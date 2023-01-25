Read full article on original website
Ford F-150 Lightning Sales Figures In California Revealed
Since its launch, the Ford F-150 Lightning has remained in high demand and short supply, though The Blue Oval continues to work to expand its production capacity. Regardless, the F-150 Lightning was still the best-selling EV pickup in 2022 across the entire U.S. In the EV-friendly state of California, the Ford F-150 Lightning also secured its fair share of the market as well, as the state recently revealed via its zero-emissions vehicle sales data for 2022.
Ford Ranger Sales Decreased 51 Percent During Q4 2022
RANGER -51.42% 10,712 22,049 -39.84% 57,005 94,755. In Canada, Ford Ranger deliveries totaled 726 units in Q4 2022, a decrease of about 63 percent compared to 1,954 units sold in Q4 2021. During the complete 2022 calendar year, Ranger sales decreased about 63 percent to 4,119 units. MODEL Q4 2022...
Ford Mustang Mach-E Was California’s Fifth Best Selling EV
Residents of California have long shown a stronger preference for electrified vehicles than most other U.S. states, for a variety of reasons. And while the bulk of the country has seen sharp growth in EV sales, The Golden State continues to stay ahead of the curve in that regard. Thus, as Ford sold the second-most EVs in the U.S. in 2022 – behind only Tesla – gaining a large chunk of market share in the process, it should come as no surprise that the Ford Mustang Mach-E was California’s fifth best-selling EV in 2022, too.
Ford Plants In U.S. Get $1 Billion Towards Key Upgrades
Ford has invested a considerable amount of money upgrading its manufacturing facilities in recent years, including a recent $3.7 billion dollar investment in the automaker’s midwestern plants. Now, The Blue Oval has announced that it’s investing another $1 billion in a number of U.S. Ford plants across the next five years with a goal of delivering a better workplace experience for employees by adding amenities for nursing mothers, refurbishing restrooms, increasing hydration stations, and repairing roofs and parking lots.
Ford Dealer EV Certification Program Will Likely Be Tweaked
Ford’s decision to ask its dealers to opt in or out of the new Model e Certified program was initially met with quite a bit of resistance, mainly over limits on the number of EVs lower tier dealers will be allowed to sell, as well as a rather large expected investment of anywhere between $500,000 and $1.2 million. However, while some dealers have filed lawsuits over the matter, most U.S. Ford and Lincoln dealers ultimately opted in – to the higher-tier Model e Certified Elite program, too – though Canadian dealerships recently got another deadline extension. Thus far, most are finding that the actual costs of upgrading their infrastructure aren’t as high as initially expected, and dealers that opted out will get a second chance to sign up in 2027. Regardless, it seems as if the terms of the new Ford dealer EV certification program aren’t set in stone just yet, according to Automotive News.
Ford Patent Filed For Integrated Truck Bed For Power Outlets
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an integrated truck bed for power outlets, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on October 4th, 2022, published on January 26th, 2023, and assigned serial number 0024841. The Ford Authority Take. Ford’s Pro Power Onboard generator has become one of...
Ford EcoSport Incentive Offers ‘Red Carpet Lease’ In January 2023
Throughout January 2023, The Blue Oval has made a few Ford EcoSport incentive offers available, including a Ford Red Carpet Lease deal or low-interest financing offer, depending on market. Ford EcoSport Incentives. Below, we have listed the Ford EcoSport incentive and discount offers observed in four major U.S. markets during...
Ford Stock Up Seven Percent During Week Of January 20th – January 27th, 2023
The value of Ford stock increased during the January 20th, 2023 – January 27th, 2023 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $13.27, which represented a seven percent bump, or $0.87 per share increase in value, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $12.40. Movement & Ranges. Ford...
Ford Among Most Trusted Brands For Crossovers In 2023 Study
Ford’s decision to stop selling sedans in the U.S. years ago was one met with a variety of reactions – surprise, anger, praise, and bewilderment, to name just a few. However, the move has seemingly paid off, as The Blue Oval continues to expand its more profitable crossover, SUV, and pickup truck lineup, while also ranking as one of the most trusted U.S. companies in any sector during the pandemic. Now, Ford has also ranked among the most trusted brands for crossovers as well, according to a new study from market research firm BrandSpark International.
Ford Pro CEO Says Fleet Buyers Not Being Pushed Toward EVs
While Ford is in the midst of spending $50 billion on electrification with a goal of producing 600k EVs annually this year and two million by 2026, the automaker also knows that battery technology isn’t quite yet sufficient for certain types of vehicles – namely, those with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of over 8,500 pounds. Thus, even though the E-Transit has thus far proven to be a hit among commercial customers, Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis knows that now is not the time to push fleet buyers toward electrification, as he recently discussed while speaking at the 2023 Evercore Utility Conference.
