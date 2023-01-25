Read full article on original website
Motorist Killed in Collision South of Corona
CORONA (CNS) – A motorist was killed Friday in a two-vehicle collision south of Corona. The crash happened at about 4:45 a.m. on Temescal Canyon Road, near Leroy Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the two sedans impacted near the intersection. No other details were...
Bicyclist Fatally Struck By SUV in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A bicyclist was fatally struck by an SUV Thursday evening in the city of Pomona. Pomona Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving a bicyclist down in lanes at East First and San Lorenzo Streets just before 7:30 p.m., Jan. 26.
Small airplane out of Long Beach crashes in Riverside County
A single-engine airplane crashed into a gully just southwest of French Valley Airport Friday as the pilot was maneuvering to make a forced landing at the field, leaving him and his passenger injured. The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. along Sky Canyon Drive, near Borel Road, according to the Federal...
Driver Charged With Gross Vehicular Manslaughter in Placentia DUI Crash That Killed 3
A 24-year-old Santa Ana man was charged Friday with gross vehicular manslaughter and other counts in a crash that killed two adults and a 10-year-old girl in Placentia. Mario Armando Paz Jr. was charged with three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, six counts of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and six counts of DUI with a blood-alcohol of .08% or more causing injury, all felonies. He is also facing sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury on the victims.
Authorities ID Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on 5 Freeway
Authorities today identified a Ventura County man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles.
Silver Alert issued on behalf of Palm Springs Police Department
A Silver Alert for Pamela Hays has been issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Palm Springs Police Department. Pamela Hays was last seen on January 27, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m. in Palm Springs, Riverside County. Hays is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Ford 500, California license plate PSLADY.
Victim in Critical Condition After Shooting in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Pomona Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim around 2:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the intersection of North Mountain View Avenue and East Hawthorne Place in the city of Pomona. One victim was transported to Pomona Valley...
Investigation Underway into Death of Woman Found near Lake Mathews
LAKE MATHEWS (CNS) – Riverside County sheriff’s homicide detectives Friday were seeking the public’s help to identify the person or persons responsible for the death of a 27-year-old woman found on a roadside near Lake Mathews. The remains of Kenia Valenzuela of Perris were found in the...
Los Angeles Shooting Leaves at Least Three Dead and Four Injured
A shooting in a Los Angeles neighborhood has left at least three people dead and four others injured. According to ABC 7, the incident took place at around 2:30 a.m Saturday in Beverly Crest, an upscale neighborhood located about 2 miles north of Beverly Hills. The Los Angeles Police Department say officers arrived at the scene after receiving reports of gunfire and found three deceased individuals inside a car. Sgt. Bruce Borihanh told reporters the vehicle was parked outside a short-term rental home.
High-speed chase involving motorcyclist ends with suspect's dramatic takedown in Compton
A chase involving a motorcyclist ended with a dramatic takedown Thursday night in the streets of Compton.
San Bernardino woman accused of stealing from Carlsbad store
Carlsbad police on Monday arrested a San Bernardino woman on suspicion of stealing items from a chain store, said the agency in an announcement on Friday.
Erratic driver arrested following pursuit in Orange County
Authorities pursued a high-speed vehicle in Orange County on Thursday afternoon. The suspect was originally wanted for speeding, according to California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began in Seal Beach around 4:30 p.m. as the driver blew past red lights and intersections while driving recklessly on surface streets amid rush hour traffic. He reached speeds of […]
High Winds Blow Two Semi Trucks Onto Their Side | Eastvale
A strong gust of the Santa Ana Winds has toppled a semi truck. The truck was on an overpass heading North on the I15 connector when it was blown over. The driver is safe and sustained no injuries. The overpass will be closed while crews get the truck on its...
Big Rig Flips on 15 Freeway During a Day of Powerful Winds
A big rig overturned Thursday at a freeway interchange in northwestern Riverside County, injuring the trucker and prompting a closure of the connector road. The Costco semi-trailer truck went onto its side at about 10:30 a.m. on the southbound 15 Freeway transition to the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway in Eastvale, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said that the driver may have lost control of the rig amid strong Santa Ana winds.
3 arrested in Santa Ana double shooting
Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Santa Ana last month. Around 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 18, one victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen was driven to a hospital by a friend. The friend told medical staff that another victim was […]
Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting
At least three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in Los Angeles early Saturday morning. The post Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting appeared first on KYMA.
2 teens arrested after man found dead in Long Beach
Two teenagers were arrested on Friday after a man was found shot to death in Long Beach. The suspects were identified as a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, according to Long Beach police. The victim was identified as Isaiah Saucedo, 20, from Long Beach. On Jan. 6, officers responded to the 5500 block of […]
Man arrested in attempted kidnapping of 12-year-old girl in Riverside County
A man has been arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap a girl who was walking home from school in Riverside County. The incident has left parents shaken and concerned for their children’s safety as the attempted kidnapping happened less than two miles away from two Moreno Valley schools. The victim, a 12-year-old girl, was walking […]
Gusty Santa Ana Winds Flip Trucks on Interstate 8, Force Detours
Gusty Santa Ana winds created dangerous driving conditions on Interstate 8 in the mountains on Thursday, with at least two semi-trucks overturned near Crestwood. The California Highway Patrol closed the freeway to high-profile vehicles from Alpine to the Imperial County line. The National Weather Service office in San Diego reported...
Woman Taken to Hospital After Winds Causes Tree to Fall on Her
A woman was taken to a hospital Thursday with non-life-threatening injuries after gusty winds caused a tree to fall on her in Balboa Park. Just before 8 a.m., near the intersection of Balboa Drive and El Prado, an 80- to 90-foot eucalyptus tree was uprooted and fell due to strong Santa Ana winds, and pinned the woman underneath it, according to the San Diego Police Department.
