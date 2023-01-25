Read full article on original website
Ford EV Battery Plant Rejection Criticized By Michigan Gov
As it invests $50 billion in electrification with a goal of producing two million EVs annually by 2026, Ford is leaning on a large number of suppliers from around the globe to secure the materials it needs to meet that lofty goal, in addition to its own-joint venture efforts. One of those companies is Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) – a Chinese outfit that’s the world’s largest producer of batteries – which has been scoping out locations for a new North American-based plant in both Mexico and the U.S. for months now. One such location was the state of Virginia, but as Ford Authority reported last week, Governor Glenn Youngkin rejected those plans – citing the company’s Chinese roots – nixing a Ford EV battery plant that would have created 2,500 jobs. Now, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has criticized that decision, calling it a “political determination,” according to Detroit News.
Ford Saarlouis Assembly Plant May Be Sold To BYD
Ford Europe is in the midst of a major transformation that will see it transition its entire passenger vehicle lineup to EVs by 2030 or sooner, a process that involves discontinuing a number of ICE-powered models, as well as converting some assembly plants and shuttering others. Ultimately, FoMoCo decided to convert the Valencia Assembly plant in Spain for the production of future EVs, and at the same time, close the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant in Germany in 2025. As is usually the case, Ford has been looking to sell that particular site, and may have found a buyer in BYD, China’s largest EV manufacturer – which it already has a relationship with – according to the Wall Street Journal.
Next-Gen Ford Ranger Pickup Will Start US Production in July: Report
Ranger Raptor.The 2024 Ranger already launched in other markets but it will hit U.S. dealerships toward the end of the year.
The 2024 Ford Ranger Could Already Struggle With Demand
We're still waiting for the 2024 Ford Ranger in America. Other countries are having Ford Ranger problems that ma cause delays. The post The 2024 Ford Ranger Could Already Struggle With Demand appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A New Ford Recall in 2023: The Most-Recalled Car Brand of 2022 is Already Off to a Rough Start
A new Ford recall includes nearly 400,000 Ford and Lincoln SUVs. It is Ford's first recall of 2023 after leading all automakers in 2022. The post A New Ford Recall in 2023: The Most-Recalled Car Brand of 2022 is Already Off to a Rough Start appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
First-Ever 2024 Ford Mustang GT Will Sell For An Insane Amount Of Money
The seventh-generation Ford Mustang was revealed late last year, but excited fans of the iconic pony car will have to wait for the 2024 model year to get their hands on one. However, as early as January 28, you could claim to be the owner of VIN 001 of the 2024 Mustang GT, as the very first model to roll off the line is being auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction.
GM reveals new Chevy Corvette E-Ray hybrid sports car, starting at over $104,000
General Motors' first-ever "electrified" Corvette will be available later this year, starting at more than $104,000, the automaker said Tuesday. The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid will be the quickest production version ever of the American sports car. An all-electric Corvette is expected at some point, but GM has not...
F-100 Hides A 427 V-8 Under The Hood And You Get Double The Chances To Win it
Motorious readers get more entries to win this F-100 Ford. The collector truck market is blowing up over the last few years, with prices on vintage pickups reaching new records at auctions. This is great news if you own a classic American pickup truck, but not great news if you’re looking to add one to your collection. If you dream of owning of 1960s Ford pickup truck, but don’t have the money to buy a restored example, or buy a project truck to restore yourself, this is a great chance for you to own one for a very small donation. For as little as $10, you get more chances to own this 427-powered 1970 Ford F-100 Sport Custom, and the bonus entries you get for being a Motorious reader will make it even sweeter.
Ford Escape Among Most Popular Used SUVs Of 2022
The Ford Escape has earned plenty of praise for providing used vehicle shoppers with a great value in recent months, accumulating both a spot on iSeeCars’ list of the top 10 most popular used vehicles of 2022, as well as a 2023 Best CPO Value in America Award from Vincentric. Now, iSeeCars is once again recognizing the Ford Escape, this time for being one of the most popular used SUVs in 2022.
Ford Pro CEO Says EV Chargers Need More Visible Branding
As most are well aware by now, one of the biggest obstacles to widespread EV adoption is the state of charging infrastructure, which is by all accounts lacking at the moment, and in spite of plans to expand that network in the future, may still not be sufficient years from now. Recently, Electrify America debuted a new charger-naming scheme designed to make it easier for Ford EV owners and those that drive all-electric vehicles from other brands to distinguish between the types of chargers. Regardless, Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis recently stated that he believes EV chargers still need more visible branding moving forward.
