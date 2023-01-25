ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tax season already? Some tips for avoiding stress and scams

By ADRIANA MORGA
 3 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Tax season is here again. Whether you do your taxes by yourself, go to a tax clinic or hire a professional, navigating the tax system can be complicated.

Experts recommend that you ask as many questions as you need during the process and get informed before your tax appointment.

And if you want to avoid the stress of the looming deadline, the best practice is to start getting organized as soon as possible. This year, taxpayers have until April 18 to submit their returns from 2022.

