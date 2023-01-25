ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Deputies searching for suspect in Pixley AM/PM robbery

ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is searching for the man who robbed an AM/PM store in Pixley.

Deputies were called to the store on Road 122 near Avenue 120 at 10 Tuesday night.

They were told that an armed man wearing a mask entered the store and demanded money from the clerk.

He took the money and left the scene. Yhere's no description of him at this time.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

ABC30 Central Valley

