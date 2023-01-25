Read full article on original website
Related
Buffalo’s Top Lawmaker Makes Stunning Announcement
The Buffalo Common Council is the legislative branch of the second largest city in New York State and it's made up of residents from the City of Buffalo's nine council districts. The Common Council is led by a Council President, who is picked from the 9 members of the council....
Response to Springville fire highlights volunteer firefighter recruitment crisis
BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than a dozen volunteer fire companies responded to the apartment complex fire in Springville Monday night. One person was arrested and charged with arson. No one was injured. Crews from as far as Hamburg and Gowanda responded to the scene. "Years ago, we could handle...
yourdailylocal.com
Pieces of the Past: “Weeee’re Racin’!”
If you grew up within a 50-mile radius of the Warren-Jamestown region you probably had a few heroes. If you grew up in the 50s you followed names like Emory Mahan, Jim Scott, Squirt Johns, or Freddie Knapp. In the 60s you might have rooted for Sammy LaMancusso, Bobby Schnars,...
Home improvement contractor sentenced for defrauding seven victims
According to the district attorney's office, he entered into home improvement contracts with seven victims and once he received substantial down payments he abandoned the projects.
wesb.com
Concern Expressed about State Police Presence in Bradford
The increased presence of State Police troopers in Bradford was a topic of discussion at last night’s City Council meeting. A citizen expressed his concerns about the increased presence, and Mayor Tom Riel said that he has received multiple complaints from businesses regarding the issue. “I’ve talked to several...
Three Of America’s Best Fish Fries Are In New York
Fish Fry season is almost upon us and the good news is that some of the best fish fires in the country are in our own backyard. In 2022, the website Mash.com put out a list of the best fish fires in the United States and three of the restaurants are here in the Empire state.
Cheektowaga, Hamburg Getting Brand New Crumbl Cookie
Hamburg and Cheektowaga are getting brand new Crumbl Cookie locations this year! Crumbl Cookies came from Utah in 2021, but are now all the hype in Western New York. The first location to open up in 2021 was the one on Niagara Falls Boulevard. The other location just opened up at the end of 2022 on Transit Road by Maple.
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour
Buffalo, NY. - Buffalo is the second-largest city in New York, as well as the largest metro area in Upstate New York - home to more than 1.1 million people. Once a major hub for railroads, steel production, and manufacturing, today the economy of Buffalo is comprised of high-tech firms, service-oriented businesses, and a mix of industrial and light manufacturing. Furthermore, the region is increasingly a center for banking and life sciences.
North Buffalo veteran still missing SUV lost in the December blizzard
On the first night of last month's blizzard, Friday, December 23rd, Bret Mandell said his SUV became stuck on NY-198, and one month later it remains missing.
wesb.com
Fire at Eldred American Legion
The American Legion Building in Eldred appears to have been destroyed in a fire. The fire was reported at the Legion building shortly after 11 this morning, eventually going to four alarms. Early reports had stated the fire was at the VFW Hall, but those proved to be in error.
investigativepost.org
Cops suing department speak out
Police officers on the receiving end of what they say were racist rants by their boss are resisting orders to return to work. They speak of their experience and attitudes held by too many on the police force. In November, two Black Buffalo police officers and a mental health clinician...
What happened to the OnCore golf complex? Plans revised for $30 million project
Plans for the sports and entertainment complex are "moving forward" but with numerous changes, including its location.
'Road to Recovery' program seeks volunteers to drive cancer patients to appointments
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cancer treatment is tough. Finding a ride to treatment shouldn't be. Karla Warburton was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in 2019. She had numerous appointments for chemotherapy and radiation. Family and friends took her when they could, but she was excited to learn about another transportation option called the "Road to Recovery."
buffalorising.com
Opportunity Knocks: The Triangle House
One of the more unusual houses in Buffalo has come up on the market, not long after it was first built. It was back in September of 2020 that we were covering artist Ben Perrone’s efforts to construct his dream home, which was well underway at the time. The result? The Triangle House – a striking domicile, designed by eco-architect Kevin Connors (eco_logic STUDIO), and built on a formerly vacant lot at the corner of School Street and Plymouth Avenue.
How Does The Blizzard of 77 Compare to The Blizzard of 22
From the moment that Winter Storm Elliott started to blow into Western New York, so many people started immediately compare that storm to the Blizzard of 1977. This is not unique to the blizzard that smacked Buffalo a few weeks ago, just about every major storm that arrives in Buffalo often receives the same comparison.
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul pushes back on criticism about gas appliance proposal
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even as she was delivering good news for three communities — $10 million awarded to the city of Dunkirk and $4.5 million each to the villages of Lancaster and Wellsville for downtown revitalization projects — Gov. Kathy Hochul was aware many of the Western New Yorkers at her event Monday were likely still thinking about what happened in Orchard Park the day before.
wnynewsnow.com
Locally Loved Musician Passes Away
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A local musician who launched a fulltime career performing, has passed away. Florida resident Jackson Rohm, who is originally a native of Lakewood, passed away this week. The accomplished singer-songwriter released seven full-length albums during his time. He’s known locally not just for...
Buffalo Italian Festival dates announced for 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It may be winter, but we're already thinking about summer. The Italian Heritage Festival is returning to North Buffalo again this year. Organizers have officially announced the dates for this year's celebrations. The free event will be held on Hertel Avenue July 14-16, and will once...
Winter Storm Warning Now In Effect For Many Parts New York State
After a rather quiet first three weeks of January, the colder air and snowier conditions are now creeping back into the public conscious for Western New York and other parts of New York State. We knew that snow was coming by Wednesday and Thursday this week, but didn't quite know...
Riverside Ice Rink hours unsettling for Buffalo residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Millions of dollars were given by the City of Buffalo to renovate the Riverside Park Rink. Construction started in mid-2021 and finished in September. Councilmember Joseph Golombek says it was a health and safety issue from a freon leak. Once construction was complete, the rink was only open for party rentals and school programming.
Comments / 0