Related
fordauthority.com
Ford Saarlouis Assembly Plant May Be Sold To BYD
Ford Europe is in the midst of a major transformation that will see it transition its entire passenger vehicle lineup to EVs by 2030 or sooner, a process that involves discontinuing a number of ICE-powered models, as well as converting some assembly plants and shuttering others. Ultimately, FoMoCo decided to convert the Valencia Assembly plant in Spain for the production of future EVs, and at the same time, close the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant in Germany in 2025. As is usually the case, Ford has been looking to sell that particular site, and may have found a buyer in BYD, China’s largest EV manufacturer – which it already has a relationship with – according to the Wall Street Journal.
VW Might Build an Off-Road Electric SUV Based on New Ford Ranger Pickup
A new report says VW is looking to modify Ford's T6 ladder frame platform for an electric SUV.
Next-Gen Ford Ranger Pickup Will Start US Production in July: Report
Ranger Raptor.The 2024 Ranger already launched in other markets but it will hit U.S. dealerships toward the end of the year.
MotorAuthority
2024 Ford F-150 spy shots
Ford's F-150 is about to come in for an update, its first since its 2021 redesign. Prototypes for the updated model have been spotted ahead of a likely debut later this year. The new truck should be introduced for the 2024 model year. Camouflage gear on prototypes spotted testing point...
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Dyno Test Reveals True Power: Video
With deliveries of the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R underway, we’ve been treated to many reviews and comparison tests in recent weeks, all of which have been particularly glowing. In fact, the Raptor R even beat out its chief (and only, really) rival, the Ram TRX, in one recent comparison test between the two supercharged, V8-powered, off-road-focused pickups. Now, Late Model Restoration has managed to get a 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R on the dyno, and the results of that effort are certainly interesting.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Sales Figures In California Revealed
Since its launch, the Ford F-150 Lightning has remained in high demand and short supply, though The Blue Oval continues to work to expand its production capacity. Regardless, the F-150 Lightning was still the best-selling EV pickup in 2022 across the entire U.S. In the EV-friendly state of California, the Ford F-150 Lightning also secured its fair share of the market as well, as the state recently revealed via its zero-emissions vehicle sales data for 2022.
A 335-HP VW ID Buzz GTX Is Coming Because the World Needs More Sport Vans
Aaron Cole / The DriveWith that much oomph and all-wheel drive, the ID Buzz GTX should better align with U.S. buyers' priority of going faster, everywhere.
1 Reason the 2023 Ford Ranger XLT Trim Is Superior
Find out why the 2023 Ford Ranger XLT trim is superior to other models in the lineup. The post 1 Reason the 2023 Ford Ranger XLT Trim Is Superior appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford Pro CEO Says EV Chargers Need More Visible Branding
As most are well aware by now, one of the biggest obstacles to widespread EV adoption is the state of charging infrastructure, which is by all accounts lacking at the moment, and in spite of plans to expand that network in the future, may still not be sufficient years from now. Recently, Electrify America debuted a new charger-naming scheme designed to make it easier for Ford EV owners and those that drive all-electric vehicles from other brands to distinguish between the types of chargers. Regardless, Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis recently stated that he believes EV chargers still need more visible branding moving forward.
fordauthority.com
1971 Ford Bronco With Camper Up For Auction
With the entire Ford Bronco market – as a whole – heating up in a big way over the past several years, we’re seeing a wide variety of SUVs pop up for sale and go for big bucks. That includes both nice, low-mile examples and even higher-mile, well-worn ones – from all generations, not just a few. One of the more unique offerings in recent memory was a 1970 Ford Bronco equipped with a vintage camper that popped up for sale back in October 2021, and now, this 1971 Ford Bronco with the same kind of Bronco-branded Four Wheel pop-up camper is up for grabs over at Bring a Trailer.
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Integrated Truck Bed For Power Outlets
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an integrated truck bed for power outlets, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on October 4th, 2022, published on January 26th, 2023, and assigned serial number 0024841. The Ford Authority Take. Ford’s Pro Power Onboard generator has become one of...
All of the SUVs on the Car Connection’s Best Car to Buy List for 2023
The Car Connection's Best Car to Buy list includes the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid, the 2023 Kia Telluride, and the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5. The post All of the SUVs on the Car Connection’s Best Car to Buy List for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford EcoSport Incentive Offers ‘Red Carpet Lease’ In January 2023
Throughout January 2023, The Blue Oval has made a few Ford EcoSport incentive offers available, including a Ford Red Carpet Lease deal or low-interest financing offer, depending on market. Ford EcoSport Incentives. Below, we have listed the Ford EcoSport incentive and discount offers observed in four major U.S. markets during...
fordauthority.com
Ford Explorer, Aviator, And Corsair Recalled Over 360 Camera
Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2020-2023 Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, and 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair models due to a defective 360-degree camera issue. The automaker issued similar recalls for the Explorer and Aviator, as well as the Ford Escape and Corsair back in September 2021, but is now expanding and replacing NHTSA recall number 21V-735. Vehicles previously repaired under 21V-735 will need to have the new remedy performed.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Sport Recalled Over ABS Module Leak Issue
Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2023 Ford Bronco Sport models over an ABS module leak issue. The defect: in affected vehicles, valves inside the anti-lock brake system module may have been damaged during manufacturing, causing an internal ABS module leak. The hazards: a leak inside the ABS module can...
fordauthority.com
Ford Stock Up Seven Percent During Week Of January 20th – January 27th, 2023
The value of Ford stock increased during the January 20th, 2023 – January 27th, 2023 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $13.27, which represented a seven percent bump, or $0.87 per share increase in value, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $12.40. Movement & Ranges. Ford...
fordauthority.com
Ford Plants In U.S. Get $1 Billion Towards Key Upgrades
Ford has invested a considerable amount of money upgrading its manufacturing facilities in recent years, including a recent $3.7 billion dollar investment in the automaker’s midwestern plants. Now, The Blue Oval has announced that it’s investing another $1 billion in a number of U.S. Ford plants across the next five years with a goal of delivering a better workplace experience for employees by adding amenities for nursing mothers, refurbishing restrooms, increasing hydration stations, and repairing roofs and parking lots.
fordauthority.com
Ford Pro CEO Says Fleet Buyers Not Being Pushed Toward EVs
While Ford is in the midst of spending $50 billion on electrification with a goal of producing 600k EVs annually this year and two million by 2026, the automaker also knows that battery technology isn’t quite yet sufficient for certain types of vehicles – namely, those with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of over 8,500 pounds. Thus, even though the E-Transit has thus far proven to be a hit among commercial customers, Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis knows that now is not the time to push fleet buyers toward electrification, as he recently discussed while speaking at the 2023 Evercore Utility Conference.
fordauthority.com
Ford Pickup And Delivery, Mobile Services Go Nationwide
With Ford focusing more on customer service and the post-purchase experience, the automaker has begun expanding its mobile service offerings for commercial customers as well as offering Ford pickup and delivery services to retail customers via a pilot program in select markets. As Ford Authority reported last June, those same Ford pickup and delivery services were slated to expand to the entire U.S. this year, and now, that’s precisely what has happened.
