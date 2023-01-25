Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unionization at Starbucks: How Workers in a Syracuse NY Suburb Made HistoryJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
Saturday Saviors: A Bridge Street Vet Center of East Syracuse Is Now Open for Critical Pet CasesJeremy BrowerEast Syracuse, NY
Syracuse Police Department Takes Bold Action To Tackle Gun Violence: Community Outreach & Gun Buy Back ProgramsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
localsyr.com
Tipping fatigue: “there’s a certain unintended pressure”
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Many fast food restaurants are starting to ask for tips when people pay with a card, and some neighbors feel there’s no need to tip when picking up a meal. James Paolini, from Manlius, said he enjoys his cup of coffee from Bruegger’s Bagels but now...
localsyr.com
Family and friends say goodbye to Brexialee
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was standing room only, as the community came together to remember 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz. “She would ask me, pastor how can I help my peers because they go through depression and I don’t know what to do and I would simply tell her with love,” said Liliana Perez, the family’s pastor.
Dinner at Laci’s shocked our wallets, but not our taste buds (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — As I sat eating my dinner at Laci’s, a quote from the opening scene of “10 Things I Hate About You” popped into my head: “I know you can be overwhelmed, and you can be underwhelmed, but can you ever just be whelmed?”
“Please don’t forget her,” says mom of 11-year-old Brexi
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– An announcement of the arrest of two out of three suspects accused of being responsible for 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz’s murder came on the eve of her funeral. Syracuse Police shared in a joint press conference Thursday morning the arrests of 18-year-old Ra’sean Patterson and 20-year-old Dahviere Griswold adding a third suspect, […]
House of the Week: Owners say their Manlius home is in a friendly and ‘special community’
MANLIUS, N.Y. – It was work which brought Kate and Ryan Michaels to the Syracuse area in late 2017 and was also responsible for them relocating to California last weekend. The couple have just begun their stay in “The Golden State,” and they hope that it is just as rewarding as their time in Central New York.
Three Of America’s Best Fish Fries Are In New York
Fish Fry season is almost upon us and the good news is that some of the best fish fires in the country are in our own backyard. In 2022, the website Mash.com put out a list of the best fish fires in the United States and three of the restaurants are here in the Empire state.
Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to Central New York, seeks drivers
Hot dog! The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is back in Central New York. The Wienermobile was spotted outside The Retreat in Liverpool on Friday evening, ahead of several appearances in the Syracuse area this weekend. The famed hot dog-shaped vehicle will be at B’ville Big Chill in Baldwinsville on Saturday from 12-2 p.m., according to the Wienermobile website, and then at Walmart in East Syracuse (6438 Basil Rowe) on Sunday from 11-5 p.m.
The End of Snow Days?
In recent years it hasn’t been so true, but not so long ago, Central New Yorkers could count on the first month of the new year bringing lots of snow. On average, Januarys used to produce the most snowfall of the winter months. Take 2010, for example. Our region was experiencing a snowy cycle that began in late December 2009, and though it was felt in many parts of the United States, my hometown of Fulton made national news. On January 6, ABC’s World News Tonight reported on our five feet of snow from a nonstop storm that had begun nine days earlier. For a glimpse of what our city looked like city, check out this YouTube clip https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8o8B2px2W8.
Air Supply coming to Syracuse in March
Syracuse, N.Y. — Soft rock duo Air Supply will play in Syracuse March 30. The group will perform at 8 p.m. at the Crouse Hinds Theater, inside the John H. Mulroy Civic Center in downtown Syracuse. Tickets range from $35.50 to $195.50 and can be purchased in person the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter at 760 S. State in Syracuse or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
WKTV
SNAP text scam circulating Oneida County
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County District Attorney's Office and the Oneida County Department of Family and Community Services are warning the public of a SNAP scam via text, which they have recently been notified of. Residents from Oneida County have received a text message that appears to come...
wxhc.com
NY Department of Health Reminding Homeowners to Test for Radon
The New York Department of Health is reminding all New Yorkers to test their homes for radon during National Radon Action Month. Testing for radon is considered extremely important as radon is invisible, odorless, and tasteless radioactive naturally occurring gas. “Being unable to see, taste, or smell radon does not...
Ava Wood tragedy shedding light on mental health resources available in Baldwinsville community
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friday marks one week since the Baldwinsville community was rocked by the shooting death of 14-year-old Ava Wood. The senseless tragedy taking an emotional toll on so many people. It’s also shedding a light on mental health resources available in the Baldwinsville community. A church is now hoping to be part […]
Historic Moment: Last yellow fire truck
Tradition in the fire service runs very deep. One tradition is the color of the fire trucks. They are slow to change. In the City of Syracuse, back in the 1950s, all their apparatus were white. At the end of the 1970s, Syracuse trucks were ordered or repainted OSHA safety yellow. This color goes back to 1937 when school busses were being painted OSHA safety yellow. In 1997 Syracuse took delivery of their last safety yellow truck, designated Rescue 1. Now all of the Syracuse trucks are familiar standard red.
localsyr.com
Brexialee’s third-grade teacher launches fundraiser to honor her
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)–As family and friends say their final goodbyes to 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, one of Brexi’s former teachers is helping to keep her memory alive through a fundraiser. Taylor Sourwine had the privilege of being Brexi’s third-grade teacher at Seymour Elementary School. When she heard the news...
newyorkupstate.com
Syracuse’s biggest nursing home operator wins Central NY’s first legal weed license
Loretto, the operator of Central New York’s largest nursing home and other senior health care services, has been awarded the region’s first license to sell recreational marijuana. But the non-profit agency’s plans are still in the early stages. In statements, Loretto said the license was technically awarded to...
Home values rose at near-record pace in Central NY in 2022: Check your area
Syracuse, N.Y. — Home values rose in every ZIP code in a six-county region of Central New York last year, according to national real estate firm Zillow. Zillow’s Home Values Index had data on over 140 ZIP codes in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties. Not one ZIP saw home values fall in 2022. Values were up by double digit percentages in more than half the region’s ZIP codes.
buffalonynews.net
"Mom, Mom, Mom": Videos of fatal police beating up man in US released
Washington [US], January 28 (ANI): Protests could erupt in cities across the United States after horrifying video footage was released on Friday of US police beating Tyre Nichols in Memphis earlier this month, leading to injuries from which he later died. The city of Memphis on Friday (local time) released...
One Family Owned Restaurant Will Sadly Soon Be No More in Downtown Utica
The dreams of running a successful business have come to an end for one Central New York family. After a long-fought battle, they've made the difficult decision to close. The Compound, a mom-and-pop sandwich shop that first opened in Clinton before moving to Bagg's Square in Utica, will soon be no more.
Arrests made in killing of 11-year-old girl (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 27)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 34; Low: 30. A chilly, snowy weekend. See the 5-day forecast. House of the Week: It was the friendly neighborhood at Mallards Landing in Manlius which first appealed to Kate and Ryan Michaels before they purchased the house at 9127 Whistling Swan Lane. Kate loves this sitting area between the kitchen and the family room. They added the wet bar and wine fridge. Take a look inside. (Photo courtesy of Ackerman Real Estate Photography)
