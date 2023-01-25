LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Dropicana" is going to ramp up Friday night. Interstate 15 will be fully closed near the Las Vegas Strip starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. The closure will be in place between Russell and Flamingo roads and will last through 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO