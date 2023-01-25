Pisgah man accused of robbing, assaulting neighbor at gunpoint
PISGAH, Ala. (WHNT) — One man is behind bars after authorities said he robbed his neighbor, dragged him out of the house and shot at him.
49-year-old Jimmy Peek, Jr. was arrested around 12 p.m. Tuesday after Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Investigators responded to a home on County Road 778 for a possible robbery.Madison County Corrections Officer allegedly assaulted by inmate
Authorities said Peek allegedly went to a neighbor’s house and forced his way in, then assaulted the 65-year-old man and dragged him outside.
Peek is accused of taking several personal items from the victim, including his wallet and a Fire Department portable radio. The sheriff’s office said Peek also had a firearm that he allegedly shot at or near the neighbor.
The victim was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries and was not taken to the hospital, according to authorities.
Peek was booked into the Jackson County Jail and was charged with first-degree robbery without further incident.
He remains in jail on a $100,000 bond.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.
Comments / 0