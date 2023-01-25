Read full article on original website
Paul Gertz of Hampton Bays Dies January 22
Paul Gertz of Hampton Bays died on January 22. He was 97. He was born in Brooklyn on October 25, 1925, to Louis and Freida Gertz, he was a caring... more. The Express News Group hosted the latest in its Express Sessions panel discussion series, “Three ... by Staff Writer.
27east.com
Flood Closes Dune Road in Hampton Bays, East Quogue
Dune Road in Hampton Bays was closed Wednesday night from the Ponquogue Bridge in both directions through East Quogue due to flooding. Southampton Town Police announced the closure at 11:52... more. The Express News Group hosted the latest in its Express Sessions panel discussion series, “Three ... 27 Jan 2023...
27east.com
Former Legislator, Westhampton Resident George Guldi Guilty of Fraud, Again
How do you spell recidivist? George Guldi. The former Suffolk County Legislator representing the South Fork and one time Westhampton Beach resident, along with accomplice, Victoria Davidson, was convicted of... more. 27east.com · Village Trustees and Mayor Trade Barbs Over Police Chief Pick Southampton Village Mayor ... by 27Speaks.
ONE YEAR LATER: The Blizzard of 2022; snow outlook for 2023
Meteorologist Alex Calamia takes a look back at last winter's record snowstorm and a look ahead at how the rest of winter 2023 might shape up.
27east.com
A Winter Taste of Sag Harbor To Kick Off HarborFrost Weekend
Over the years, Sag Harbor has earned a reputation as a destination for foodies, with several top notch restaurants offering a wide variety of culinary delights. On Friday, food lovers... more. Remember the hole in the ozone layer? Some smug anti-environmentalists have been known to cite the concern in the...
Town eyes agreement to site Cousins Paintball at Calverton municipal park
Town officials are looking at entering into an agreement with Cousins Paintball that will allow the company to operate its paintball facility on approximately 14 to 16 acres of land inside the Enterprise Park at Calverton. The company would pay the town $5,000 per month for 11 months of operation...
3 people fall into sinkhole at Long Island home
HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. - It was a wild morning for a family on Long Island. Three people were rescued from a hole in a front yard, and now they're trying to figure out what caused the ground to open up. The property has been taped off. The hole is right near the walkway to the house. In daylight, it's easy to see, but you can imagine when it was dark how it was easy to miss. A typical morning for Luz Bedoya took a terrifying turn as the 71-year-old was leaving home for work around 6 a.m. On home surveillance video, you can see her...
Man Struck, Killed By SUV At Busy Brentwood Intersection
Police are investigating an overnight crash at a Long Island intersection that left a man dead. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 in Brentwood. A 32-year-old Franklin Square woman was driving a 2021 Acura RDX northbound on Wicks Road, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway at the intersection of Merrill Street, Suffolk County Police said.
Woman Seriously Injured In LI Expressway Crash Involving Drunk Driver In Dix Hills: Police
A man has been accused of driving drunk following an overnight Long Island Expressway crash that seriously injured a woman. It happened just after 5 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 in Dix Hills. A 28-year-old man was driving a 2019 Mercedes Benz G30 eastbound near Exit 51 in Dix Hills, when...
News 12
East End Full Show: Long Island Aquarium, saying goodbye to Main Street Haircutters
Doug Geed takes a trip to the perfect spot to beat the winter blues - the Long Island Aquarium. Also, a look inside Main Street Haircutters in Riverhead before they close their doors for good. MORE INFORMATION. Main Street (Route 25), Riverhead.
News 12
ShotSpotter to be reinstated in several Suffolk County communities
Suffolk County police announced Thursday they plan to reinstall ShotSpotter technology in several communities this spring. Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison testified in front of the Legislature's Public Safety Committee and said ShotSpotter will be present in Bay Shore, Brentwood, Central Islip, Coram, Huntington Station, Mastic, North Amityville, Bellport and Wyandanch come May.
Latest real estate transfers: Jan. 27, 2023
Transfers of real estate in the Town of Riverhead and selected hamlets in the Town of Southampton reported by The Real Estate Report Inc. on Jan. 27, 2023. Richard & Linda Saladon to Ryan Smith and Amy Douglas-Smith, 54 Shade Tree Lane, $610,000, on Oct. 18, 2022. Thomas Downing and...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Huntington man and Northport woman indicted for failed murder and robbery conspiracy
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Jan. 26 the indictment of Jordan Dekie, 21, of Huntington, and Emily Tague, 19, of Northport, for their roles in a failed plot to allegedly rob and murder a Huntington Station man. “These two individuals not only allegedly tried to steal...
Yikes! Woman in New York Swallowed by Sinkhole
Imagine walking out your door one morning and the Earth suddenly takes you under? And according to officials, this hole in the Earth was right in someone's front yard. NBC says that a New York woman fell into a sinkhole walking out her front door Thursday,. And to make matters...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Long Beach and Lindenhurst as Long Island Winners of First Round of NY Forward Program
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the City of Long Beach and the Village of Lindenhurst will each receive $4.5 million in funding as the Long Island region winners of the first round of NY Forward. Building on the momentum of the State's successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same "Plan-then-Act" strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York's smaller and rural communities. As part of NY Forward Round One, two to three awards will be made to smaller communities in each of the State's ten economic development regions to support development and implementation of a revitalization plan for their downtowns.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Elected officials say Hochul is misguided with affordable housing proposal
Local elected officials held a press conference Friday, Jan. 20, to make it clear that they don’t agree with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) New York Housing Compact proposal. Republican state senators and assemblymembers, county legislators and town supervisors from Suffolk County gathered at the Perry B. Duryea State Office Building in Hauppauge with a message for Hochul. The elected members speaking at the press conference said zoning, land use and development matters are best left to local elected officials.
Couple arrested in failed murder plot in Suffolk County
HUNTINGTON, NY – Police arrested two people in connection to a failed murder plot in Huntington last month. According to police, Jordan Dekie, 21, of Huntington, and Emily Tague, 19, of Northport, for their roles in a failed plot to rob and murder a Huntington Station man. Court records show that the two conspired to kill the man on December 12. “The victim picked up both Dekie and Tague in his Dodge Charger, and headed to Dekie’s home in Huntington where he intended to drop them off,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said today. “After arriving at Dekie’s The post Couple arrested in failed murder plot in Suffolk County appeared first on Shore News Network.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for East Northport Petit Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole items from an East Northport store this month. A man stole merchandise from CVS, located at 2000 Jericho Turnpike, on January 14 at approximately 12:30 p.m.
tbrnewsmedia.com
School bus safety program sparks dialogue within Suffolk County government
The Suffolk County School Bus Safety Program has drawn scrutiny from Republican county officials targeting the program for alleged mismanagement. Enacted unanimously by the county Legislature in 2021, this traffic safety program uses cameras attached near the stop arm of school buses to enforce the New York Vehicle and Traffic Law. The county has partnered with Virginia-based BusPatrol to operate the program.
