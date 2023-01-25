ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

West Virginia 80, No. 15 Auburn 77

AUBURN (16-5) Broome 7-12 1-1 15, Williams 7-11 3-4 18, Flanigan 4-9 4-5 13, Green 2-10 4-4 9, Jasper 0-1 0-0 0, K.Johnson 4-9 1-3 10, Cardwell 1-1 0-0 2, Donaldson 3-4 0-1 7, Berman 1-2 0-0 3, Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 13-18 77.
AUBURN, WV
Report: NWSL to expand in Boston, Utah and California

The National Women's Soccer League is close to expanding by three teams, which will be in Boston, Utah and the San Francisco area, according to a Friday report in the Wall Street Journal. The women's pro league previously indicated it would add at least two teams by 2024. The Wall...
BOSTON, MA
Clarksburg, West Virginia's Weisenberg wins Miss West Virginia Teen Volunteer

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Miss West Virginia Volunteer Organization, a state preliminary to Miss Volunteer America, recently held its state pageant. Emma Griffith, 23, of Wheeling, captured the Miss West Virginia Volunteer title while Payton Weisenberg, 16, of Clarksburg, secured the Miss West Virginia Teen Volunteer title. Both were awarded scholarships for winning their respective titles and have the opportunity to earn additional scholarships at their national pageants being held later this year.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Maryland man found guilty in stabbing deaths of 3 girls

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man could receive life in prison without the possibility of parole after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder in the deaths of his 6-year-old sister and two young extended family members in a home in 2017. Jurors deliberated for about two...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Missouri 78, Iowa St. 61

IOWA ST. (15-5) T.King 4-9 1-2 9, Osunniyi 4-5 0-0 8, Holmes 8-16 1-4 19, Kalscheur 5-13 0-0 14, Lipsey 1-4 0-0 2, Watson 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 3-7 0-0 6, Ward 0-0 0-0 0, Hawley 0-1 1-2 1, E.King 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 3-8 61.
COLUMBIA, MO
David Lawrence Marshall Sr.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — David Lawrence Marshall Sr., 89, passed away at Mercy Hospital in Baltimore Md on Jan 23, 2023. David was born on Dec 19,1933 to the late Andrew & Elizabeth Emma White Marshall.
BALTIMORE, MD
Holden has triple-double in Towson's 92-73 win

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Cameron Holden had 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in Towson's 92-73 win over William & Mary on Saturday. Holden recorded the second triple-double in Tigers (16-7, 8-2 Colonial Athletic Association) history. Jerrelle Benimon had the first during the 2013-14 season.
TOWSON, MD

