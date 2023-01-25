ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Central Michigan Life

CMU basketball legend Dan Majerle makes his return to McGuirk

Alongside an old tradition of the toilet paper toss returning to McGuirk Arena on Saturday, Central Michigan basketball's perhaps most-renowned player will join the mayhem. Dan Majerle, the guard who played for CMU from 1984-1988, will be honored. His return to Mount Pleasant will take place during Saturday's game against rival Western Michigan.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
The Saginaw News

50 years on the run: Bay City’s St. Patrick’s Day tradition ‘more than just a road race’

BAY CITY, MI - This St. Patrick’s Day will mark five decades of runners and walkers lacing up their shoes and hitting the pavement in an annual Bay City tradition. The 50th running of Bay City’s St. Patrick’s Day Races will be held the morning of March 19 before the city’s traditional St. Patrick’s Day parade. After a 50-year-strong history, these races are more than just your typical 5K.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

These mid-Michigan schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Davison Community Schools announced this morning that the district is closing for the third day in a row due to poor road conditions after a winter storm that covered Michigan in snow earlier this week. The district is one of many throughout mid-Michigan that shut its...
DAVISON, MI
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned Motel in Saginaw, Michigan: A Closer, Inside Look

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s not a Holiday Inn, or the Grand Hotel, Best Western, Drury’s, Radisson..…but it was once obviously a very nice place to spend the night…..at less-than-swanky prices, I assume.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Saginaw Career Complex wins 2023 career and technical education award

SAGINAW, MI—The Careers in Education and Teacher Academy program at the Saginaw Career Complex has been honored with the 2023 career and technical education outstanding program excellence in practice award by the Michigan Department of Education’s Office of Career and Technical Education. In a joint statement by the...
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
