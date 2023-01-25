ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Man Posed as Psychic to Repeatedly Rape 11-Year-Old Girl, Telling Child to Have Sex with Him or Her Family ‘Would Get Hurt or Die’: Sheriff

By Jerry Lambe
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Massachusetts Mom Allegedly Killed Two Young Kids, Strangled Infant, Then Leapt From Window

A 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts will soon be facing multiple murder charges after she allegedly killed two of her young children and left the third, an infant, severely injured, before attempting to take her own life. Lindsay M. Clancy remained in the hospital under police guard after she strangled and killed her 5-year-old daughter, Cora Clancy, and 3-year-old son, Dawson Clancy, inside their suburban home, authorities said.
DUXBURY, MA
Law & Crime

Parents Charged with Torture and Murder of 7-Year-Old Who Allegedly Had ‘Over 100 Cigarette Burns on His Body’

The 27-year-old parents of two young boys were arrested for allegedly torturing and beating them, killing one and severely injuring the other. Shane Robert Shelton and Valeria Lynn Hamilton were arrested on Sunday and charged with one count each of felony murder, torture, and conspiracy to commit torture, in the death of 5-year-old Ethan Belcher, prosecutors said.
DETROIT, MI
RadarOnline

Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release

Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
TheDailyBeast

Florida Dad Sent 6-Year-Old to School With Gun in Backpack, Police Say

A Florida father has been arrested after his 6-year-old showed up to their kindergarten classroom with a gun in their backpack—one the dad left in there, police said. Reginald McCoy, 39, forgot the gun was in his child’s backpack, according to police, and has been charged with child neglect and culpable negligence. No one was injured and the child immediately alerted an adult once they found the gun in their backpack, according to a representative for the school, who noted that the gun was unloaded. It’s unknown why McCoy put the gun in the backpack.Read it at Local10
FLORIDA STATE
Law & Crime

Suspected ‘Pillowcase Rapist’ Faces Life in Prison After Being Convicted in Cold Case Attack

A 63-year-old Florida man believed to be the infamous “Pillowcase Rapist” may spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of raping, stabbing, and robbing a then-25-year-old woman inside of her home 40 years ago. A Miami-Dade County jury on Wednesday found Robert Eugene Koehler guilty on one count each of sexual battery, kidnapping, and burglary, prosecutors confirmed to Law&Crime.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Law & Crime

Man Sentenced with Brother After Hate Crime Attack on Black Shopper, Told Deputies ‘If We Don’t Do Anything About Them, They Will Take Over the World’

Two white brothers in Florida were sentenced Wednesday on a hate crimes case for attacking a Black shopper at a Family Dollar. Roy Lashley, 56, and Robert Lashley, 52, repeatedly called the victim the n-word, said federal prosecutors for the Middle District of Florida. “If we don’t do anything about...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Law & Crime

On Eve of Double Murder Trial, Alex Murdaugh’s Attorneys Insist They Will Prove His Innocence So Authorities Can Look for the ‘Actual Killer or Killers’

Attorneys for ex-lawyer Alex Murdaugh reasserted their client’s presumed innocence on the eve of his double-murder trial. “In order to preserve the integrity of the trial process, our team will not be providing any further statements or responses to anything that occurs at trial, which commences with jury selection tomorrow, Monday, January 23,” Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin said in a statement released Sunday. “We are fully prepared to challenge the State’s allegations, and to demonstrate the weaknesses in the State’s case before a Colleton County jury. Alex looks forward to this opportunity to clear his name of these heinous charges so that the Attorney General can finally begin looking for the actual killer or killers of Alex’s beloved wife and son.”
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
104K+
Followers
13K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy