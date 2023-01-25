ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

yourdailylocal.com

Pieces of the Past: “Weeee’re Racin’!”

If you grew up within a 50-mile radius of the Warren-Jamestown region you probably had a few heroes. If you grew up in the 50s you followed names like Emory Mahan, Jim Scott, Squirt Johns, or Freddie Knapp. In the 60s you might have rooted for Sammy LaMancusso, Bobby Schnars,...
WARREN, PA
wesb.com

Concern Expressed about State Police Presence in Bradford

The increased presence of State Police troopers in Bradford was a topic of discussion at last night’s City Council meeting. A citizen expressed his concerns about the increased presence, and Mayor Tom Riel said that he has received multiple complaints from businesses regarding the issue. “I’ve talked to several...
BRADFORD, PA
Country 106.5 WYRK

Cheektowaga, Hamburg Getting Brand New Crumbl Cookie

Hamburg and Cheektowaga are getting brand new Crumbl Cookie locations this year! Crumbl Cookies came from Utah in 2021, but are now all the hype in Western New York. The first location to open up in 2021 was the one on Niagara Falls Boulevard. The other location just opened up at the end of 2022 on Transit Road by Maple.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Evan Crosby

10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour

Buffalo, NY. - Buffalo is the second-largest city in New York, as well as the largest metro area in Upstate New York - home to more than 1.1 million people. Once a major hub for railroads, steel production, and manufacturing, today the economy of Buffalo is comprised of high-tech firms, service-oriented businesses, and a mix of industrial and light manufacturing. Furthermore, the region is increasingly a center for banking and life sciences.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Fire at Eldred American Legion

The American Legion Building in Eldred appears to have been destroyed in a fire. The fire was reported at the Legion building shortly after 11 this morning, eventually going to four alarms. Early reports had stated the fire was at the VFW Hall, but those proved to be in error.
ELDRED, PA
investigativepost.org

Cops suing department speak out

Police officers on the receiving end of what they say were racist rants by their boss are resisting orders to return to work. They speak of their experience and attitudes held by too many on the police force. In November, two Black Buffalo police officers and a mental health clinician...
buffalorising.com

Opportunity Knocks: The Triangle House

One of the more unusual houses in Buffalo has come up on the market, not long after it was first built. It was back in September of 2020 that we were covering artist Ben Perrone’s efforts to construct his dream home, which was well underway at the time. The result? The Triangle House – a striking domicile, designed by eco-architect Kevin Connors (eco_logic STUDIO), and built on a formerly vacant lot at the corner of School Street and Plymouth Avenue.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

How Does The Blizzard of 77 Compare to The Blizzard of 22

From the moment that Winter Storm Elliott started to blow into Western New York, so many people started immediately compare that storm to the Blizzard of 1977. This is not unique to the blizzard that smacked Buffalo a few weeks ago, just about every major storm that arrives in Buffalo often receives the same comparison.
BUFFALO, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul pushes back on criticism about gas appliance proposal

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even as she was delivering good news for three communities — $10 million awarded to the city of Dunkirk and $4.5 million each to the villages of Lancaster and Wellsville for downtown revitalization projects — Gov. Kathy Hochul was aware many of the Western New Yorkers at her event Monday were likely still thinking about what happened in Orchard Park the day before.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Locally Loved Musician Passes Away

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A local musician who launched a fulltime career performing, has passed away. Florida resident Jackson Rohm, who is originally a native of Lakewood, passed away this week. The accomplished singer-songwriter released seven full-length albums during his time. He’s known locally not just for...
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Italian Festival dates announced for 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It may be winter, but we're already thinking about summer. The Italian Heritage Festival is returning to North Buffalo again this year. Organizers have officially announced the dates for this year's celebrations. The free event will be held on Hertel Avenue July 14-16, and will once...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Riverside Ice Rink hours unsettling for Buffalo residents

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Millions of dollars were given by the City of Buffalo to renovate the Riverside Park Rink. Construction started in mid-2021 and finished in September. Councilmember Joseph Golombek says it was a health and safety issue from a freon leak. Once construction was complete, the rink was only open for party rentals and school programming.
BUFFALO, NY

