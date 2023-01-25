Read full article on original website
Ford F-150 Lightning Sales Figures In California Revealed
Since its launch, the Ford F-150 Lightning has remained in high demand and short supply, though The Blue Oval continues to work to expand its production capacity. Regardless, the F-150 Lightning was still the best-selling EV pickup in 2022 across the entire U.S. In the EV-friendly state of California, the Ford F-150 Lightning also secured its fair share of the market as well, as the state recently revealed via its zero-emissions vehicle sales data for 2022.
Ford Ranger Sales Decreased 51 Percent During Q4 2022
RANGER -51.42% 10,712 22,049 -39.84% 57,005 94,755. In Canada, Ford Ranger deliveries totaled 726 units in Q4 2022, a decrease of about 63 percent compared to 1,954 units sold in Q4 2021. During the complete 2022 calendar year, Ranger sales decreased about 63 percent to 4,119 units. MODEL Q4 2022...
Ford Pro CEO Says EV Chargers Need More Visible Branding
As most are well aware by now, one of the biggest obstacles to widespread EV adoption is the state of charging infrastructure, which is by all accounts lacking at the moment, and in spite of plans to expand that network in the future, may still not be sufficient years from now. Recently, Electrify America debuted a new charger-naming scheme designed to make it easier for Ford EV owners and those that drive all-electric vehicles from other brands to distinguish between the types of chargers. Regardless, Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis recently stated that he believes EV chargers still need more visible branding moving forward.
Ford Plants In U.S. Get $1 Billion Towards Key Upgrades
Ford has invested a considerable amount of money upgrading its manufacturing facilities in recent years, including a recent $3.7 billion dollar investment in the automaker’s midwestern plants. Now, The Blue Oval has announced that it’s investing another $1 billion in a number of U.S. Ford plants across the next five years with a goal of delivering a better workplace experience for employees by adding amenities for nursing mothers, refurbishing restrooms, increasing hydration stations, and repairing roofs and parking lots.
Ford Dealer EV Certification Program Will Likely Be Tweaked
Ford’s decision to ask its dealers to opt in or out of the new Model e Certified program was initially met with quite a bit of resistance, mainly over limits on the number of EVs lower tier dealers will be allowed to sell, as well as a rather large expected investment of anywhere between $500,000 and $1.2 million. However, while some dealers have filed lawsuits over the matter, most U.S. Ford and Lincoln dealers ultimately opted in – to the higher-tier Model e Certified Elite program, too – though Canadian dealerships recently got another deadline extension. Thus far, most are finding that the actual costs of upgrading their infrastructure aren’t as high as initially expected, and dealers that opted out will get a second chance to sign up in 2027. Regardless, it seems as if the terms of the new Ford dealer EV certification program aren’t set in stone just yet, according to Automotive News.
Ford Edge Once Again Among Best SUVs For Under $40k
The Ford Edge has earned its fair share of praise from Consumer Reports in recent years – most notably, making the organization’s list of the best SUVs for less than $40k in both 2021 and 2022. Now, that streak continues, as the Ford Edge has once again landed on Consumer Reports‘ list of the best SUVs for less than $40k for 2023, a result that’s based on a wide variety of information from both the company’s test data and owner surveys.
Ford Patent Filed For Integrated Truck Bed For Power Outlets
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an integrated truck bed for power outlets, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on October 4th, 2022, published on January 26th, 2023, and assigned serial number 0024841. The Ford Authority Take. Ford’s Pro Power Onboard generator has become one of...
2023 Ford Ranger: Here’s What’s New And Different
The 2023 Ford Ranger represents the fifth and final model year of the midsize pickup’s fourth generation. As such, it receives very minor changes, limited to an altered exterior color lineup and the addition of a new package, as it quietly makes way for a new generation in North America.
Ford Explorer, Aviator, And Corsair Recalled Over 360 Camera
Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2020-2023 Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, and 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair models due to a defective 360-degree camera issue. The automaker issued similar recalls for the Explorer and Aviator, as well as the Ford Escape and Corsair back in September 2021, but is now expanding and replacing NHTSA recall number 21V-735. Vehicles previously repaired under 21V-735 will need to have the new remedy performed.
Ford Stock Up Seven Percent During Week Of January 20th – January 27th, 2023
The value of Ford stock increased during the January 20th, 2023 – January 27th, 2023 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $13.27, which represented a seven percent bump, or $0.87 per share increase in value, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $12.40. Movement & Ranges. Ford...
