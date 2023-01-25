ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaistow, NH

Comments / 28

Justin Bower
3d ago

hell with the accident, id be curious as to what happened prior!!! that should be investigated prior to a drunk streeker driver!!! why??? hahahah total shmuck... id assume he got caught with his buddies wife!! and bailed without his tight whites!!

Reply(3)
4
Bribem and Whorris
2d ago

We need to reinstate the mental health hospitals. People like this need help . Democrats don't want them because their civil liberties might be infringed, and the chaos these people create might be stopped. This guy could have killed someone.

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Driver hits several parked cars, overturns vehicle in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into several parked cars before overturning their vehicle in Mattapan late Friday night. Officers responding to Wellington Street found several damaged vehicles and a vehicle on its side in the roadway. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
BOSTON, MA
WPFO

Arrest made following suspicious death in NH

Manchester, NH (WGME) -- An arrest has been made following a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to the Manchester Police Department. Early this morning, Manchester Police officers responded to the sound of gunshots fired on Old Granite Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found Timothy Pouliot,...
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

NH man facing murder charge after fatal Manchester shooting

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old New Hampshire man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire early Saturday morning, officials said. Officers responding to a report of gunshots on Old Granite Street around 12:45 a.m. found Timothy Pouliot, 24, of Manchester...
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

MBTA Transit Police searching for person of interest in South Station assault

MBTA Transit Police are searching for a person of interest in connection with an assault with a knife and stun gun at South Station. Police say the incident happened Wednesday around 7 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call Transit Police at 617-222-1050. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All...
whdh.com

Authorities ID body found on Marblehead beach

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 31-year-old man whose body was found on a Marblehead beach on Thursday. The body found on the shore near Edgemere Road has been confirmed to be Michael Gray, of Peabody, who had been reported missing on Dec. 11, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker, Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King, Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller and Peabody Police Chief Thomas Griffin.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
WCVB

Mother charged in death of 2-year-old living in family's car

PEABODY, Mass. — A 28-year-old Massachusetts mother was ordered held without bail, charged in the death of her 2-year-old daughter who prosecutors say was exposed to illegal drugs while the two were living in the mother's car. Vanessa Jeising was ordered held without bail following her arraignment in Peabody...
PEABODY, MA
whdh.com

Investigation underway after driver crashes into building in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - A car crashed into a building in Dorchester on Friday. A red sedan could be seen smashed against the side of a building at the intersection of New England and Mallard avenues, according to police. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No additional information was...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

5 Children Found Living in ‘Deplorable' NH Home With Trash, Feces: Police

Five children were found living in a Manchester, New Hampshire home being described by authorities as "filthy," "unsafe" and "deplorable," and the adult household members have been arrested, according to the city's police department. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, were arrested Thursday and are facing charges that include...
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Braintree police issue warning after string of airbag thefts

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Braintree Police Department is turning to the public for help as they investigate a series of airbag thefts from parked vehicles. In a post on Twitter, Braintree police say they took nine reports from residents who had their airbags stolen out of their vehicles on the low end of Washington Street near the Quincy line. Police say they were all Honda CRVs.
BRAINTREE, MA
WCAX

Cops: 5 kids removed from NH home because of squalid conditions

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire couple is facing criminal charges for allowing five children, including one who hollered out a window for help, to live in squalid conditions, police say. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, both of Manchester, were arraigned Friday on charges including felony...
MANCHESTER, NH
WHAV

Methuen Police Arrest Three, Including Haverhill Man, for Alleged Fentanyl, Cocaine Dealing

A Haverhill man and two people from Rochester, N.H., were arrested by Methuen Police Tuesday and charged with dealing in fentanyl and crack cocaine. Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said in a statement Wednesday more than 35 grams of fentanyl and more than 30 grams of crack cocaine and $5,700 in cash were seized after officers saw an alleged drug deal taking place between cars around 3:15 p.m., near Cochrane Circle.
METHUEN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy