The San Francisco 49ers will try to reach the Super Bowl for the eighth time in franchise history when they visit the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 NFC Championship Game on Sunday. San Francisco (15-4) is appearing in the conference championship game for the second straight year and third time in four seasons. It suffered a 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 after defeating Green Bay two years earlier. Philadelphia (15-3) is playing for the NFC title for the first time since 2017, when it routed Minnesota 38-7 and went on to win its first Super Bowl championship. Eagles vs. 49ers is the first of two games in the 2023 NFL playoffs on Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO