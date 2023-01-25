ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

chapelboro.com

Town of Chapel Hill Earns A-List Ranking for Climate Leadership

The Town of Chapel Hill has received an A-List rating from the Carbon Disclosure Project, one of 122 cities and towns worldwide to receive the highest score. It honors “bold climate action and transparency.”. “We are honored to have Chapel Hill recognized once again on the global stage for...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Summerfield Farms development project moves forward

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — A Guilford County development project moves forward tonight despite intense debate. The owner of Summerfield Farms wants to bring hundreds of homes and develop nearly one-thousand acres. However, he needed approval to change zoning laws, and Thursday night he got it. WFMY News 2's Grace Holland...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Chronicle

Durham's guaranteed income pilot program for the formerly incarcerated sees success in first year, hopes for additional funding

After receiving positive feedback on Durham’s guaranteed income pilot program for formerly incarcerated residents in the city, nonprofit StepUp Durham, which administers the program, hopes for additional funding to continue its efforts. Since March 2022, 109 formerly incarcerated Durham residents have received monthly stipends of $600 through the Excel...
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Carrboro: Small Businesses, Poetry Event, and More

Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke wtih 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, January 27th. He discussed small businesses in Carrboro, an upcoming poetry event at the Century Center, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
CARRBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

Phase 1 Map of Orange County Broadband Project Released

The internet provider Lumos, formerly NorthState, released a map of the first phase of its Orange County broadband project earlier this month. The project aims to bring high-speed internet service to unserved and underserved areas of the county. At a recent meeting with Orange County staff, Lumos reported they have...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Foodie News: Neptunes reopens in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Triangle Business Journal reported this week that downtown Pittsboro got a huge boost this week with an announcement from Greg and Paula Brown Stafford that they have landed the final two major tenants for their much anticipated SoCo development, a dining and nightlife destination just south of the town-centered roundabout. Doherty’s Irish Pub & Restaurant and locally-run Havoc Brewing Company are the final two “pieces” to fall into place for the entertainment district that will feature food, drink and entertainment. Havoc Brewing (which plans to manufacture as well as sell onsite) plans to open in March and Doherty’s (which has locations in Cary and Apex) is aiming to open in September. They are joining The Mod (wood-fired pizzas) and The Other Side bar. Learn more about SoCo here.
RALEIGH, NC

