WVNews
West Virginia 80, No. 15 Auburn 77
AUBURN (16-5) Broome 7-12 1-1 15, Williams 7-11 3-4 18, Flanigan 4-9 4-5 13, Green 2-10 4-4 9, Jasper 0-1 0-0 0, K.Johnson 4-9 1-3 10, Cardwell 1-1 0-0 2, Donaldson 3-4 0-1 7, Berman 1-2 0-0 3, Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 13-18 77.
WVNews
Report: NWSL to expand in Boston, Utah and California
The National Women's Soccer League is close to expanding by three teams, which will be in Boston, Utah and the San Francisco area, according to a Friday report in the Wall Street Journal. The women's pro league previously indicated it would add at least two teams by 2024. The Wall...
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia's Weisenberg wins Miss West Virginia Teen Volunteer
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Miss West Virginia Volunteer Organization, a state preliminary to Miss Volunteer America, recently held its state pageant. Emma Griffith, 23, of Wheeling, captured the Miss West Virginia Volunteer title while Payton Weisenberg, 16, of Clarksburg, secured the Miss West Virginia Teen Volunteer title. Both were awarded scholarships for winning their respective titles and have the opportunity to earn additional scholarships at their national pageants being held later this year.
WVNews
Maryland man found guilty in stabbing deaths of 3 girls
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man could receive life in prison without the possibility of parole after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder in the deaths of his 6-year-old sister and two young extended family members in a home in 2017. Jurors deliberated for about two...
WVNews
Missouri 78, Iowa St. 61
IOWA ST. (15-5) T.King 4-9 1-2 9, Osunniyi 4-5 0-0 8, Holmes 8-16 1-4 19, Kalscheur 5-13 0-0 14, Lipsey 1-4 0-0 2, Watson 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 3-7 0-0 6, Ward 0-0 0-0 0, Hawley 0-1 1-2 1, E.King 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 3-8 61.
WVNews
West Virginia Senate energy committee hears update on PJM Transmission Grid struggles
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Legislators heard a presentation on the PJM Transmission Grid – including its recent struggles over the Christmas holiday – during a recent meeting of the West Virginia Senate’s Committee on Energy, Industry, and Mining. Joining the meeting via Zoom was Asim Haque, vice...
WVNews
David Lawrence Marshall Sr.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — David Lawrence Marshall Sr., 89, passed away at Mercy Hospital in Baltimore Md on Jan 23, 2023. David was born on Dec 19,1933 to the late Andrew & Elizabeth Emma White Marshall.
WVNews
Holden has triple-double in Towson's 92-73 win
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Cameron Holden had 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in Towson's 92-73 win over William & Mary on Saturday. Holden recorded the second triple-double in Tigers (16-7, 8-2 Colonial Athletic Association) history. Jerrelle Benimon had the first during the 2013-14 season.
