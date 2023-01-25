Ford Europe is in the midst of a major transformation that will see it transition its entire passenger vehicle lineup to EVs by 2030 or sooner, a process that involves discontinuing a number of ICE-powered models, as well as converting some assembly plants and shuttering others. Ultimately, FoMoCo decided to convert the Valencia Assembly plant in Spain for the production of future EVs, and at the same time, close the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant in Germany in 2025. As is usually the case, Ford has been looking to sell that particular site, and may have found a buyer in BYD, China’s largest EV manufacturer – which it already has a relationship with – according to the Wall Street Journal.

4 DAYS AGO