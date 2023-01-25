Read full article on original website
Man shot, killed Friday in north St. Louis
A homicide investigation is underway after a man's shooting death Friday evening in north St. Louis.
Man accused of several crimes after meeting St. Louis woman on dating app
ST. LOUIS – Police say a man is accused of several crimes over the past week after he met a St. Louis woman through a dating app. Police say a 36-year-old man is accused in the crimes, which include firing shots in the woman’s home and holding her against will for several days.
Caught on camera: Teens carjack man near St. Louis church, quickly crash
Two young carjackers did not make it far after stealing a man's minivan in the parking lot of a south St. Louis church.
Police: Group shoots at two in south St. Louis over ‘personal matters’
ST. LOUIS – A group of three women shot at a man and his mother overnight in south St. Louis over “personal matters,” police say. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Stansbury Street. Three women are accused of physically assaulting...
Man shot, killed in Old North St. Louis neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Friday night, police responded to a homicide in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood. Around 8 p.m., police responded to a shooting on the 3200 block of North 19th Street and found a man in his late teens or early 20s with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
St. Louis mayor addresses teen crime wave arrests
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones spoke out about the arrests of three teens for this week's wave of violent crimes.
St. Louisians react to Tyre Nichols videos released by Memphis police
ST. LOUIS — On a chilly Friday night, several dozen people gathered outside St. Louis police headquarters to remember Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old man who was beaten by five Memphis police officers earlier this month. "Say his name! Tyre Nichols! Tyre Nichols!” demonstrators shouted. Members from the community...
Three men arrested in woman’s St. Louis murder
ST. LOUIS – Police have arrested three men in a St. Louis murder case over the shooting death of woman last month. Jeramey Cobert, 22, William Desimone, 20, and Aaron Payne, 37, are all behind bars with charges pending. They are accused in the shooting death of Shiann Driskell, a 23-year-old woman from Ellisville.
Woman robbed, pistol-whipped near Forest Park, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 62-year-old woman was robbed and pistol-whipped just outside Forest Park Thursday afternoon, police tell News 4. The robbery happened around 3:45 p.m. on Lindell between DeBaliviere and Union. The woman was walking eastbound when the suspect approached her from behind and demanded he give him her purse. When she turned around, she noticed the suspect was pointing a gun at her.
Suspects in custody maybe linked to multiple crime spree in south St. Louis, police says
A police chase with a stolen car on Wednesday ended in a crash and the arrest of three people. Suspects in custody maybe linked to multiple crime …. A police chase with a stolen car on Wednesday ended in a crash and the arrest of three people. Neighbors of fatal...
East Alton Police help solve violent nationwide crime spree
A suspect’s cell phone and gun contained clues that would not just help them solve a violent crime in East Alton but also two other violent crimes, thousands of miles away.
Teen suspects released following violent St. Louis incident
Authorities are addressing concerns about why juvenile suspects were released following a violent incident outside the City Foundry in Midtown, where shots were fired.
“Rodney King survived. Tyre didn’t”: STL NAACP briefed by FBI in response to Memphis police fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The FBI reached out to NAACP chapters including the one is St. Louis on Friday. The briefing came ahead of the graphic video that showed deadly police brutality by Memphis police. Federal authorities alerted the organization of what to expect from the body camera footage and encouraged peaceful protesting.
23-year-old serial rapist not eligible for parole until 106
Convicted serial rapist Dominic Yocco learned Thursday that he’s going to prison for the remainder of his life. A St. Louis County judge sentenced him to 16 consecutive life sentences. 23-year-old serial rapist not eligible for parole …. Convicted serial rapist Dominic Yocco learned Thursday that he’s going to...
Mother gets $10 million after son fatally shot outside St. Louis nightclub
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis jury ordered an insurance company to pay $10 million to the mother of a teenager fatally shot outside a St. Louis nightclub on Christmas night in 2010. Orlando Willis died in the shooting outside of the former Pulse nightclub at the age of...
Man convicted in 2019 fatal shooting outside downtown St. Louis nightclub
ST. LOUIS — Jurors on Thursday convicted a man in a fatal shooting outside a downtown St. Louis nightclub. Leron Harris, 28, was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Mark Schlemmer, 38, of Collinsville, who was leaving a Halloween party around 2:15 a.m. Nov. 1, 2019 when he was shot and killed. It was the second time Harris faced trial in the case because a jury could not reach a decision following a trial last year.
Man stole computers, other valuables in Downtown St. Louis break-ins
ST. LOUIS – A man faces criminal charges for a series of break-ins last year in Downtown St. Louis, during which he reportedly stole dozens of computers and other high-priced items. Prosecutors have charged Eric Pritchett, 33, with five felonies for burglary and stealing and one misdemeanor for stealing...
Bill proposes a return to state control for St. Louis police
ST. LOUIS — In the state of Missouri, there's a battle over a bill on who should control the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Senate Bill 78 would put police back under state control. Joe Steiger, business manager for the St. Louis Police Officers Association, is all for a...
See Inside a Neglected St. Louis Mausoleum, But There’s Good News
This has become a lonely and neglected place, but it didn't used to be that way. You can see inside what was a neglected St. Louis, Missouri mausoleum. The good news is that this story might just have a happy ending. My first thought upon seeing video of this place...
