ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 3

Related
abovethelaw.com

Clarence Thomas Helped Convince Ginni Thomas To 'Keep Holding On' To Her Mistaken Belief Donald Trump Won The 2020 Election

As many of you are well aware, Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a political operative in her own right, testified before the January 6th Committee. That’s because she was out there acting like Forest Gump — getting her paws all over the effort to keep Donald Trump in the presidency despite the result of the election. She sent a series of text messages to Mark Meadows, Trump’s Chief of Staff; she communicated with Coups 4 Dummies lawyer John Eastman; and pestered Wisconsin lawmakers over selecting an alternative slate of electors.
WISCONSIN STATE
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common

Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve Party Was a Sad Affair

Gone are the days of high-profile celebrities attending Donald Trump’s annual New Year’s Eve bash at Mar-a-Lago. Despite being surrounded by hundreds of guests, the only people of relative note at the annual gala were Trump’s legal advisor Rudy Giuliani, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, and Trump’s second-oldest son, Eric. Two of Trump's other children, Ivanka and Donald Jr.—once staples of his circle—were nowhere to be seen. Despite a tepid response to his presidential campaign announcement, Trump was filled with typically vague remarks about his 2024 run, repeating old ramblings about “strong borders” and “fantastic” poll numbers to the crowd over a champagne toast.
OK! Magazine

Jill Biden Blocks Reporters From Questioning Husband President Joe Biden About Classified Documents Scandal

Jill Biden did her best to physically block eager reporters from getting near President Joe Biden at the White House's Lunar New Year celebration. The First Lady was seen expertly moving herself between the journalists and her husband — who has been recently mocked for repeatedly fumbling his words and flubbing names in speeches — as they peppered him with questions about the classified documents that had been found in one of his old office buildings. "This has really gotten concerning," former Georgia Rep. Doug Collins said in a Friday, January 27, interview addressing the incident. "In all fairness to...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Newly revealed visitor logs show who was visiting Trump ahead of Jan 6 riot

Donald Trump was continuing to rally his allies and fight tooth and nail to cling on to the presidency during his final weeks in the White House, and nowhere is that more evident than in the visitor logs obtained by the January 6 committee.The acquisition of the logs was itself an accomplishment for the panel, which fought a legal battle against the former president to obtain them from the National Archives. Mr Trump opted in early 2017 to make the records private, reversing an Obama-era policy.The logs were published in the committee’s final trove of documents last month; their...
GEORGIA STATE
SheKnows

Donald Trump Was Reportedly Behind Melania's Snub of Inviting Jill Biden to the White House for Tea

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. After Joe Biden was elected president in 2020, the transition of power was supposed to begin. If anyone remembers that time, Donald Trump made it very difficult for the incoming administration to get their jobs done, and he’s reportedly the reason why former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t uphold the tradition of welcoming the incoming First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, to the White House.  It was Melania’s former aide Stephanie Grisham, author of I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw...

Comments / 0

Community Policy