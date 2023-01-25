Yoko Ono goes for 4-mile walks to beat depression. The 89-year-old widow of The Beatles’ John Lennon — who is said to be struggling with mobility issues — shared the practice she follows to keep a clear mind. “There’s something I do to get out of depression. I walk about 80 city blocks,” Ono, who lives in New York City, tweeted on Wednesday. “That gives me a real high.” The average length of a north-south block in Manhattan runs approximately 264 feet, which means there are about 20 blocks per mile, according to StreetEasy. That means Ono’s routine hot girl walks would be...

