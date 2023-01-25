Man Posed as Psychic to Repeatedly Rape 11-Year-Old Girl, Telling Child to Have Sex with Him or Her Family ‘Would Get Hurt or Die’: Sheriff

Read full article on original website
Massachusetts Mom Allegedly Killed Two Young Kids, Strangled Infant, Then Leapt From Window
A 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts will soon be facing multiple murder charges after she allegedly killed two of her young children and left the third, an infant, severely injured, before attempting to take her own life. Lindsay M. Clancy remained in the hospital under police guard after she strangled and killed her 5-year-old daughter, Cora Clancy, and 3-year-old son, Dawson Clancy, inside their suburban home, authorities said.
Parents Charged with Torture and Murder of 7-Year-Old Who Allegedly Had ‘Over 100 Cigarette Burns on His Body’
The 27-year-old parents of two young boys were arrested for allegedly torturing and beating them, killing one and severely injuring the other. Shane Robert Shelton and Valeria Lynn Hamilton were arrested on Sunday and charged with one count each of felony murder, torture, and conspiracy to commit torture, in the death of 5-year-old Ethan Belcher, prosecutors said.
Pregnant Woman and Father Accused of Starving Young Children to Death
A pregnant woman and a father in Ohio have been indicted in connection with the deaths of their two young children after authorities said the boy and girl were found severely malnourished and underweight. Dustin William Shade, 25, and Maleah Renee Henry-Reed, 20, face charges of child endangerment causing serious...
Teenage Girl Sentenced for Stabbing 16-Year-Old Cheerleading Rival to Death in ‘Unnecessary and Violent Attack’
A 15-year-old girl was sentenced for stabbing a cheerleading rival to death, but for the victim’s mother, it was not enough. The girl, who previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree, received 3-to-9 years in custody for killing 16-year-old Kayla Green. “Today, the justice system failed my...
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release
Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Man Who Assaulted Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick on Jan. 6 Sentenced to More Than Six Years in Prison
The Jan. 6 rioter who unloaded a can of pepper spray on U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died the next day, has been sentenced to six years and eight months in prison, multiple news outlets reported. Julian Elie Khater also sprayed Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards and a...
West Virginia Man Burned Woman with ‘Butane Torch’ While Trapping Her at Home: Police
A West Virginia man is behind bars after police said he “tortured” a woman with a “butane torch” while keeping her trapped at her home. Defendant Sammy Joe Martz, 47, was arrested for kidnapping, said the Philippi Police Department on Wednesday in a Facebook post. Officers...
Father Gets Snippy At Judge During Hearing on Charges After 3-Year-Old Allegedly Shot Himself in Head
A Georgia couple is now in jail on felony charges after the man’s 3-year-old son allegedly shot himself in the head. The child, identified in a WSB report as Amir Porter, is in critical condition at a local hospital. His mother, Ciera Scott, said he remains under sedation. “But...
In Tense Body Cam Footage, Officers Confront Elderly Woman Who Allegedly Shot Her Terminally Ill Husband
Police have released body camera footage after officers confronted a suspect holed up inside a Florida hospital room. Police identified that suspect as Ellen Gilland, 76, who authorities said had just killed her husband Jerry Gilland, 77, as part of a murder-suicide pact. The video, brief and edited down by...
Florida Dad Sent 6-Year-Old to School With Gun in Backpack, Police Say
A Florida father has been arrested after his 6-year-old showed up to their kindergarten classroom with a gun in their backpack—one the dad left in there, police said. Reginald McCoy, 39, forgot the gun was in his child’s backpack, according to police, and has been charged with child neglect and culpable negligence. No one was injured and the child immediately alerted an adult once they found the gun in their backpack, according to a representative for the school, who noted that the gun was unloaded. It’s unknown why McCoy put the gun in the backpack.Read it at Local10
The tragic story of Sam Ballard, the teen who ate a slug as a dare and then suffered for it
In 2010, Sam Ballard was a 19-year-old Australian teen who was sitting around and drinking with his "mates" when a slug crawled across the patio of his friend's home. The young men who were drinking immediately brought up the conversation about someone eating the slug.
Suspected ‘Pillowcase Rapist’ Faces Life in Prison After Being Convicted in Cold Case Attack
A 63-year-old Florida man believed to be the infamous “Pillowcase Rapist” may spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of raping, stabbing, and robbing a then-25-year-old woman inside of her home 40 years ago. A Miami-Dade County jury on Wednesday found Robert Eugene Koehler guilty on one count each of sexual battery, kidnapping, and burglary, prosecutors confirmed to Law&Crime.
Man Attempts to Help Blind Woman in Her Own House but Is Kicked Out After Repeatedly Being Told to Leave Her Alone
Ryan is the type of man who seems to go out of his way to help people all the time, whether they ask for it or not. Apparently, during dinner at his girlfriend's brother's house, his "helpfulness" towards his blind wife went too far, eventually getting him kicked out of the house. His girlfriend took to Reddit to share what happened.
Iowa Man Convicted of Murdering His Parents and Sister in Staged Home Invasion
Jurors have found Alexander Jackson, 22, guilty of murdering his parents and sister at their Iowa home. The defense maintained police rushed to judgment in responding to the Linn County residence on June 15, 2021. Prosecutors argued that defendant Jackson’s story — about an intruder attacking him — was a complete fabrication.
Man Sentenced with Brother After Hate Crime Attack on Black Shopper, Told Deputies ‘If We Don’t Do Anything About Them, They Will Take Over the World’
Two white brothers in Florida were sentenced Wednesday on a hate crimes case for attacking a Black shopper at a Family Dollar. Roy Lashley, 56, and Robert Lashley, 52, repeatedly called the victim the n-word, said federal prosecutors for the Middle District of Florida. “If we don’t do anything about...
On Eve of Double Murder Trial, Alex Murdaugh’s Attorneys Insist They Will Prove His Innocence So Authorities Can Look for the ‘Actual Killer or Killers’
Attorneys for ex-lawyer Alex Murdaugh reasserted their client’s presumed innocence on the eve of his double-murder trial. “In order to preserve the integrity of the trial process, our team will not be providing any further statements or responses to anything that occurs at trial, which commences with jury selection tomorrow, Monday, January 23,” Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin said in a statement released Sunday. “We are fully prepared to challenge the State’s allegations, and to demonstrate the weaknesses in the State’s case before a Colleton County jury. Alex looks forward to this opportunity to clear his name of these heinous charges so that the Attorney General can finally begin looking for the actual killer or killers of Alex’s beloved wife and son.”
Ivy League-Educated Lawyer Who Helped Firebomb NYPD Vehicle During Racial Justice Protest Sentenced to Prison
An Ivy League-educated attorney who helped another lawyer hurl a Molotov cocktail at a New York City police car in the name of racial justice has been sentenced to spend a year and a day behind bars. Colinford Mattis, a 35-year-old graduate of Princeton University and New York University Law...
