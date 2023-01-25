Academy Sports + Outdoors in Pasadena to give out free water after tornado, severe weather

To help Pasadena and Deer Park victims of Tuesday's tornado and severe weather , Academy Sports + Outdoors is offering free cases of water on Wednesday.

The sports store, located at 4627 East Sam Houston Parkway S., starting at noon, will offer free cases of 24-count bottled water while supplies last.

No purchase is necessary to receive the water, the store said.

Meteorologists have called Tuesday's battering a historical weather event, which, unfortunately, means people are being forced to pick up the pieces.

People can look for the 18-wheeler parked in front of the store to pick up their free case.

The store said the truck only contains cases of water for this donation to the affected communities.