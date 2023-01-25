ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

City officials establish plan for advisory committee on youth, family resource centers in Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Mayor Ed Gainey and Council President Theresa Kail-Smith have announced a plan for the creation of a new advisory committee as part of their Plan for Peace.

The advisory committee would work on opening Youth and Family Resource Centers throughout the area.

“We believe that providing opportunities for our kids while providing social services for their families is a critical tool in our Plan for Peace,” said Mayor Gainey. “It is going to take all of us working together to help end the violence. I’m proud to be working with City Council and look forward to continuing our partnership in making Pittsburgh the safest city in America.”

The committee will have nine members who will study different approaches to creating the centers. Five of the members will be appointed by the City Council and the other four will be selected by Mayor Gainey.

Committee members will serve a maximum of one year for their terms.

The plan for the committee comes in response to an increase in violence among Pittsburgh’s youth. City leaders hope this will be a part of a wider solution, offering an alternative to violence for some kids.

