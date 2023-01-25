ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bannersontheparkway.com

What is going with Xavier in the NET?

Xavier is quite good this season. They are 9-1 in the Big East, 6-3 in Quad One games, have lost once since their Thanksgiving tournament, and have beaten Marquette, UConn (twice), and Creighton. With all of that known, a question springs to mind:. First off, here is what the NCAA...
CINCINNATI, OH
bannersontheparkway.com

The Muskies get right with a huge road win

Last Wednesday night/ early Thursday morning, I was writing about Xavier sputtering to an embarassing loss to DePaul. In that article, I said that good teams have bad games, and there was no serious reason to sound alarm bells on another collapse. The weekend showing against Georgetown didn’t do much to calm the nerves, but it did notch another number in the win column leading into a tough week. What happened wasn’t necessarily a surprise, but a welcome sign that this season might be different.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Two high school basketball coaches on threshold of career milestones going into games on Friday

The stage is set for what could be an historic night in Northern Kentucky boys high school basketball on Friday. If St. Henry wins its home game against Bluegrass United, coach Dave Faust will set a new record for most career victories by a 9th Region boys basketball coach. He picked up his 460th win on Thursday and needs one more to surpass Kenney Shields, who has held the record for 35 years.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

St. Henry’s Faust breaks Ninth Region career wins record

Kenney Shields walked to midcourt at St. Henry’s Holbrook Hall and presented David Faust with a basketball to commemorate the milestone that the latter had reached – 461 wins as the Crusaders’ boys’ basketball head coach – one more than Shields had when his high school coaching career concluded at Highlands in 1988.
SAINT HENRY, OH
ClutchPoints

JuJu Smith-Schuster using Steelers experience vs Bengals to prepare for Cincinnati in NFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium for the NFC Championship Game. These teams did meet in the regular season with the Bengals winning in Week 13, 27-24, so the Chiefs definitely have a good idea of what to expect of Joe Burrow and company. When it comes to facing the Bengals, JuJu Smith-Schuster is one Chiefs player with tremendous experience, having spent his first five seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce could reach this legendary feat in AFC title game vs. Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is on the verge of once again making history in the NFL playoffs. Kelce was a standout performer in the Chiefs’ AFC divisional round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The veteran tight end hauled in 14 receptions for 98 receiving yards against the Jaguars, as he stepped up […] The post Chiefs TE Travis Kelce could reach this legendary feat in AFC title game vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cincinnati CityBeat

16 Horniest Bars in Cincinnati to Get Hot 'n Heavy With Your Crush

Is it getting hot in here, or is it just you, Cincinnati? Some local bars are teeming with sex appeal, and it’s not all about looks. From innuendo-laden names to oceanic aphrodisiacs, these Greater Cincinnati-area bars are the perfect place to set the mood for Valentine’s Day and beyond. Buckle up horn-dogs, we’re taking you on the ride of your life.
CINCINNATI, OH
Kentucky Lantern

Unraveling Northern Kentucky University’s almost $25 million deficit, sudden leadership change

This article is republished from LINK nky. When Northern Kentucky University announced former President Ashish Vaidya’s sudden departure in November, representatives said it wasn’t due to the large budget deficit found in the last half of 2022. That’s not the case, according to Faculty Senate President John Farrar. He said Vaidya’s departure relates to NKU’s […] The post Unraveling Northern Kentucky University’s almost $25 million deficit, sudden leadership change appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Cincinnati, Ohio to Grand Canyon

An epic road trip from Cincinnati, Ohio to the Grand Canyon is the perfect adventure if you are looking for a great way to admire the Midwestern deserts and national parks on your way to one of the world's most famous UNESCO World Heritage sites. This will surely be the journey of a lifetime!
CINCINNATI, OH
xcp.org

Xavier Has Lost a Beloved Member of Our Community

Xavier has lost a beloved member of our community. Donald Ketchum who served as Xavier’s Sports Media Specialist since July 2014 passed away suddenly on January 25. Don leaves his wife, Carol, and children, Alison Pattison and Adam Henry. For many years, Don was a sports journalist at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Villa Madonna Academy

VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - Villa Madonna Academy is the only private, Catholic, co-ed, K-12 school in Northern Kentucky. Since 1904, the Benedictine values of scholarship, service, hospitality, stewardship, and respect have been the foundation of a Villa education. These values are lived out daily through customized, college-preparatory academics; community service; and inclusive athletics and extracurricular activities. For generations, families from around the world and around the Tri-State have called Villa home.
VILLA HILLS, KY
WLWT 5

86 years later: Cincinnati’s devastating 1937 flood

On the back of St. Rose Church in the East End, you can see just how monumental the Ohio River Flood of 1937 was. Painted on the wall are flood levels, with the pinnacle at 80 feet, where the river crested 86 years ago today. That level is more than...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
133K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy