During the early morning hours of Friday, January 27, 2023, two individuals engaged in a verbal altercation in the yard of a residence in the 100 block of Michigan Drive. During that altercation, Corey Ray Chaney fired a handgun at the victim, grazing him on the neck. The victim sustained minor injury that is non-life threatening. Corey Ray Chaney, 29 years old of Dothan, was charged with one count of Attempted Assault First Degree. His bond was set at $30,000.00.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO