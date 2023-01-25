ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Open the Books: Paid time off for city of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Paid time off given to City of Las Vegas employees is so generous that in 2021, the city paid $6.2 million in buybacks to employees who didn’t use their time off. Las Vegas firefighters are the city employees who have the most unused sick...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Circus Circus Las Vegas strikes partnership with Choice Hotels

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circus Circus Las Vegas and Choice Hotels International announced a partnership that will allow people to book rooms through Choice's websites and earn loyalty points. The two companies said Friday that Circus Circus rooms will join the Ascend Hotel Collection and guests can earn and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Vietnamese Lunar New Year 'TET' Festival

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Lunar New Year Celebrations are underway around the world, including right here in Las Vegas. And this coming Sunday, there's a special event to celebrate the Year of the Cat in the Vietnamese Community!. Here to share more about this event is Shane Nguyen, Vice...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

High Roller releases lighting color schedule for February

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The LINQ Promenade has announced its seasonal lightning schedule, which will display various light shows in observance of important days. High Roller will showcase red, yellow, and green lighting for Black History Month. Saturday, Feb. 4. High Roller will showcase red for American Heart Month.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Hang out at family-friendly game store Shall We Play?

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a family-friendly store that's been around for almost a decade, providing everything from board game rentals to tournaments. Now, Shall We Play? has added live music, making it the ultimate place to hang out. Owner Derrick Taylor stopped by to talk more about the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Ferraro’s Ristorante to host wine tasting, learn event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab a glass to kick off a tasty night at one of the valley's longtime family-owned restaurants. Ferraro’s Ristorante is hosting its upcoming Taste & Learn on Saturday, February 18 at 5 p.m. The monthly wine-tasting and education event will showcase the finest wines...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas hotel operators sued for alleged scheme to inflate room rates

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lawsuit is claiming several gaming and hospitality companies are artificially raising the price of hotel rooms in Las Vegas. The class-action lawsuit accuses Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts, Treasure Island, and Wynn Las Vegas of conspiring to raise the price of Las Vegas Strip hotel rooms.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Business booming at local food truck after influencer's TikTok review

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There’s no denying the power of social media. Southern Taste Seafood, a local food truck, is reaping the benefits of the platform after a chance meeting with a TikTok influencer. Gary Shanks owns the food truck. It's located near Flamingo and Bruce, next to Desert Springs Hospital.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas leaders react to deadly beating video of Tyre Nichols

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local civil rights organizations are speaking out and condemning the video of a Memphis man brutally beaten by police. The NAACP of Las Vegas along with the ACLU of Nevada are responding to the video that has captured the entire country’s attention. Video shows...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Ask the Experts: Impact from dropping interest rates

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The housing market is ever-changing, so we're asking the experts the tough questions to keep people up to date. Alex Rivlin from The Rivlin Group joined us to talk about how dropping interest rates could affect prospective buyers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Gov. Lombardo addresses Oakland A's potential move

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Time is running out for the Athletics to get a deal done for a new stadium in Oakland. Negotiations between the team and the city of Oakland have been quiet for their proposed $12 billion waterfront stadium project. Las Vegas is still the leading contender...
OAKLAND, CA
news3lv.com

TONIGHT: Full closure of I-15 near Las Vegas Strip begins for 'Dropicana'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Dropicana" is going to ramp up Friday night. Interstate 15 will be fully closed near the Las Vegas Strip starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. The closure will be in place between Russell and Flamingo roads and will last through 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County exceeds goal of re-housing homeless

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Officials with Clark County said Southern Nevada has smashed through another milestone when re-housing the homeless. Social Services Manager Michele Fuller-Hallauer said via Zoom that the county has succeeded in finding more than 2,300 individuals homes in 2022. News 3 checked in with the county's...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

City of North Las Vegas proposes Juneteenth as Nevada holiday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is offering its support to make Juneteenth a legal state holiday in Nevada. The city announced on Thursday that it's sponsoring State Assembly Bill 31 in this year's legislative session. While President Joe Biden made Juneteenth an official federal...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Lombardo confirms in-person meeting with A's ownership, MLB Commissioner

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Governor Joe Lombardo confirmed he had an in-person meeting with Oakland A’s ownership and Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. Details and specifics remained unclear, but the Governor’s office said Manfred was a late addition to an already scheduled meeting with A’s top brass.
LAS VEGAS, NV

