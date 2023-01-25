Read full article on original website
Related
"I can’t work with these guys. They're falling down drunk" - the story of Thin Lizzy's Dancing In The Moonlight
How Thin Lizzy took a funky Phil Lynott bass riff and “a gamble” to make their classic Dancing In The Moonlight
Foo Fighters announce their first European shows since Taylor Hawkins' death
Foo Fighters will return to Europe this summer
NME
The Lathums announce huge outdoor gig in Manchester
The Lathums have announced details of a huge outdoor gig in Manchester they’ll play this summer – get details and find out how to buy tickets below. The Wigan band will release their new album ‘From Nothing To A Little Bit More’ on March 3 via Island Records (recently delayed from a planned February release). Earlier this week it was previewed by their latest single ‘Struggle’.
NME
Tom Grennan shares new single ‘Here’, tracklisting and release date for ‘What Ifs & Maybes’
Tom Grennan has shared a new preview of his upcoming third album, ‘What Ifs & Maybes’ – an emotive and triumphant number titled ‘Here’ – alongside a release date and tracklisting for the full record. In a statement, Grennan said of the new single...
NME
The Walkmen to finally return to UK this summer with new London shows
29 – London, UK – KOKO. The Walkmen’s lead singer Hamilton Leithauser discussed the band’s reunion for the first time last December in a new interview Vulture, including the question of whether or not there is new music to come from the post-punk revivalists. “We haven’t...
Who Is Phil Anselmo's Wife? The Pantera Frontman Has Been With Kate Richardson Since 2004
The fans have spoken, and it seems that American metal vocalist Phil Anselmo is highly revered as one of the greatest frontmen in metal history. The Lousiana-born rockstar has been a member of several different bands throughout his longtime music career which kicked off in the '80s. Today he is currently active in the bands Pantera and Down as frontman.
Popculture
Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together
Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'
Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
The actor who played Ashley Wilkes in "Gone With the Wind" was shot down by the Germans in World War II
Leslie Howard Steiner (1893 - 1943) was an English actor, director, and producer who is best known for his role as Ashley Wilkes in the classic 1939 movie, Gone With the Wind. As a young adult even before he got into the movies, Leslie became interested in the war effort. During World War I, he voluntarily enlisted as a private in the British Army.
The Beatles Song That the Group Abandoned Because They ‘Just Couldn’t Sing it’
The Beatles weren’t the most dynamic singers ever, and they once wrote one song that was too advanced for their own vocal talents
"Beatles Rival" Dies
British musician Brian Cassar, who was part of the band "Cass and the Cassanovas," who are described as being an "early rival of the Beatles," has died at the age of 86, according to published reports.
iheart.com
Video: Beyonce And Blue Ivy Performing "Brown Skin Girl" In Dubai!
OMG! This performance is beautiful they are performing together for the first time. Beyonce got paid $24 million to perform in Dubai and everyone got their money worth! I've always wanted to got to the Dubai let me get my money right!
NME
Sam Smith opens up about transphobia: “I’m being abused in the street more than ever”
Sam Smith has opened up about their experience with transphobia in the UK, admitting that they face more instances of public abuse at home than they do abroad. To celebrate the release of their fourth album, ‘Gloria’, Smith sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe for an exhaustive interview; in addition to the album itself, the pair dove deep into topics like mental health, Smith’s recent trip to the White House, their appearance on Saturday Night Live, and their return to the touring circuit.
Yoko Ono claims she takes 4-mile walks — despite being ‘wheelchair-bound’
Yoko Ono goes for 4-mile walks to beat depression. The 89-year-old widow of The Beatles’ John Lennon — who is said to be struggling with mobility issues — shared the practice she follows to keep a clear mind. “There’s something I do to get out of depression. I walk about 80 city blocks,” Ono, who lives in New York City, tweeted on Wednesday. “That gives me a real high.” The average length of a north-south block in Manhattan runs approximately 264 feet, which means there are about 20 blocks per mile, according to StreetEasy. That means Ono’s routine hot girl walks would be...
Popculture
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
Popculture
Metal Drummer TJ De Blois Dead at 38
TJ de Blois, a founding member and drummer 2000s metal band A Life Once Lost, has died. De Blois' fellow former bandmate Vadim Taver confirmed in a Jan. 19 Instagram post that the drummer recently passed away at the age of 38. Taver did not specify exactly when de Blois passed away, and the musician's cause of death is not known at this time.
Tom Verlaine, Founder of Influential Punk-Era Band Television, Dies at 73
Tom Verlaine, who redefined rock guitar in the punk era of the 1970s with his band Television, died Saturday in Manhattan. He was 73. Verlaine’s death was confirmed to the New York Times by Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Verlaine’s peer and former partner Patti Smith. She shared that the musician had died “after a brief illness.” Staking out Hilly Kristal’s funky club CBGB on New York’s Bowery as its laboratory, Television advanced an expansive, ecstatic style that counterpoised Verlaine’s askew, chiming playing against fellow guitarist Richard Lloyd’s more conventionally bluesy yet equally lyrical work. Critic Robert Palmer noted in “Rock & Roll:...
NME
Scooter Braun reportedly becomes sole CEO of HYBE America, the US division of the K-pop company housing BTS
Scooter Braun is now reportedly the sole CEO of HYBE America, the US division of South Korean entertainment giant HYBE. According to a report by Variety, Braun no longer shares the CEO title with veteran HYBE executive Lenzo Yoon. Yoon first joined HYBE (then Big Hit Entertainment) in 2010 as head of strategic planning, before becoming global CEO in 2020 and co-CEO of HYBE America in 2021. HYBE has yet to comment on Yoon’s current role in the company at the time of publication.
Bachman-Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69: 'We Rocked the World Together'
The band was known for classics like "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" Robbie Bachman, drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. Robbie's brother and the band's lead vocalist and guitarist Randy Bachman shared the news on Twitter Friday morning. "Another sad departure," Randy wrote. "The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n'...
NME
GOT The Beat had to decline a performance at Coachella, says Hyoyeon of Girls’ Generation
Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon has revealed that her supergroup GOT The Beat had to decline an invitation to perform at Coachella. Hyoyeon recently appeared on an episode of SBS’ Cultwo Show, where she spoke about GOT The Beat’s latest release, ‘Stamp On It’. During her appearance, the K-pop star claimed that the group had been invited to perform at Coachella following their 2022 debut with ‘Step Back’, which had gained popularity overseas at the time.
Comments / 0