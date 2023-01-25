Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nazareth Native Invites Public to a Reading of Her Magical New PlayDenise SheltonNazareth, PA
NJ Transit Student Discount Program Expands To Include Part-time StudentsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
New and Gently-Used Prom Dresses Needed for Distribution to Teens in NeedProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Morris Arts' New Exhibit 'A Sense of Place' Opens Feb. 2Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
PSS Journey Comes to HackettstownProject Self-SufficiencyHackettstown, NJ
wrnjradio.com
Assemblywoman Dunn displays artwork of County College of Morris students
CHESTER, NJ (Morris County) – Assemblywoman Aura Dunn has once again opened her Chester office to exhibit the work of six art students from County College of Morris (CCM), allowing the public to view and enjoy pastel landscapes created by these talented artists. This is the fourth time Dunn...
Romantic Comedy Filmed Entirely in NJ Premieres in Theaters Today
Essex, Union, Hudson, and Passaic Counties are the backdrop of the latest New Jersey production! The romantic comedy "Maybe I Do" premieres in theaters today!. Produced by Endeavor Content, the movie follows Michelle and Allen, who have reached the point in their relationship where they are considering "the next steps." They decide to invite their parents to finally meet and offer their insights about why marriage works. Turns out, the parents already know one another quite well, which leads to some differing opinions about the value of matrimony.
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New Jersey
Bakeries have long been an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
Beloved New Jersey hot dog joint named among America’s best
New Jersey is well-known for so many amazing types of food, like pizza, bagels, diner burgers, and Italian food. But did you ever wonder if the New Jersey hot dog is getting enough love?. Well, here's some great news for the Garden State hot dog lover. One of our very...
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge mourns for Nathan Latifi
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Congregational Church was filled with adults and pews of teenagers who filed in this past Monday, Jan. 23, for the funeral service of Nathan Latifi, 16, a Glen Ridge High School junior who died Jan. 16, the result of a single-car accident in Brookdale Park in Bloomfield. Among the mourners, Superintendent of School Dirk Phillips was seated in a back row of folding chairs, as was GRHS Principal John Lawlor. Thomas Mustachio, the church’s minister of music, accompanied the solemn silence with a piano prelude.
N.J. bakery closing after 43 years in business
An iconic New Jersey bakery is closing after more than four decades. Dom’s Bakery Grand, a Hoboken baking staple, closed its doors for good on Saturday, Jan. 28. The 43-year-old bakery was located at 506 Grand St. “As many of you know, we have made the decision to close...
morristowngreen.com
So long, Sarge: Trailblazing Morristown policewoman calls it a career
The first Black woman promoted to a supervisory rank in the Morristown police bureau said so long Thursday before a cheering crowd outside town hall. “It’s still sinking in. I’ve got to remember that I don’t have to come into work today,” said newly retired Beverly Downey.
The Most Spectacular Sunset Views Can Be Seen At This New Jersey Restaurant
You can see a fabulous sunset from this New Jersey restaurant better than anywhere else in New Jersey. Hard to believe because of all the beautiful restaurants right here in Ocean County and Monmouth County with some gorgeous sunset views. According to inyourstate.com, this hidden gem of a restaurant is...
wrnjradio.com
FirstEnergy Foundation presents “Gifts of the Season” to local organizations in the JCP&L service area
NEW JERSEY – The FirstEnergy Foundation has granted two New Jersey nonprofits with $20,000 “Gifts of the Season,” aiding in their mission to make lives brighter within the Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) service area. “We’re proud to support these organizations because their missions align with...
Great Allentown Fair announces another 2023 headliner
The Great Allentown Fair announced a pair of 2023 headliners Wednesday, the first of three grandstand concert announcements planned for this week. Classic rock powerhouses REO Speedwagon and Styx will kick off this year’s fair on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The bands have made multiple appearances in the Lehigh Valley region, including co-headlining the fair in 2001, and Styx coming back to the grandstand in 2015 with Def Leppard and Tesla.
Exciting and Rare New Grocery Store is Opening Soon in Monmouth County, NJ
With the price of groceries super high and continuing to skyrocket, this new grocery chain has Monmouth County excited. Hey, these days we will save a penny wherever we can. Which grocery items have been most affected by inflation?. Everyone is talking about the price of eggs being ridiculously high.
A Must Visit Fantastic Restaurant with a Waterfall View in New Jersey
There is nothing better when it comes to restaurants than combining a fantastic menu with breathtaking sights. That's exactly what you have at this location in Clinton, New Jersey. Great food and fabulous views. According to a recent article by Only In Your State, you get both the food and...
wrnjradio.com
Atlantic Health System cancer expert presents posters at American Society of Hematology 64th annual meeting
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Atlantic Health System’s Mohamad Cherry, MD, Medical Director, Hematology/Oncology and Medical Director, Atlantic Cellular Therapy Program, recently presented several co-authored studies at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 64th annual meeting, the world’s pre-eminent gathering of clinicians and researches focused on blood diseases.
GoFundMe Started to Support Family of BRHS Teacher, Whose Son Died Friday
BRIDGEWATER, NJ - A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of a Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District teacher, whose son died in a tragic accident Friday. Cody Blihar, the son of a Bridgewater-Raritan High School teacher, died unexpectedly Friday, according to the campaign, and his wife, Monica, is due to give birth to their son in early February. The campaign was started by BRHS teachers Sarah Cleary and Lori Kendis. The money, according to the campaign, is being raised to alleviate the financial burden that his wife will face following Blihar's death and the birth of their son, supporting him as a newborn and later in his education. To donate, click here.
roi-nj.com
Vision Real Estate, Barings complete 18 lease transactions at East Hanover Commerce Center
CBRE on Thursday said it completed 18 leases at East Hanover Commerce Center, a three-building industrial complex located in the heart of Morris County along the Route 10 corridor. Eighteen deals have been completed since Vision Real Estate Partners, a full-service real estate investment, development and asset management company, and...
Former Hillsborough School District Buildings And Grounds Director Admits To Paying Kickbacks For Fraudulent Overtime Payments
January 26, 2023 Trenton, N.J. – A Somerset County, New Jersey man yesterday admitted to paying kickbacks in return for…
Fairfield County Father Of 3 Falls To Death From NYC Rooftop Bar, Report Says
Click here for an updated story: New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From New Canaan Jumps To DeathA man who fell to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City has been identified as the founder of a private investment fund and father of three from Connecticut, according to a report…
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
Code Blue in Effect for Madison and Morris County Through Sunday
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - A Code Blue has been issued for Morris County beginning Thursday January 26. Temperatures are expected to fall into the 30's tonight, stated the National Weather Service. Temperatures will climb to 40 degrees on Friday but fall into the high 20's Friday evening. Warming Center locations can be found at: https://www.nj211.org/njcodeblue
‘The photo cost my son his life.’ Dad details moments before killers ambushed Staten Island lawyer in Chile.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Avid traveler Eric Garvin was innocently taking a photo of a building in a crime-infested area of Santiago, Chile, when he was set upon by three unknown men who shot and killed him, according to his father. “Unfortunately, the photo cost my son his life,”...
