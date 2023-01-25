Pisgah man accused of robbing, assaulting neighbor at gunpoint

PISGAH, Ala. (WHNT) — One man is behind bars after authorities said he robbed his neighbor, dragged him out of the house and shot at him.

49-year-old Jimmy Peek, Jr. was arrested around 12 p.m. Tuesday after Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Investigators responded to a home on County Road 778 for a possible robbery.

Authorities said Peek allegedly went to a neighbor’s house and forced his way in, then assaulted the 65-year-old man and dragged him outside.

Peek is accused of taking several personal items from the victim, including his wallet and a Fire Department portable radio. The sheriff’s office said Peek also had a firearm that he allegedly shot at or near the neighbor.

The victim was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries and was not taken to the hospital, according to authorities.

Peek was booked into the Jackson County Jail and was charged with first-degree robbery without further incident.

He remains in jail on a $100,000 bond.