Ford Edge Once Again Among Best SUVs For Under $40k
The Ford Edge has earned its fair share of praise from Consumer Reports in recent years – most notably, making the organization’s list of the best SUVs for less than $40k in both 2021 and 2022. Now, that streak continues, as the Ford Edge has once again landed on Consumer Reports‘ list of the best SUVs for less than $40k for 2023, a result that’s based on a wide variety of information from both the company’s test data and owner surveys.
Ford Patent Filed For Vehicle Seat With Liquid Cooling
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a vehicle seat with liquid cooling, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on October 25th, 2021, published on January 10th, 2023, and assigned serial number 11548348. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed quite a few seat-related patents in recent...
2023 Ford Ranger: Here’s What’s New And Different
The 2023 Ford Ranger represents the fifth and final model year of the midsize pickup’s fourth generation. As such, it receives very minor changes, limited to an altered exterior color lineup and the addition of a new package, as it quietly makes way for a new generation in North America.
1971 Ford Bronco With Camper Up For Auction
With the entire Ford Bronco market – as a whole – heating up in a big way over the past several years, we’re seeing a wide variety of SUVs pop up for sale and go for big bucks. That includes both nice, low-mile examples and even higher-mile, well-worn ones – from all generations, not just a few. One of the more unique offerings in recent memory was a 1970 Ford Bronco equipped with a vintage camper that popped up for sale back in October 2021, and now, this 1971 Ford Bronco with the same kind of Bronco-branded Four Wheel pop-up camper is up for grabs over at Bring a Trailer.
Ford Focus Transmission Repairs Impacted By Chip Shortage
Mere months after the COVID-19 pandemic emerged in early 2020, service departments around the globe began experiencing problems securing the parts needed to repair vehicles, leading to extended delays that still persist today. This doesn’t just include newer vehicles either, as 2011-2016 Ford Fiesta and 2012-2016 Focus models equipped with the problematic Powershift transmission – the subject of numerous lawsuits over the past several years – are also facing extended repair delays as a result of the chip shortage, according to Automotive News.
Ford Bronco Sport Recalled Over ABS Module Leak Issue
Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2023 Ford Bronco Sport models over an ABS module leak issue. The defect: in affected vehicles, valves inside the anti-lock brake system module may have been damaged during manufacturing, causing an internal ABS module leak. The hazards: a leak inside the ABS module can...
2023 Ford Ranger Changes, Updates, New Features
The 2023 Ford Ranger receives minor changes and updates over its prior model year. Azure Gray Metallic Tri-Coat (G4) Eruption Green Metallic (HX) Exclusive to Splash Jungle Edition Package (76B) Interior. No changes. Safety/Security. No changes. Driver Assist Features. No changes. Functional. No changes. Packages. Addition of Splash Jungle Edition...
Ford Explorer, Aviator, And Corsair Recalled Over 360 Camera
Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2020-2023 Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, and 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair models due to a defective 360-degree camera issue. The automaker issued similar recalls for the Explorer and Aviator, as well as the Ford Escape and Corsair back in September 2021, but is now expanding and replacing NHTSA recall number 21V-735. Vehicles previously repaired under 21V-735 will need to have the new remedy performed.
2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition In Azure Gray: Photos
The all-new 2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition lineup was revealed last August, and in the months since then, Ford Authority has spotted a number of those retro-inspired vehicles out driving around. That list includes a Race Red two-door, a Race Red four-door, a Shadow Black two-door, a Robin’s Egg Blue four-door, and a Cactus Gray two-door. Now, Ford Authority has spotted yet another 2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition model out and about – this Azure Gray two-door – giving us another look at this retro-styled ride.
2023 Ford F-150 XLT Heritage Edition In Avalanche: Photos
The all-new 2023 Ford F-150 Heritage Edition was revealed back in June – just in time to pay tribute to 75 years of continuous Ford F-Series production – as a retro-themed two-tone pickup. Since then, Ford Authority has spotted F-150 Heritage Edition models finished in two different color combinations – an Area 51 midsection featuring upper and lower Agate Black paint, as well as Antimatter Blue with Carbonized Gray. Now, Ford Authority has spotted yet another example of this variant – a 2023 Ford F-150 XLT Heritage Edition finished in Avalanche with Agate Black.
