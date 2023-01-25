Stanfred L. “Stan” Hilty, 87, of Clinton, Missouri passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at the Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kansas. Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Clinton United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., just prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in the Englewood Cemetery. Stan will lie in state from noon to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Bradley & Hadley Funeral Home, Clinton. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Clinton United Methodist Church, and these donations may be left in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.bradleyhadley.com.

CLINTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO