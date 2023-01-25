ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, WV

Why are there stripes on the roads in West Virginia?

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NcEmn_0kR5MvAR00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you see that roads are temporarily striped, a vehicle wasn’t accidentally spilling something or accidentally dragging something on the road.

The roads have been pretreated against snow or other winter weather. Because roads can be pretreated with the brine up to 48 hours before snow hits, the stripes can sometimes show up before drivers are even thinking about snow.

Mon Power warns customers of potential storm outages

Brine helps melt the snow faster to make it safer for the public to drive. It comes in a premixed solution and is dispersed out of tanks in the back of the trucks. The West Virginia Division of Highways District 4, which covers Monongalia, Preston, Taylor, Harrison, Doddridge and Marion counties, has 28 storage containers that each hold more than 6,000 gallons of brine.

Brine can be used in temperatures as low as 20°F, and when it’s colder than that, DOH crews will use wet salt.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 14

Rodger Cottrill
5d ago

its called car destroyer it will eat the car up but they say its good for all things that live in water. not

Reply
7
Kenneth Trenary
5d ago

It’s put down to thaw ice and snow and it works as long as it’s put down before it snows. It’s made out of beet juice and I’m told it has no effect on your car! Not like salt!

Reply(2)
2
Related
WTRF

Tyler County, West Virginia outlined in a Winter Weather Advisory

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Charleston has outlined Tyler County, WV in a Winter Weather Advisory until noon on Tuesday. Our next weather system will advance through the region, with areas well south of I-70 and into Central WV expecting to see possible snow showers and ice accumulation.
TYLER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

WV Schools Closings & Delays – Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Several schools throughout West Virginia have begun to make announcements of altered plans for operation on Wednesday due to predictions of inclement weather on the horizon. At the time of writing on Monday evening, the following counties have announced closures or delayed schedules for Wednesday,...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Slick start Tuesday in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

(WOWK) — Rain, freezing rain, sleet and even snow are likely across the region on Tuesday morning. Winter weather advisories are posted from late Monday night through 1 p.m. Tuesday in many parts of the area for the likelihood of slick bridges and overpasses. Road conditions could easily be slick early in the morning. See […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Lootpress

Biggest snowfalls recorded in West Virginia history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia. During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Fat Angelo’s to open location in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A growing pizza business that started in Pennsylvania and filtered its way into West Virginia will soon be calling the City of Bridgeport home. Bria McKown, and her husband Chad, said they will be operating the third location of Fat Angelo’s, known for its pizza and other menu items, with a site on Thompson Drive with a spring opening planned. McKown said her knowledge of the area helped in the decision-making process.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy