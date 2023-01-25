Read full article on original website
Justin Bower
3d ago
hell with the accident, id be curious as to what happened prior!!! that should be investigated prior to a drunk streeker driver!!! why??? hahahah total shmuck... id assume he got caught with his buddies wife!! and bailed without his tight whites!!
Bribem and Whorris
2d ago
We need to reinstate the mental health hospitals. People like this need help . Democrats don't want them because their civil liberties might be infringed, and the chaos these people create might be stopped. This guy could have killed someone.
whdh.com
Driver hits several parked cars, overturns vehicle in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into several parked cars before overturning their vehicle in Mattapan late Friday night. Officers responding to Wellington Street found several damaged vehicles and a vehicle on its side in the roadway. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
WMUR.com
Police arrest man at Logan Airport on charge he tried to cash check stolen during Exeter store robbery
EXETER, N.H. — A man who was wanted by Exeter police for attempting to cash a stolen check believed to be taken during a store robbery is set to appear in court next week. Daury Rodriguez Contreras, 20, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was taken into custody at Logan Airport last week, officials said.
WPFO
Arrest made following suspicious death in NH
Manchester, NH (WGME) -- An arrest has been made following a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to the Manchester Police Department. Early this morning, Manchester Police officers responded to the sound of gunshots fired on Old Granite Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found Timothy Pouliot,...
whdh.com
NH police search for suspect accused of taking 5-month-old child, assaulting woman
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester are looking for a 28-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a woman and took her infant late Thursday night. Officials with the Manchester Police Department said Kevin Voisine was being sought after officers responded to an incident on Varney Street around 9:45 p.m. There,...
60-Year-Old Man Accused Of Crashing Into, Killing Acton Doctor: DA
Police are investigating the death of a 66-year-old Acton doctor who was run over and killed as she walked off of her driveway earlier this week, authorities said. Irene Durand-Bryan was a licensed psychologist with offices in Concord and Lowell, according to her obituary. …
WMUR.com
FedEx driver faces multiple charges after hitting guardrail on I-93 in Bow, state police say
BOW, N.H. — A FedEx driver is facing multiple charges, including DUI, after police said he hit a guardrail while driving erratically Thursday afternoon on Interstate 93 in Bow. Troopers claim when they pulled Troy Adams over, he failed to put the truck in park and it kept rolling...
whdh.com
NH couple arrested for housing 5 children in disturbing conditions, including floors covered with feces
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester couple is facing multiple counts of child endangerment after officers discovered five children living in what police considered “deplorable” conditions. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, were arrested on Thursday, Jan. 26, nearly three weeks after police first discovered and removed...
whdh.com
NH man facing murder charge after fatal Manchester shooting
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old New Hampshire man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire early Saturday morning, officials said. Officers responding to a report of gunshots on Old Granite Street around 12:45 a.m. found Timothy Pouliot, 24, of Manchester...
whdh.com
MBTA Transit Police searching for person of interest in South Station assault
MBTA Transit Police are searching for a person of interest in connection with an assault with a knife and stun gun at South Station. Police say the incident happened Wednesday around 7 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call Transit Police at 617-222-1050. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All...
whdh.com
Authorities ID body found on Marblehead beach
MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 31-year-old man whose body was found on a Marblehead beach on Thursday. The body found on the shore near Edgemere Road has been confirmed to be Michael Gray, of Peabody, who had been reported missing on Dec. 11, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker, Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King, Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller and Peabody Police Chief Thomas Griffin.
WCVB
Mother charged in death of 2-year-old living in family's car
PEABODY, Mass. — A 28-year-old Massachusetts mother was ordered held without bail, charged in the death of her 2-year-old daughter who prosecutors say was exposed to illegal drugs while the two were living in the mother's car. Vanessa Jeising was ordered held without bail following her arraignment in Peabody...
whdh.com
Investigation underway after driver crashes into building in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - A car crashed into a building in Dorchester on Friday. A red sedan could be seen smashed against the side of a building at the intersection of New England and Mallard avenues, according to police. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No additional information was...
Body found washed up on Marblehead beach, police investigating
A body washed up on a shore in Marblehead on Thursday, prompting a police response and investigation. Marblehead police arrived around 4 p.m. at the end of Edgemere Road to respond to a report of a body lying on the beach, authorities said in a statement. Police said they identified...
NECN
5 Children Found Living in ‘Deplorable' NH Home With Trash, Feces: Police
Five children were found living in a Manchester, New Hampshire home being described by authorities as "filthy," "unsafe" and "deplorable," and the adult household members have been arrested, according to the city's police department. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, were arrested Thursday and are facing charges that include...
manchesterinklink.com
Man caught by police underneath parked car allegedly stealing catalytic converter
MANCHESTER, NH –A man has been charged with theft after police say they caught him in the act early Thursday morning of sawing a catalytic converter from underneath a car parked in a driveway on Mammoth Road. On January 26, 2023, at approximately 5:45 a.m., Manchester Police responded to...
whdh.com
Braintree police issue warning after string of airbag thefts
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Braintree Police Department is turning to the public for help as they investigate a series of airbag thefts from parked vehicles. In a post on Twitter, Braintree police say they took nine reports from residents who had their airbags stolen out of their vehicles on the low end of Washington Street near the Quincy line. Police say they were all Honda CRVs.
WCAX
Cops: 5 kids removed from NH home because of squalid conditions
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire couple is facing criminal charges for allowing five children, including one who hollered out a window for help, to live in squalid conditions, police say. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, both of Manchester, were arraigned Friday on charges including felony...
Driver Ejected From Tractor Trailer In Woburn, I-93 Closed For 'Indefinite' Time
A tractor trailer filled with sand rolled over and began leaking fuel on I-93, causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle and leading to closures on part of the I-95 to I-93 interchange, according to officials. Massachusetts State Police reported the rollover around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan…
Methuen Police Arrest Three, Including Haverhill Man, for Alleged Fentanyl, Cocaine Dealing
A Haverhill man and two people from Rochester, N.H., were arrested by Methuen Police Tuesday and charged with dealing in fentanyl and crack cocaine. Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said in a statement Wednesday more than 35 grams of fentanyl and more than 30 grams of crack cocaine and $5,700 in cash were seized after officers saw an alleged drug deal taking place between cars around 3:15 p.m., near Cochrane Circle.
Rollover crash with serious injuries causing lengthy delays on I-495 in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A rollover crash with serious injuries is causing lengthy traffic delays on Interstate 495 in Lawrence on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway found a vehicle flipped on its roof in the grassy median.
