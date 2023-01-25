Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PeoriaTed RiversPeoria, IL
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Programming change: Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune to air overnight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Due to CBS Sports coverage of PGA Golf from Torrey Pines California, Friday’s episode of Jeopardy will air at 1:35 a.m. Friday night / Saturday morning. Friday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune will air at 2:05 a.m.
Central Illinois Proud
Pink Heals: Laugh for a Cause | Good Day Central Illinois
Pink Heals: Laugh for a Cause | Good Day Central …. Pink Heals: Laugh for a Cause | Good Day Central Illinois. Fans advocating for Peoria Rivermen to remain in …. Fans advocating for Peoria Rivermen to remain in Peoria. Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public …. Dr....
Central Illinois Proud
Fans advocating for Peoria Rivermen to remain in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday dozens filled the Peoria Civic Center Authority Board meeting to express their concerns about the future of the team after learning the team’s lease with the Civic Center is up after this season. At the meeting the capital committee reported that it...
Central Illinois Proud
Are the Riverman planning on staying in Peoria?
Fans advocating for Peoria Rivermen to remain in …. Fans advocating for Peoria Rivermen to remain in Peoria. Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public …. Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public Schools. Accused arsonist joked about smashing Planned Parenthood …. Made comments on social media two...
IHSA Competitive Dance State Finals in Bloomington draws thousands
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 9,000 family members and friends cheered on their favorite team in the Illinois High School Association Competitive Dance State Finals at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington Friday. Ninety teams in three divisions from across Illinois competed in the preliminary round on Friday for 12 slots in the finals […]
thelaseronline.com
Win tickets for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live in Peoria!
Click the “Enter Now” button below to sign-up for your chance to win!. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party takes over the Peoria Civic Center Arena next weekend and you could take the family for free! Sign-up for your chance to be one of 5 winners who each get a 4-pack of tickets for the show Saturday, February 4, at 7:30pm!
Central Illinois Proud
The Spotted Cow in Peoria closing temporarily
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local restaurant and ice cream joint is closing temporarily, according to a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon. The Spotted Cow is a popular eatery at 718 W Glen Avenue. They wrote the following on Facebook:. “THANK YOU to everyone over the years of friendships and...
1470 WMBD
Peoria woman dead in crash near Morton
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner’s office says a woman died after her car crashed on Interstate 74 Saturday morning. Coroner Charles Hanley says an autopsy will be conducted on the 50-year-old woman from Peoria Monday. Her name is being withheld pending notification of family. The...
Central Illinois Proud
Eureka College Presents: “Promises, Promises” | Part 2
We sat down with the cast and crew to talk about Eureka College’s upcoming winter production of Promises, Promises. Watch our interview to find out what you can expect. The show will be performed at the Eureka College Pritchard Theatre. Here are the following dates and show times:. –...
tourcounsel.com
Northwoods Mall | Shopping mall in Peoria, Illinois
We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Illinois. In this case we will talk about the shopping center, Northwoods Mall, where you will find different stores of popular and local brands. Additionally, offers are the order of the day. Featured shopping stores: JCPenney, Hot Topic,...
Dunkin’ has its ‘sites’ on Galesburg. Doughnut/coffee chain submits plans to city
Dunkin’ is one step closer to serving coffee drinks and its wide assortment of donuts in Galesburg. A group which owns more than 100 Dunkin’ stores nationally has recently submitted site plans to build a Dunkin’ restaurant at 951 N. Henderson St. in Galesburg. According to plans WGIL obtained from the city of Galesburg, the business would include inside seating and a drive-thru window. Site plan drawings show signage that indicates Dunkin’ would share space with Baskin Robins ice cream.
Central Illinois Proud
Open for Business: Morton baker expands Central Illinois reach
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) – With sweets, treats and a lot of sugar, we first introduced you to Rebekah Baer in the summer of 2021. She spent most of her days baking up a storm in her traveling food truck, as the owner of the Baking Baer. Flash forward to today, Baer is expanding her reach in Central Illinois.
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. National Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service is on Friday. This day of service honors MLK’s service to the Civil Rights Movement and social justice. The Center for Civic Engagement is hosting...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington Normal NAACP responds to death of Tyre Nichols
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP is sharing its reaction to the death of Tyre Nichols. He died after being beaten by Memphis police officers on January 7. Attorney Ben Crump is representing Nichol’s family. Previously, Crump represented the family of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery,...
1057thexrocks.com
Join Bahan At Hammer’s In Bartonville Thursday For Another “Bahan Beer!” Party With Lil’ Beaver Brewery!
Hey X Rockers! Matt Bahan here, so, many of you have been asking where our first Lil’ Beaver Brewery “Bahan Beer” Event will be in 2023, and I’m happy to say that we are out this Thursday night at Hammer’s Bar And Restaurant, located at 103 Roosevelt St., Bartonville! The fun rolls from 6pm until 8pm! I’ll be out with our friends at Brewers Distributing and Lil’ Beaver Brewery as we unleash the Bahan “Boombastic!” Cream Ale, and the Bahan “Rock Your Peach Off!” Cream Ale! Enjoy the Beers, and I’ll have some X goodies for you as well! Let’s Rock 2023, see you at Hammer’s in Bartonville!
1470 WMBD
Another bomb threat at Pere Marquette
PEORIA, Ill. – The second bomb threat in as many weeks has been phoned in to the Pere Marquette hotel in downtown Peoria. Peoria Police Saturday afternoon released details of the incident first reported at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Hotel guests were evacuated to what only police referred to as a “secure location,” until a police bomb unit could determine there was no threat.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County Jail holds Women’s health fair for female detainees
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Jail has partnered with the living to serve foundation and brought 10 vendors to the jail offering various resources for the soon-to-be-released inmates. Resources included information on jobs, mental health, healthcare, mammogram screenings, educational information, and even some guest speakers that had similar...
1470 WMBD
Peoria business owner sentenced after accident conviction
PEKIN, Ill. – The owner of Martini’s on Water in Peoria is going to jail in Tazewell County after being convicted back in October of an accident that left a woman with serious injuries. Martin Walgenbach has been sentenced to 30 days in the Tazewell County Jail, along...
wglt.org
Jamie Snow's lawyers to copy VHS tapes in evidence review
Lawyers for Jamie Snow will begin what is expected to be a lengthy process of reviewing and copying 100 VHS cassette tapes next week as part of his ongoing effort to clear his name of murder charges in the 1991 shooting death of William Little. Chicago defense lawyer Karl Leonard...
Comments / 0