Takeaways from Tallahassee — Side-by-side comparison
Call it a deep dive for tax wonks. Florida TaxWatch has released a comprehensive look at state and local tax rates and government revenues for all 50 states to give residents an idea of how Florida ranks compared to other states. Florida TaxWatch President and CEO Dominic Calabro called the...
Florida leaders express outrage over Tyre Nichols’ murder by Memphis police
The global outrage over the murder of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police registered in Florida also, where Democrats and Republicans expressed emotions that haven’t been heard since the police murder of George Floyd nearly two years ago. Orlando Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, the youngest member...
Joe Gruters loses bid for RNC Treasurer to K.C. Crosbie
The Florida GOP Chair announced last month he would run for the national position. Joe Gruters will not be the next Treasurer of the Republican National Committee. The current Chair of the Republican Party of Florida lost the election for the national party role to K.C. Crosbie, Kentucky’s National Committeewoman.
Universal voucher bill passes through first House committee, but not without pushback
Legislation to expand Florida’s voucher programs that would allow parents of all income levels to send their children to private schools cleared its first committee hurdle in the House, but only after fierce criticism from opponents, who said it would erode funding for public schools. “The point is to...
Gov. DeSantis offers peek at public safety proposals for 2023 Session
Gov. Ron DeSantis is rolling out death penalty and public safety proposals he maintains will “cement our reputation as a law-and-order state.”. At the top of the list is an already hinted-at change to the state’s death penalty law to eliminate a requirement that a jury make a unanimous recommendation. DeSantis is pushing that change in the wake of a jury being unable to agree on whether to recommend a death sentence for the Parkland shooter, who killed 17 students and school employees.
Pro-Ron DeSantis super PAC begins New Hampshire push
DeSantis isn't aligned with the group, but they're moving forward anyway. Efforts to boost a potential presidential campaign for Florida’s Governor are underway in the Granite State. As first reported by The Hill, the Ron to the Rescue super PAC will have a booth at a meeting of the...
New teacher training about choosing books includes felony warning
House Subcommittee hears report of new parental rights law's implementation. New training for the state’s public schoolteachers comes with the caution that choosing the wrong books could result in third-degree felony charges, a House subcommittee heard on Wednesday. The new training is the result of a law (HB 1467)...
Parental rights gives parents new tool to nix school library entirely
House committee hears how new legislation has given parents new ways to control library materials. A new tool that allows parents to keep inappropriate books out of their children’s hands has a small segment of parents opting out of their child’s entire school library, according to testimony to a House subcommittee.
Florida law enforcement seeks $20M to replace, expand biometrics system
Proposed new software, which would make Florida's biometrics system 'evergreen,' would cost $10 million yearly in upkeep. Florida’s aging fingerprint-searching system could get an overdue replacement capable managing other biometrics, including facial recognition and iris scans, if lawmakers decide to finance the overhaul. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement...
Another poll shows Ron DeSantis as GOP front-runner in pivotal New Hampshire primary
Florida's Governor leads GOP field in 'First in the Nation' Primary state. More polling from New Hampshire shows Gov. Ron DeSantis as the early front-runner in a GOP Presidential Primary next year, if he runs. The “Granite State Poll” conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center shows the...
Rick Scott brings back familiar names for re-election bid
Rick Scott has already begun his re-election campaign, and it will be staffed with familiar names from his past runs. Four of the major names involved were part of his less-than-successful stewardship of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC). All but one of them were involved in one or more of his three previous successful campaigns for office since 2010.
GOVO Venture Partners, with Jonathan Kilman as a co-founder, launches $50M venture fund
Jonathan Kilman, Rob Panepinto and Brian D’Ambrosio will serve as general partners. GOVO Venture Partners is launching a $50 million dollar venture fund that will invest in startups for which doing business with governments or navigating government regulations is integral to growth. While not geographically limited, the fund will...
