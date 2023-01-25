ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Man shot, killed in Old North St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Friday night, police responded to a homicide in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood. Around 8 p.m., police responded to a shooting on the 3200 block of North 19th Street and found a man in his late teens or early 20s with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
FOX2Now

Three men arrested in woman’s St. Louis murder

ST. LOUIS – Police have arrested three men in a St. Louis murder case over the shooting death of woman last month. Jeramey Cobert, 22, William Desimone, 20, and Aaron Payne, 37, are all behind bars with charges pending. They are accused in the shooting death of Shiann Driskell, a 23-year-old woman from Ellisville.
KMOV

Woman robbed, pistol-whipped near Forest Park, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 62-year-old woman was robbed and pistol-whipped just outside Forest Park Thursday afternoon, police tell News 4. The robbery happened around 3:45 p.m. on Lindell between DeBaliviere and Union. The woman was walking eastbound when the suspect approached her from behind and demanded he give him her purse. When she turned around, she noticed the suspect was pointing a gun at her.
KMOV

“Rodney King survived. Tyre didn’t”: STL NAACP briefed by FBI in response to Memphis police fatal beating of Tyre Nichols

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The FBI reached out to NAACP chapters including the one is St. Louis on Friday. The briefing came ahead of the graphic video that showed deadly police brutality by Memphis police. Federal authorities alerted the organization of what to expect from the body camera footage and encouraged peaceful protesting.
FOX2now.com

23-year-old serial rapist not eligible for parole until 106

Convicted serial rapist Dominic Yocco learned Thursday that he’s going to prison for the remainder of his life. A St. Louis County judge sentenced him to 16 consecutive life sentences. 23-year-old serial rapist not eligible for parole …. Convicted serial rapist Dominic Yocco learned Thursday that he’s going to...
gladstonedispatch.com

Man convicted in 2019 fatal shooting outside downtown St. Louis nightclub

ST. LOUIS — Jurors on Thursday convicted a man in a fatal shooting outside a downtown St. Louis nightclub. Leron Harris, 28, was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Mark Schlemmer, 38, of Collinsville, who was leaving a Halloween party around 2:15 a.m. Nov. 1, 2019 when he was shot and killed. It was the second time Harris faced trial in the case because a jury could not reach a decision following a trial last year.
