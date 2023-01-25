Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
AFC Bengals vs Chiefs DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never KnewTed RiversCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
What is going with Xavier in the NET?
Xavier is quite good this season. They are 9-1 in the Big East, 6-3 in Quad One games, have lost once since their Thanksgiving tournament, and have beaten Marquette, UConn (twice), and Creighton. With all of that known, a question springs to mind:. First off, here is what the NCAA...
The Muskies get right with a huge road win
Last Wednesday night/ early Thursday morning, I was writing about Xavier sputtering to an embarassing loss to DePaul. In that article, I said that good teams have bad games, and there was no serious reason to sound alarm bells on another collapse. The weekend showing against Georgetown didn’t do much to calm the nerves, but it did notch another number in the win column leading into a tough week. What happened wasn’t necessarily a surprise, but a welcome sign that this season might be different.
Major Outlet Hands UC Football Worst Power Five Coaching-Hire Grade Of 2022-23 Cycle
Scott Satterfield has been at the helm for nearly two months in Clifton.
Two high school basketball coaches on threshold of career milestones going into games on Friday
The stage is set for what could be an historic night in Northern Kentucky boys high school basketball on Friday. If St. Henry wins its home game against Bluegrass United, coach Dave Faust will set a new record for most career victories by a 9th Region boys basketball coach. He picked up his 460th win on Thursday and needs one more to surpass Kenney Shields, who has held the record for 35 years.
St. Henry’s Faust breaks Ninth Region career wins record
Kenney Shields walked to midcourt at St. Henry’s Holbrook Hall and presented David Faust with a basketball to commemorate the milestone that the latter had reached – 461 wins as the Crusaders’ boys’ basketball head coach – one more than Shields had when his high school coaching career concluded at Highlands in 1988.
JuJu Smith-Schuster using Steelers experience vs Bengals to prepare for Cincinnati in NFC Championship Game
The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium for the NFC Championship Game. These teams did meet in the regular season with the Bengals winning in Week 13, 27-24, so the Chiefs definitely have a good idea of what to expect of Joe Burrow and company. When it comes to facing the Bengals, JuJu Smith-Schuster is one Chiefs player with tremendous experience, having spent his first five seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce could reach this legendary feat in AFC title game vs. Bengals
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is on the verge of once again making history in the NFL playoffs. Kelce was a standout performer in the Chiefs’ AFC divisional round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The veteran tight end hauled in 14 receptions for 98 receiving yards against the Jaguars, as he stepped up […] The post Chiefs TE Travis Kelce could reach this legendary feat in AFC title game vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
16 Horniest Bars in Cincinnati to Get Hot 'n Heavy With Your Crush
Is it getting hot in here, or is it just you, Cincinnati? Some local bars are teeming with sex appeal, and it’s not all about looks. From innuendo-laden names to oceanic aphrodisiacs, these Greater Cincinnati-area bars are the perfect place to set the mood for Valentine’s Day and beyond. Buckle up horn-dogs, we’re taking you on the ride of your life.
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never Knew
Cincinnati, Ohio is a city with a rich and varied history, from its early days as a center of industry and transportation to its more recent role as a cultural hub. But did you know that Cincinnati has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
Unraveling Northern Kentucky University’s almost $25 million deficit, sudden leadership change
This article is republished from LINK nky. When Northern Kentucky University announced former President Ashish Vaidya’s sudden departure in November, representatives said it wasn’t due to the large budget deficit found in the last half of 2022. That’s not the case, according to Faculty Senate President John Farrar. He said Vaidya’s departure relates to NKU’s […] The post Unraveling Northern Kentucky University’s almost $25 million deficit, sudden leadership change appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Sibling Revelry at the 20th Century Cincinnati Show
Sisters Jenni and Jess Button take over the acclaimed Mid-Century Modern trade event and plan to raise its profile. The post Sibling Revelry at the 20th Century Cincinnati Show appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Road Trip from Cincinnati, Ohio to Grand Canyon
An epic road trip from Cincinnati, Ohio to the Grand Canyon is the perfect adventure if you are looking for a great way to admire the Midwestern deserts and national parks on your way to one of the world's most famous UNESCO World Heritage sites. This will surely be the journey of a lifetime!
Xavier Has Lost a Beloved Member of Our Community
Xavier has lost a beloved member of our community. Donald Ketchum who served as Xavier’s Sports Media Specialist since July 2014 passed away suddenly on January 25. Don leaves his wife, Carol, and children, Alison Pattison and Adam Henry. For many years, Don was a sports journalist at the...
A conservative group goes undercover at local schools; and is Bengals coverage too frivolous? Plus more top stories
A conservative media group goes undercover and makes secret recordings in several local schools. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the anti-critical race theory sting — and how schools are responding. Plus, Lakota Local School District’s superintendent resigns. We’ll hear about the explosive allegations against a district board member.
Top 9 places to eat BBQ around the Tri-State
As the Bengals gear up to smash the Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship Game, here are 9 places around the Tri-State where you can smash some BBQ.
Settlement reached in wrongful death case of teen who died during soccer practice
In June 2020, St. Henry high school soccer player Matthew Mangine Jr. collapsed on the field and later died. The family has now reached a settlement with his former high school, the Diocese of Covington, and St. Elizabeth Healthcare, where the school’s athletic trainer is employed. Prior to the...
Inaugural 'Halfway to Cincinnati Burger Week' Offering $7 Burgers for Four Days Only This February
You can download the official Burger Week app to track your meals and enter for the chance to win a grand prize.
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant nominated for Best Restaurant in the country
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati restaurants and chefs scored big in the semifinalist round of the 2023 James Beard Awards, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. The James Beard Awards are widely considered the Oscars of the restaurant world. It’s no doubt a welcome change for a city with...
Villa Madonna Academy
VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - Villa Madonna Academy is the only private, Catholic, co-ed, K-12 school in Northern Kentucky. Since 1904, the Benedictine values of scholarship, service, hospitality, stewardship, and respect have been the foundation of a Villa education. These values are lived out daily through customized, college-preparatory academics; community service; and inclusive athletics and extracurricular activities. For generations, families from around the world and around the Tri-State have called Villa home.
86 years later: Cincinnati’s devastating 1937 flood
On the back of St. Rose Church in the East End, you can see just how monumental the Ohio River Flood of 1937 was. Painted on the wall are flood levels, with the pinnacle at 80 feet, where the river crested 86 years ago today. That level is more than...
