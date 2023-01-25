ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackettstown, NJ

wrnjradio.com

Assemblywoman Dunn displays artwork of County College of Morris students

CHESTER, NJ (Morris County) – Assemblywoman Aura Dunn has once again opened her Chester office to exhibit the work of six art students from County College of Morris (CCM), allowing the public to view and enjoy pastel landscapes created by these talented artists. This is the fourth time Dunn...
CHESTER, NJ
Morristown Minute

Romantic Comedy Filmed Entirely in NJ Premieres in Theaters Today

Essex, Union, Hudson, and Passaic Counties are the backdrop of the latest New Jersey production! The romantic comedy "Maybe I Do" premieres in theaters today!. Produced by Endeavor Content, the movie follows Michelle and Allen, who have reached the point in their relationship where they are considering "the next steps." They decide to invite their parents to finally meet and offer their insights about why marriage works. Turns out, the parents already know one another quite well, which leads to some differing opinions about the value of matrimony.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridge mourns for Nathan Latifi

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Congregational Church was filled with adults and pews of teenagers who filed in this past Monday, Jan. 23, for the funeral service of Nathan Latifi, 16, a Glen Ridge High School junior who died Jan. 16, the result of a single-car accident in Brookdale Park in Bloomfield. Among the mourners, Superintendent of School Dirk Phillips was seated in a back row of folding chairs, as was GRHS Principal John Lawlor. Thomas Mustachio, the church’s minister of music, accompanied the solemn silence with a piano prelude.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. bakery closing after 43 years in business

An iconic New Jersey bakery is closing after more than four decades. Dom’s Bakery Grand, a Hoboken baking staple, closed its doors for good on Saturday, Jan. 28. The 43-year-old bakery was located at 506 Grand St. “As many of you know, we have made the decision to close...
HOBOKEN, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Great Allentown Fair announces another 2023 headliner

The Great Allentown Fair announced a pair of 2023 headliners Wednesday, the first of three grandstand concert announcements planned for this week. Classic rock powerhouses REO Speedwagon and Styx will kick off this year’s fair on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The bands have made multiple appearances in the Lehigh Valley region, including co-headlining the fair in 2001, and Styx coming back to the grandstand in 2015 with Def Leppard and Tesla.
ALLENTOWN, PA
wrnjradio.com

Atlantic Health System cancer expert presents posters at American Society of Hematology 64th annual meeting

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Atlantic Health System’s Mohamad Cherry, MD, Medical Director, Hematology/Oncology and Medical Director, Atlantic Cellular Therapy Program, recently presented several co-authored studies at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 64th annual meeting, the world’s pre-eminent gathering of clinicians and researches focused on blood diseases.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

GoFundMe Started to Support Family of BRHS Teacher, Whose Son Died Friday

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of a Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District teacher, whose son died in a tragic accident Friday. Cody Blihar, the son of a Bridgewater-Raritan High School teacher, died unexpectedly Friday, according to the campaign, and his wife, Monica, is due to give birth to their son in early February. The campaign was started by BRHS teachers Sarah Cleary and Lori Kendis. The money, according to the campaign, is being raised to alleviate the financial burden that his wife will face following Blihar's death and the birth of their son, supporting him as a newborn and later in his education. To donate, click here.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Code Blue in Effect for Madison and Morris County Through Sunday

MORRIS  COUNTY, NJ - A Code Blue has been issued for Morris County beginning Thursday January 26.   Temperatures are expected to fall into the 30's tonight, stated the National Weather Service.  Temperatures will climb to 40 degrees on Friday but fall into the high 20's Friday evening. Warming Center locations can be found at: https://www.nj211.org/njcodeblue
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

