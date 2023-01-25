Academy Sports + Outdoors in Pasadena to give out free water after tornado, severe weather
To help Pasadena and Deer Park victims of Tuesday's tornado and severe weather , Academy Sports + Outdoors is offering free cases of water on Wednesday. The video above is on how the Pasadena community got impacted by the tornado. The sports store, located at 4627 East Sam Houston Parkway S., starting at noon, will offer free cases of 24-count bottled water while supplies last. No purchase is necessary to receive the water, the store said. SEE ALSO: Where to get help in wake of damaging severe storms in SE Texas
Meteorologists have called Tuesday's battering a historical weather event, which, unfortunately, means people are being forced to pick up the pieces.People can look for the 18-wheeler parked in front of the store to pick up their free case. The store said the truck only contains cases of water for this donation to the affected communities. SEE ALSO: Keep these resources handy when storms threaten on ABC13 Weather Alert Days
Comments / 0