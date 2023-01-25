ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Side-by-side comparison

Call it a deep dive for tax wonks. Florida TaxWatch has released a comprehensive look at state and local tax rates and government revenues for all 50 states to give residents an idea of how Florida ranks compared to other states. Florida TaxWatch President and CEO Dominic Calabro called the...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Joe Gruters loses bid for RNC Treasurer to K.C. Crosbie

The Florida GOP Chair announced last month he would run for the national position. Joe Gruters will not be the next Treasurer of the Republican National Committee. The current Chair of the Republican Party of Florida lost the election for the national party role to K.C. Crosbie, Kentucky’s National Committeewoman.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis offers peek at public safety proposals for 2023 Session

Gov. Ron DeSantis is rolling out death penalty and public safety proposals he maintains will “cement our reputation as a law-and-order state.”. At the top of the list is an already hinted-at change to the state’s death penalty law to eliminate a requirement that a jury make a unanimous recommendation. DeSantis is pushing that change in the wake of a jury being unable to agree on whether to recommend a death sentence for the Parkland shooter, who killed 17 students and school employees.
floridapolitics.com

Pro-Ron DeSantis super PAC begins New Hampshire push

DeSantis isn't aligned with the group, but they're moving forward anyway. Efforts to boost a potential presidential campaign for Florida’s Governor are underway in the Granite State. As first reported by The Hill, the Ron to the Rescue super PAC will have a booth at a meeting of the...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

New teacher training about choosing books includes felony warning

House Subcommittee hears report of new parental rights law's implementation. New training for the state’s public schoolteachers comes with the caution that choosing the wrong books could result in third-degree felony charges, a House subcommittee heard on Wednesday. The new training is the result of a law (HB 1467)...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Parental rights gives parents new tool to nix school library entirely

House committee hears how new legislation has given parents new ways to control library materials. A new tool that allows parents to keep inappropriate books out of their children’s hands has a small segment of parents opting out of their child’s entire school library, according to testimony to a House subcommittee.
POLK COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Florida law enforcement seeks $20M to replace, expand biometrics system

Proposed new software, which would make Florida's biometrics system 'evergreen,' would cost $10 million yearly in upkeep. Florida’s aging fingerprint-searching system could get an overdue replacement capable managing other biometrics, including facial recognition and iris scans, if lawmakers decide to finance the overhaul. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Rick Scott brings back familiar names for re-election bid

Rick Scott has already begun his re-election campaign, and it will be staffed with familiar names from his past runs. Four of the major names involved were part of his less-than-successful stewardship of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC). All but one of them were involved in one or more of his three previous successful campaigns for office since 2010.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy