fordauthority.com
Ford Saarlouis Assembly Plant May Be Sold To BYD
Ford Europe is in the midst of a major transformation that will see it transition its entire passenger vehicle lineup to EVs by 2030 or sooner, a process that involves discontinuing a number of ICE-powered models, as well as converting some assembly plants and shuttering others. Ultimately, FoMoCo decided to convert the Valencia Assembly plant in Spain for the production of future EVs, and at the same time, close the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant in Germany in 2025. As is usually the case, Ford has been looking to sell that particular site, and may have found a buyer in BYD, China’s largest EV manufacturer – which it already has a relationship with – according to the Wall Street Journal.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Sales Figures In California Revealed
Since its launch, the Ford F-150 Lightning has remained in high demand and short supply, though The Blue Oval continues to work to expand its production capacity. Regardless, the F-150 Lightning was still the best-selling EV pickup in 2022 across the entire U.S. In the EV-friendly state of California, the Ford F-150 Lightning also secured its fair share of the market as well, as the state recently revealed via its zero-emissions vehicle sales data for 2022.
fordauthority.com
1971 Ford Bronco With Camper Up For Auction
With the entire Ford Bronco market – as a whole – heating up in a big way over the past several years, we’re seeing a wide variety of SUVs pop up for sale and go for big bucks. That includes both nice, low-mile examples and even higher-mile, well-worn ones – from all generations, not just a few. One of the more unique offerings in recent memory was a 1970 Ford Bronco equipped with a vintage camper that popped up for sale back in October 2021, and now, this 1971 Ford Bronco with the same kind of Bronco-branded Four Wheel pop-up camper is up for grabs over at Bring a Trailer.
fordauthority.com
Ford Pro CEO Says EV Chargers Need More Visible Branding
As most are well aware by now, one of the biggest obstacles to widespread EV adoption is the state of charging infrastructure, which is by all accounts lacking at the moment, and in spite of plans to expand that network in the future, may still not be sufficient years from now. Recently, Electrify America debuted a new charger-naming scheme designed to make it easier for Ford EV owners and those that drive all-electric vehicles from other brands to distinguish between the types of chargers. Regardless, Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis recently stated that he believes EV chargers still need more visible branding moving forward.
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Integrated Truck Bed For Power Outlets
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an integrated truck bed for power outlets, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on October 4th, 2022, published on January 26th, 2023, and assigned serial number 0024841. The Ford Authority Take. Ford’s Pro Power Onboard generator has become one of...
torquenews.com
Are Toyota Cars Better than Honda? This Mechanic Who Owns Both Answers the Question
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
A New Ford Recall in 2023: The Most-Recalled Car Brand of 2022 is Already Off to a Rough Start
A new Ford recall includes nearly 400,000 Ford and Lincoln SUVs. It is Ford's first recall of 2023 after leading all automakers in 2022. The post A New Ford Recall in 2023: The Most-Recalled Car Brand of 2022 is Already Off to a Rough Start appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
One of the best Tesla alternatives just became an even bigger thorn in Elon Musk's side
The Polestar 2 sedan now has longer range, better performance, and a refreshed look to go along with it.
Jalopnik
Driving 100 Miles in an EV Is Now More Expensive Than in an ICE
No longer needing to buy gasoline is one of the most convincing selling points for potential electric vehicle customers. It’s easy to conclude that owning an EV and recharging at home is cheaper than using a car powered by an internal combustion engine. The conclusion is correct if a driver switches powertrains between luxury vehicles, like going from a Porsche Macan to an electric Porsche Taycan.
Mazda RX-Vision Goes On Sale In Japan But There's A Catch
The RX-Vision wowed the crowds when it was originally unveiled in late 2015 at the Tokyo Motor Show. At that time, it was described as being a "vision of the future that Mazda hopes to one day make into reality." More than seven years later, that future still hasn't arrived, even though the Zoom-Zoom company has revived the rotary engine. Rather than being used in a sports car, it serves as a range extender for the MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV.
4 Best SUVs According to TrueCar
Choosing the best SUVs can be difficult. There are so many options. Here are the top 4, according to TrueCar The post 4 Best SUVs According to TrueCar appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Often To Change Synthetic Oil
Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
MotorTrend Magazine
Who Owns Polestar Cars?
Polestar is a newcomer that nevertheless has quite the storied history with Volvo and high performance cars. As an OEM, Polestar is less than a decade old, with a fresh look and premium image bolstered by a lineup of fast electrified cars and SUVs. Despite that, the backing of Volvo as a parent company gives Polestar a maturity and level of experience that is absent from the EV startups with a similar corporate aesthetic. Their vehicles are largely designed in Sweden and built in China, at a brand new manufacturing facility.
Next-Gen Ford Ranger Pickup Will Start US Production in July: Report
Ranger Raptor.The 2024 Ranger already launched in other markets but it will hit U.S. dealerships toward the end of the year.
Engadget
Ford recalls 462,000 SUVs over rearview camera issue
The bug results in a blue image being displayed on the in-car console. Ford has issued a recall for 462,000 vehicles worldwide over the possibility that their rearview cameras could suffer from faulty video output. According to the Associated Press and Reuters, the recall covers some 2020 to 2023 model Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators, as well as a bunch of 2020 to 2022 model Lincoln Corsairs. The affected vehicles come with 360-degree cameras that display live view footage on the in-car entertainment touchscreen console. The majority of the affected cars — over 382,000 — are in the US.
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Toyotas With the Lowest 5-Year Maintenance
Toyota is known for its reliability. It also has low maintenance as well. Here are Toyotas with the lowest 5-year maintenance. The post 5 Toyotas With the Lowest 5-Year Maintenance appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Trucks Are Tanking: America’s Appetite for the Pickup Is Dropping
The 2022 model year was not good for pickup truck sales, continuing a downward slide. So what happened and what's on the horizon? The post Trucks Are Tanking: America’s Appetite for the Pickup Is Dropping appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford Dealer EV Certification Program Will Likely Be Tweaked
Ford’s decision to ask its dealers to opt in or out of the new Model e Certified program was initially met with quite a bit of resistance, mainly over limits on the number of EVs lower tier dealers will be allowed to sell, as well as a rather large expected investment of anywhere between $500,000 and $1.2 million. However, while some dealers have filed lawsuits over the matter, most U.S. Ford and Lincoln dealers ultimately opted in – to the higher-tier Model e Certified Elite program, too – though Canadian dealerships recently got another deadline extension. Thus far, most are finding that the actual costs of upgrading their infrastructure aren’t as high as initially expected, and dealers that opted out will get a second chance to sign up in 2027. Regardless, it seems as if the terms of the new Ford dealer EV certification program aren’t set in stone just yet, according to Automotive News.
fordauthority.com
Ford Plants In U.S. Get $1 Billion Towards Key Upgrades
Ford has invested a considerable amount of money upgrading its manufacturing facilities in recent years, including a recent $3.7 billion dollar investment in the automaker’s midwestern plants. Now, The Blue Oval has announced that it’s investing another $1 billion in a number of U.S. Ford plants across the next five years with a goal of delivering a better workplace experience for employees by adding amenities for nursing mothers, refurbishing restrooms, increasing hydration stations, and repairing roofs and parking lots.
