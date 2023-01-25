Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Saginaw girls roundup: Dow bounces back in time to fend off Heritage
SAGINAW, MI – A look at the high school girls sports scene in the Saginaw area for Jan. 27, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing hbernreu@mlive.com. GIRLS BKB: MIDLAND DOW 47, SAGINAW HERITAGE 39.
MLive.com
Saginaw area roundup: Late triple closes out victory for defending champs
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Saginaw area for Jan. 25-26, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing hbernreu@mlive.com. GIRLS BKB: REESE 35, USA 31.
MLive.com
Saginaw boys roundup: Reigning champ slows Bridgeport’s roll to the throne
SAGINAW, MI – A look at the high school boys sports scene in the Saginaw area for Jan. 27, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing hbernreu@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: FREELAND 51, BRIDGEPORT 41.
MLive.com
Bay City boys roundup: Scoreboard sizzles with highest-scoring game in 12 years
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school boys sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 27, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: ESSEXVILLE GARBER 82, SWAN VALLEY 56.
Flint-area basketball highlights: Hamady boys score 113 points; Corunna’s Brevin Boilore makes nine 3s
FLINT – There was an explosion at Hamady High School Friday night. It was courtesy of the Hawks’ offense. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Carman-Ainsworth girls overpower Bay City Western with severe case of ‘the runs’
FLINT TWP. – Carman-Ainsworth’s girls basketball team had a severe case of the runs Friday night. But it’s probably not what you’re thinking.
See 50 photos from Carman-Ainsworth, Bay City Western girls basketball
FLINT TWP., MI – Carman-Ainsworth’s girls basketball team was unstoppable Friday night. The Cavaliers remained unbeaten by trouncing Bay City Western 71-30 in a matchup of the top two teams in the Saginaw Valley League race. Both entered the game unbeaten in the SVL on Friday, Jan. 27.
MLive.com
Bay City roundup: Football standout shows he’s got game in hoops as well
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 25, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: LAKER 76, VASSAR 48.
Bentley basketball player Naavia Jones voted Flint-area Athlete of the Week
FLINT – Naavia Jones of Bentley’s girls basketball team has been voted Flint-area Athlete of the Week by readers of MLive-The Flint Journal. Jones received 23,074 of the 51,501 votes cast – that’s 44.8 percent – to finish ahead of Flushing basketball player Brayden Jones, who received 17,333 votes.
Flint-area boys basketball Power Rankings: We’ve got a new No. 1 team
FLINT – Beecher has been the No. 1 team in our boys basketball Power Rankings all season. The Bucs have also been one of our trending teams the entire season.
New ‘Bay City Ice Jam’ event to feature walleye, cornhole competition
BAY CITY, MI - A brand new event will bring some old-fashioned ice fishing fun to downtown Bay City. The first annual Bay City Ice Jam festival will be held on Feb. 10 and 11 at Wenonah Park. The event will feature live music, a beer and warming tent, live music, a high-stakes cornhole tournament, and a walleye fishing tournament.
Central Michigan Life
CMU basketball legend Dan Majerle makes his return to McGuirk
Alongside an old tradition of the toilet paper toss returning to McGuirk Arena on Saturday, Central Michigan basketball's perhaps most-renowned player will join the mayhem. Dan Majerle, the guard who played for CMU from 1984-1988, will be honored. His return to Mount Pleasant will take place during Saturday's game against rival Western Michigan.
50 years on the run: Bay City’s St. Patrick’s Day tradition ‘more than just a road race’
BAY CITY, MI - This St. Patrick’s Day will mark five decades of runners and walkers lacing up their shoes and hitting the pavement in an annual Bay City tradition. The 50th running of Bay City’s St. Patrick’s Day Races will be held the morning of March 19 before the city’s traditional St. Patrick’s Day parade. After a 50-year-strong history, these races are more than just your typical 5K.
These mid-Michigan schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Davison Community Schools announced this morning that the district is closing for the third day in a row due to poor road conditions after a winter storm that covered Michigan in snow earlier this week. The district is one of many throughout mid-Michigan that shut its...
Abandoned Motel in Saginaw, Michigan: A Closer, Inside Look
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s not a Holiday Inn, or the Grand Hotel, Best Western, Drury’s, Radisson..…but it was once obviously a very nice place to spend the night…..at less-than-swanky prices, I assume.
Warm weather pushes Saginaw’s ice-skating season at Hoyt Park into February
SAGINAW, MI — Larry Brethauer is no meteorologist or climatologist, but lately, his workload has kept him in tune with Michigan’s weather patterns. Lately, those patterns have kept him from preparing the ice for the skates that typically slice up Hoyt Park’s frozen pond this time of year.
fox2detroit.com
More snow in Southeast Michigan: Saturday night snowfall totals into Sunday morning
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Another round of snow is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. Snow totals vary greatly depending on your location so here are the details. macOS Ventura: 4 new apps you'll loveCleanMyMac by MacPaw|. Another weather system is gearing up to impact us starting around 5...
Hemlock art teacher sees ‘confidence grow’ through snow sculpting at Zehnder’s Snowfest
FRANKENMUTH, MI – The warmer weather didn’t stop Zehnder’s Snowfest this year. It may have canceled the world-class snow sculptures, but the high school carving competition along with many other events moved forward. This is the first year the event invited high school teams to bring in...
Saginaw Career Complex wins 2023 career and technical education award
SAGINAW, MI—The Careers in Education and Teacher Academy program at the Saginaw Career Complex has been honored with the 2023 career and technical education outstanding program excellence in practice award by the Michigan Department of Education’s Office of Career and Technical Education. In a joint statement by the...
Northwood University receives $100K from General Motors for high school automotive camp
MIDLAND, MI— After Northwood University announced a $100,000 donation from CDK Global Inc. for scholarships, another $100,000 has been granted by General Motors for their upcoming Full Tank Automotive camp. A release shared by the university said that the camp will be held July 11-18 with a focus on...
