to develop a 320-unit multifamily project on the property. “This development opportunity is a beacon of light for students, the Raleigh...
North Carolina witness says shape-changing object darting around night sky
A North Carolina witness at Sanford reported watching a shape-changing object “darting” around the night sky at 4 a.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Foodie News: Neptunes reopens in downtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Triangle Business Journal reported this week that downtown Pittsboro got a huge boost this week with an announcement from Greg and Paula Brown Stafford that they have landed the final two major tenants for their much anticipated SoCo development, a dining and nightlife destination just south of the town-centered roundabout. Doherty’s Irish Pub & Restaurant and locally-run Havoc Brewing Company are the final two “pieces” to fall into place for the entertainment district that will feature food, drink and entertainment. Havoc Brewing (which plans to manufacture as well as sell onsite) plans to open in March and Doherty’s (which has locations in Cary and Apex) is aiming to open in September. They are joining The Mod (wood-fired pizzas) and The Other Side bar. Learn more about SoCo here.
This Massive Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and for a great deal too!
chapelboro.com
Former Occaneechi Tribal Leader, Hillsborough Resident John Jeffries Dies
The former leader of the Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation’s tribal council, John “Blackfeather” Jeffries, died earlier this week. A release on Thursday from the tribal nation — which is part of the Orange, Alamance and Caswell county communities — shared that Jeffries passed on Tuesday, January 24.
The history of Raleigh Iron Works
This mixed-use development is rooted in Raleigh's past.
Rent now takes higher percentage of income than it has in the last 20 years in Raleigh-Durham area
"(It's) preposterous," one renter said. "I know people are moving here, but I don't see the reason for the increase to be that drastic."