1971 Ford Bronco With Camper Up For Auction
With the entire Ford Bronco market – as a whole – heating up in a big way over the past several years, we’re seeing a wide variety of SUVs pop up for sale and go for big bucks. That includes both nice, low-mile examples and even higher-mile, well-worn ones – from all generations, not just a few. One of the more unique offerings in recent memory was a 1970 Ford Bronco equipped with a vintage camper that popped up for sale back in October 2021, and now, this 1971 Ford Bronco with the same kind of Bronco-branded Four Wheel pop-up camper is up for grabs over at Bring a Trailer.
Ford Patent Filed For Vehicle Seat With Liquid Cooling
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a vehicle seat with liquid cooling, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on October 25th, 2021, published on January 10th, 2023, and assigned serial number 11548348. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed quite a few seat-related patents in recent...
Ford Bronco Sport Recalled Over ABS Module Leak Issue
Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2023 Ford Bronco Sport models over an ABS module leak issue. The defect: in affected vehicles, valves inside the anti-lock brake system module may have been damaged during manufacturing, causing an internal ABS module leak. The hazards: a leak inside the ABS module can...
Ford Focus Transmission Repairs Impacted By Chip Shortage
Mere months after the COVID-19 pandemic emerged in early 2020, service departments around the globe began experiencing problems securing the parts needed to repair vehicles, leading to extended delays that still persist today. This doesn’t just include newer vehicles either, as 2011-2016 Ford Fiesta and 2012-2016 Focus models equipped with the problematic Powershift transmission – the subject of numerous lawsuits over the past several years – are also facing extended repair delays as a result of the chip shortage, according to Automotive News.
Ford Named Most Trusted Truck Brand In 2023 Study
In 2022 the Ford F-Series line of pickups continued its dominant streak by once again finishing the year as the best-selling truck in the U.S. for the 46th consecutive time, as well as the best-selling vehicle overall for the 41st straight year. This tremendous success can be attributed to a variety of factors, including loyalty among F-Series owners – which is among the highest in the industry – prompting owners to return to the brand when it’s time to purchase a new vehicle, rather than defecting to another brand. As such, it’s no surprise to learn that Ford was named the most trusted truck brand in the 2023 BrandSpark American Trust Study, too.
MDOT: Work this year on two phases of U.S. 127 corridor will snarl Lansing traffic
LANSING − Two linked freeway projects could make getting around town a little more complicated after the 2023 construction season gets underway. State highway officials plan to rebuild bridges at the busy U.S. 127/Interstate 496 interchange as part of multi-year slate of improvements to the U.S. 127 corridor in Ingham and Clinton counties. They'll also start work this year on a revamp of U.S. 127 between Interstate 96 north to 496.
Ford Pro CEO Says Fleet Buyers Not Being Pushed Toward EVs
While Ford is in the midst of spending $50 billion on electrification with a goal of producing 600k EVs annually this year and two million by 2026, the automaker also knows that battery technology isn’t quite yet sufficient for certain types of vehicles – namely, those with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of over 8,500 pounds. Thus, even though the E-Transit has thus far proven to be a hit among commercial customers, Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis knows that now is not the time to push fleet buyers toward electrification, as he recently discussed while speaking at the 2023 Evercore Utility Conference.
2018 Lincoln MKX Among Most Reliable Five Year Old SUVs
The Lincoln MKX nameplate was retired years ago, but the luxurious crossover continues to earn recognition for being a great value on the used vehicle market, most recently scoring a 2023 Best CPO Value award in the luxury mid-size SUV category from Vincentric. Now, on the heels of the 2023 Lincoln Nautilus – its successor – being added to Consumer Reports‘ list of recommended vehicles, the 2018 Lincoln MKX has made the consumer organization’s list of the most reliable five-year-old SUVs, too.
Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 Sherco Edition Officially Debuts
Hennessey Performance has long churned out hopped-up versions of numerous Blue Oval models – most recently, the third-gen Ford F-150 Raptor based VelociRaptor 6×6, as well as the VelociRaptor 1000, which is based on the V8-powered F-150 Raptor R. Now, the Texas-based tuner has teamed up with a well-known enduro motorcycle maker to create something new and special – the Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 Sherco Edition.
2023 Ford F-150 XLT Heritage Edition In Avalanche: Photos
The all-new 2023 Ford F-150 Heritage Edition was revealed back in June – just in time to pay tribute to 75 years of continuous Ford F-Series production – as a retro-themed two-tone pickup. Since then, Ford Authority has spotted F-150 Heritage Edition models finished in two different color combinations – an Area 51 midsection featuring upper and lower Agate Black paint, as well as Antimatter Blue with Carbonized Gray. Now, Ford Authority has spotted yet another example of this variant – a 2023 Ford F-150 XLT Heritage Edition finished in Avalanche with Agate Black.
