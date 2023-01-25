BAY CITY, MI - This St. Patrick’s Day will mark five decades of runners and walkers lacing up their shoes and hitting the pavement in an annual Bay City tradition. The 50th running of Bay City’s St. Patrick’s Day Races will be held the morning of March 19 before the city’s traditional St. Patrick’s Day parade. After a 50-year-strong history, these races are more than just your typical 5K.

