Firefighters battling 2-alarm blaze in Nahant

NAHANT — A two-alarm blaze caused heavy damage to the kitchen area of Oceanview of Nahant Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to 0 Willow Road at 1:32 p.m. for a report of an alarm activation, after staff members in the building noticed smoke coming from the kitchen and started evacuating, said Nahant Fire Chief Austin Antrim. No one was injured in the blaze, and damage was confined to the kitchen area.

“No extension upstairs, just a lot of smoke,” he said.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke showing from the kitchen area and stretched a line into the kitchen to attack the flames, Antrim said in a statement. The bulk of the blaze was knocked down by 2:10 p.m., he said.

After firefighters ensured the fire had not extended to other parts of the building, the fire was declared under control at 2:26 p.m.

At the scene Wednesday afternoon, firefighters could be seen taking debris out of the side door of building while smoke emanated from the building’s front entrance and side.

Companies from Lynn, Swampscott, and Marblehead offered mutual aid. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation by Nahant fire, Antrim said.

“Firefighters Papagelis and Canty arrived on the first engine and did an excellent job getting a hose line to the seat of the fire quickly. Their quick actions prevented the fire from extending further into the building,” said Antrim. “We are very grateful for the assistance from all of the mutual aid firefighters who are critical at incidents like this because our staffing is so limited.”