F1 Fans Slam Alfa Romeo’s Latest Sponsorship Move: “Absolute Disaster Of A Sponsor”
The Alfa Romeo F1 team has revealed its new title sponsor ahead of the 2023 season, and fans are not impressed with the controversial partnership. The F1 team has parted ways with Orlen and has signed a new multi-year deal with Stake, a crypto casino and sports betting platform. The...
Ford Plants In U.S. Get $1 Billion Towards Key Upgrades
Ford has invested a considerable amount of money upgrading its manufacturing facilities in recent years, including a recent $3.7 billion dollar investment in the automaker’s midwestern plants. Now, The Blue Oval has announced that it’s investing another $1 billion in a number of U.S. Ford plants across the next five years with a goal of delivering a better workplace experience for employees by adding amenities for nursing mothers, refurbishing restrooms, increasing hydration stations, and repairing roofs and parking lots.
Ford's $2.7 Billion Speed Bump Could Actually Be Good News
A major impairment charge was rough on Ford's third quarter, but a pivot in strategy could be to the company's benefit.
Ford Edge Once Again Among Best SUVs For Under $40k
The Ford Edge has earned its fair share of praise from Consumer Reports in recent years – most notably, making the organization’s list of the best SUVs for less than $40k in both 2021 and 2022. Now, that streak continues, as the Ford Edge has once again landed on Consumer Reports‘ list of the best SUVs for less than $40k for 2023, a result that’s based on a wide variety of information from both the company’s test data and owner surveys.
Ford Dealer EV Certification Program Will Likely Be Tweaked
Ford’s decision to ask its dealers to opt in or out of the new Model e Certified program was initially met with quite a bit of resistance, mainly over limits on the number of EVs lower tier dealers will be allowed to sell, as well as a rather large expected investment of anywhere between $500,000 and $1.2 million. However, while some dealers have filed lawsuits over the matter, most U.S. Ford and Lincoln dealers ultimately opted in – to the higher-tier Model e Certified Elite program, too – though Canadian dealerships recently got another deadline extension. Thus far, most are finding that the actual costs of upgrading their infrastructure aren’t as high as initially expected, and dealers that opted out will get a second chance to sign up in 2027. Regardless, it seems as if the terms of the new Ford dealer EV certification program aren’t set in stone just yet, according to Automotive News.
Ford Transit Connect Sales Lose Segment Share In Q4 2022
TRANSIT CONNECT -23.63% 4,957 6,491 -3.72% 25,140 26,112. In Canada, Ford Transit Connect deliveries totaled 97 units in Q4 2022, a decrease of about 78 percent compared to 444 units sold in Q4 2021. During the complete 2022 calendar year, Transit Connect sales decreased about 49 percent to 1,170 units.
How to Identify a Ford 8.8 Rear Axle
The venerable Ford 9-inch axle, longtime favorite of junkyard-scrounging hot-rodders, has practically been the default pick since its debut in the late 1950s. At this point, however, Ford hasn't built a 9-inch-equipped vehicle in decades, and although the aftermarket has extended the design's longevity, the chances of scavenging a good one in the wild have hit historic lows.
Ford EcoSport Incentive Offers ‘Red Carpet Lease’ In January 2023
Throughout January 2023, The Blue Oval has made a few Ford EcoSport incentive offers available, including a Ford Red Carpet Lease deal or low-interest financing offer, depending on market. Ford EcoSport Incentives. Below, we have listed the Ford EcoSport incentive and discount offers observed in four major U.S. markets during...
Ram 1200 Prototype Spotted, Will Rival Ford Maverick
The Ford Maverick was a smash hit among consumers from the day it debuted, and over a year later, the compact pickup remains in high demand and short supply. The Blue Oval has capitalized on this success by launching the Maverick in a number of South American countries including Brazil, Chile, and Argentina, while some of its competitors – including Toyota and General Motors, but not Volkswagen – are reportedly considering a proper rival for the compact pickup. Meanwhile, as Ford Authority reported back in February 2021, Stellantis canceled its plans to build a new mid-size pickup, though now, Ford Authority has spotted a smaller, Ford Maverick rival from that same automaker – the Ram 1200 – in prototype form.
Ford Stock Up Seven Percent During Week Of January 20th – January 27th, 2023
The value of Ford stock increased during the January 20th, 2023 – January 27th, 2023 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $13.27, which represented a seven percent bump, or $0.87 per share increase in value, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $12.40. Movement & Ranges. Ford...
